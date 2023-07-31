F i r s t H a l f 2 0 2 3
F i n a n c i a l R e s u l t s
31 July 2023
Contents
- Executive Summary
- Performance vs Peers
- Financial Analysis
- Transformation Program
- ESG & Energy Transition
- Annex
comprising initiatives that promote gender
01. Executive Summary
EQUALL: Piraeus' corporate responsibility program
equality in the workplace, marketplace and society
Piraeus Bank: the leading bank in Greece
#1 in performing loans (26%) and deposits (28%) in Greece #1 in bancassurance (36%), brokerage (22%), leasing (27%) 6mn client base, ~65% of bankable population in Greece Top 33% of EU banks in customer experience (2022 data)
35% market share in e-banking; 97% of transactions via digital channels #1 in energy transition (€2.5bn limits); 3rd year in FT EU Climate Leaders
01. Executive Summary
4
Strong operating and balance sheet performance
Financial KPIs
H1.22
H1.23
NII / assets (%)
1.5%
2.5%
NFI / assets (%)
0.6%
0.7%
Cost-to-core income (%)
49%
34%
Organic cost of risk (%)
0.9%
1.0%
NPE (%)
9.3%
5.5%
NPE coverage (%)
46%
57%
CET1 FL (%)
10.2%
12.3%
Total capital FL (%)
15.2%
17.1%
Note: H1.23 capital ratios pro forma for the RWA relief from the NPE securitizations and sales to be completed in the forthcoming period; reported CET1 ratio at 12.2%, total capital at 17.0%
01. Executive Summary
5
