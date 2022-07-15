Piraeus Financial S A : June 2022
Covered Bond Investor Report
Reporting Date
15/7/2022
Counterparties
Issuer
Piraeus Bank S.A.
Servicer
Piraeus Bank S.A.
Cash Manager
Citibank N.A.
Trustee
Citibank N.A.
Principal Paying Agent
Citibank N.A.
Covered Bond Swap Provider
N/A
Account Bank
Citibank N.A.
Asset Monitor
Price Waterhouse Coopers
Issuance
Summary
Bonds
ISIN
Ratings
Currency
Nominal Value
Interest Rate
Final Maturity
Series 3
XS1567737603
BBB- (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)
EUR
500.000.000
1m Euribor plus 150bp
16 November 2023
Series 4
XS1706557458
BBB- (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)
EUR
500.000.000
3m Euribor plus 250bp
31 October 2022
Series 5
XS1720736385
BBB- (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)
EUR
500.000.000
3m Euribor plus 150bp
21 November 2022
Series 6
XS1760791340
BBB- (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)
EUR
500.000.000
3m Euribor plus 150bp
31 January 2023
Series 7
XS1820078977
BBB- (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)
EUR
1.000.000.000
3m Euribor plus 150bp
12 February 2024
WA life
1 yrs
Nominal Value Test
AGGREGATE OF
Adjusted Outstanding Principal Balance
PLUS
Interest accrued on Loans in the Cover Pool
PLUS
Outstanding principal balance of marketable/substitution Assets in the Cover Pool and respective accrued interest thereon
PLUS
Amount standing to the credit of the Transaction Account (other than the Commingling Reserve)
LESS
The weighted average remaining maturity of all Covered Bonds (expressed in years) then outstanding multiplied by the Euro Equivalent of the aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding of the Covered Bonds multiplied by negative carry cost
MULTIPLIED BY
AP Asset Percentage (Max 80%)
Nominal Value of the Cover Pool
Greater Than
Principal Amount Outstanding of all Series of Covered Bonds
Result
Net Present Value Test
AGGREGATE OF
Net Present Value of Loans in the Cover Pool
PLUS
Net Present Value of Marketable Assets
PLUS
Net Present Value of Hedging Agreements (if any)
PLUS
E
Net Present Value of the amount standing to the credit of the Transaction Account (other than the Commingling Ledger)
Greater Than
The net present value of the liabilities arising from the issuance of covered bonds vis-a-vis bondholders and the other secured by the cover pool lenders, as defined in paragraph 3 of Article 91 of Law 3601/2007.
Result*
*The result also holds for 200 bps upward/downward shift in the yield curve Interest Cover Test
Interest expected to be received in respect of the Cover Pool B Amount standing to the credit of the Transaction Account
Interest due on the Covered Bonds Result
Commited OC: 25%
1. Cover Pool Summary
Overview
Aggregate current Principal Outstanding Balance
Aggregate original Principal Outstanding Balance
Average current Principal Outstanding Balance
Average original Principal Outstanding Balance
Maximum current Principal Outstanding Balance
Maximum original Principal Outstanding Balance
Total number of Loans
Total number of Properties
-
€ 436.167
€ 3.853.031.145
€ 14.835.079
€ 3.838.196.066 80,0%
€ 3.070.556.852
€ 3.005.039.778
Pass
€ 4.762.202.744
€ 3.041.400.373
Pass
€ 100.197.451
€ 37.164.500
Pass
Current (EUR)
3.928.574.470 7.526.995.503 40.371 77.348 2.244.770 5.000.000 97.313 105.275
Total number of Borrowers
75.104
Weighted average seasoning (months)
158,8
