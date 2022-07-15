Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPEIR   GRS014003032

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

(TPEIR)
  Report
2022-07-15
0.7580 EUR   +3.84%
2022 eu-wide climate stress test conducted by the european central bank piraeus financial holdings results
PU
Re