Weighted average remaining maturity (months)
203,1
Weighted average original term (months)
362,0
Weighted average Current LTV (%)
47,8%
Weighted average Original LTV (%)
71,5%
Weighted average interest rate (%)
2,21%
% Floating Rate Assets
98,21%
% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Assets
1,45%
% Fixed Rate Assets
0,33%
Arrears > 1 month (by value)
126.654.793
Collateral Currency
EUR
2. Original LTV Distribution
Original Loan Amount / Original Market Value
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
0% - 10%
5.039
5,2%
164.709.600
4,2%
10%
- 20%
3.247
3,3%
55.318.269
1,4%
20%
- 30%
6.280
6,5%
153.886.941
3,9%
30%
- 40%
8.832
9,1%
257.376.790
6,6%
40%
- 50%
10.731
11,0%
380.301.816
9,7%
50%
- 60%
11.056
11,4%
438.362.925
11,2%
60%
- 70%
11.956
12,3%
527.116.270
13,4%
70%
- 80%
13.575
13,9%
665.320.746
16,9%
80%
- 90%
7.999
8,2%
431.597.547
11,0%
90% - 100%
5.519
5,7%
297.993.246
7,6%
>100%
13.079
13,4%
556.590.318
14,2%
97.313
100%
3.928.574.470
100%
3.Current LTV Distribution
Current Loan Amount / Current Market Value
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
0% - 10%
14.501
14,9%
118.658.012
3,0%
10%
- 20%
17.087
17,6%
364.557.985
9,3%
20%
- 30%
15.994
16,4%
534.689.006
13,6%
30%
- 40%
14.164
14,6%
618.814.807
15,8%
40%
- 50%
11.407
11,7%
615.915.916
15,7%
50%
- 60%
9.201
9,5%
579.904.224
14,8%
60%
- 70%
6.210
6,4%
438.543.258
11,2%
70%
- 80%
3.621
3,7%
271.575.088
6,9%
80%
- 90%
1.807
1,9%
133.755.405
3,4%
90%
- 100%
1.070
1,1%
77.023.253
2,0%
>100%
2.251
2,3%
175.137.515
4,5%
97.313
100%
3.928.574.470
100%
4. Outstanding Current Balance Distribution
Outstanding Current Balance
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
0 - 50,000
71.906
73,9%
1.482.528.474
37,7%
50,001 - 100,000
18.134
18,6%
1.268.322.072
32,3%
100,001 - 150,000
4.696
4,8%
568.683.178
14,5%
150,001 - 200,000
1.396
1,4%
240.926.032
6,1%
200,001 - 250,000
551
0,6%
123.550.014
3,1%
250,001 - 300,000
270
0,3%
74.152.010
1,9%
300,001 - 350,000
116
0,1%
37.770.992
1,0%
350,001 - 400,000
81
0,1%
30.467.308
0,8%
400,001 - 450,000
50
0,1%
21.152.553
0,5%
450,001 - 500,000
27
0,0%
12.686.589
0,3%
500,001 - 1,000,000
72
0,1%
47.348.662
1,2%
1,000,001 - 2,000,000
11
0,0%
14.407.987
0,4%
2,000,001 - 3,000,000
3
0,0%
6.578.599
0,2%
97.313
100,00%
3.928.574.470
100,00%
5. Interest Rate Type Distribution
Interest Rate Type
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
Fixed
600
0,6%
13.056.756
0,3%
Fixed-to-Floating
1.783
1,8%
57.102.781
1,5%
Floating
94.930
97,6%
3.858.414.932
98,2%
97.313
100%
3.928.574.470
100%
6. Floating Interest Type Distribution
Floating Interest Type
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
Originator Rate
13.334
14,0%
229.669.962
6,0%
ECB Rate
33.182
35,0%
1.362.339.273
35,3%
Euribor 1M
39.722
41,8%
1.918.413.909
49,7%
Euribor 3M
8.070
8,5%
333.458.940
8,6%
Euribor 6M
17
0,0%
2.499.385
0,1%
Euribor 12M
605
0,6%
12.033.463
0,3%
94.930
100%
3.858.414.932
100%
7. Amortisation Type Distribution
Amortisation Type
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
French Amortisation
97.037
99,7%
3.920.827.205
99,8%
Balloon
2
0,0%
192.214
0,0%
Other
274
0,3%
7.555.051
0,2%
97.313
100%
3.928.574.470
100%
8. Maturity Year Distribution
Maturity Year
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
2022
3.044
3,1%
4.608.139
0,1%
2023
4.965
5,1%
23.313.406
0,6%
2024
4.586
4,7%
44.015.165
1,1%
2025
5.007
5,1%
64.814.100
1,6%
2026
4.171
4,3%
65.245.631
1,7%
2027
4.797
4,9%
96.036.806
2,4%
2028
4.353
4,5%
100.031.502
2,5%
2029
3.868
4,0%
103.720.123
2,6%
2030
4.828
5,0%
144.137.615
3,7%
2031
4.028
4,1%
125.236.530
3,2%
2032
3.635
3,7%
130.933.777
3,3%
2033
3.377
3,5%
134.593.889
3,4%
2034
3.035
3,1%
130.018.243
3,3%
2035
3.783
3,9%
174.353.416
4,4%
2036
3.725
3,8%
177.856.004
4,5%
2037
3.896
4,0%
198.042.066
5,0%
2038
3.468
3,6%
175.955.081
4,5%
2039
2.907
3,0%
159.744.630
4,1%
2040
2.613
2,7%
163.864.321
4,2%
2041
2.254
2,3%
140.793.057
3,6%
2042
2.105
2,2%
135.302.955
3,4%
2043
2.062
2,1%
136.073.629
3,5%
2044
1.872
1,9%
130.665.617
3,3%
2045
2.029
2,1%
144.244.217
3,7%
2046
3.180
3,3%
232.096.268
5,9%
2047
3.166
3,3%
238.118.763
6,1%
2048
3.154
3,2%
248.895.074
6,3%
2049
1.805
1,9%
151.675.503
3,9%
2050
786
0,8%
72.168.121
1,8%
2051
292
0,3%
28.529.546
0,7%
2052
144
0,1%
11.873.621
0,3%
2053
150
0,2%
14.424.700
0,4%
2054
51
0,1%
6.941.766
0,2%
2055
43
0,0%
5.044.914
0,1%
2056
48
0,0%
5.380.472
0,1%
2057
36
0,0%
3.933.687
0,1%
2058
31
0,0%
3.826.760
0,1%
2059
15
0,0%
1.441.630
0,0%
2060
4
0,0%
623.728
0,0%
97.313
100%
3.928.574.470
100%
9. Seasoning
Seasoning (Months)
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
0.00 - 12.00
-
0,0%
-
0,0%
12.01 - 24.00
-
0,0%
-
0,0%
24.01 - 36.00
1.061
1,1%
74.088.154
1,9%
36.01 - 48.00
1.364
1,4%
87.084.515
2,2%
48.01 - 60.00
1.185
1,2%
73.333.627
1,9%
60.01 - 72.00
967
1,0%
55.653.391
1,4%
72.01 - 96.00
1.757
1,8%
86.506.260
2,2%
96.01 - 144.00
12.286
12,6%
570.136.250
14,5%
144.01 - 189.01
78.693
80,9%
2.981.772.272
75,9%
97.313
100%
3.928.574.470
100%
10. Loan Purpose Distribution
Loan Purpose
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
Construction
8.344
8,6%
374.072.116
9,5%
Purchase
68.192
70,1%
2.698.370.479
68,7%
Repair
18.897
19,4%
749.497.707
19,1%
Repayment
1.880
1,9%
106.634.168
2,7%
97.313
100%
3.928.574.470
100%
11. Arrears
Days Past Due
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
0
82.030
84,3%
3.258.533.491
82,9%
1-30
12.640
13,0%
543.386.185
13,8%
31-60
2.045
2,1%
97.533.185
2,5%
61-90
598
0,6%
29.121.608
0,7%
97.313
100%
3.928.574.470
100%
12. Geographical Distribution
Region
Number of Properties
%
Current Balance
%
Aegean Islands
4.285
4,1%
219.893.327
5,6%
Attica
38.471
36,5%
1.609.742.459
41,0%
Central Greece
6.152
5,8%
192.817.399
4,9%
Crete
6.125
5,8%
242.881.711
6,2%
Epirus
3.448
3,3%
112.967.162
2,9%
Ionian Islands
1.670
1,6%
73.757.710
1,9%
Macedonia
12.572
11,9%
356.119.691
9,1%
Peloponnese
9.497
9,0%
328.555.600
8,4%
Salonica
11.198
10,6%
463.661.832
11,8%
Thessaly
6.683
6,3%
185.681.870
4,7%
Thrace
2.821
2,7%
87.603.554
2,2%
Missing Information
2.353
2,2%
54.892.154
1,4%
105.275
100%
3.928.574.470
100%
13. Property Type Distribution
Property Type
Number of Properties
%
Current Balance
%
Flat
53.463
50,8%
2.228.708.691
56,7%
House
29.789
28,3%
1.605.487.691
40,9%
Other
22.023
20,9%
94.378.087
2,4%
105.275
100%
3.928.574.470
100%
Disclaimer
Piraeus Financial Holdings SA published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:23:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Sales 2022
2 117 M
2 120 M
2 120 M
Net income 2022
304 M
305 M
305 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
4,13x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
912 M
914 M
914 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,54x
Nbr of Employees
9 413
Free-Float
73,0%
Chart PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
0,73 €
Average target price
1,71 €
Spread / Average Target
135%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.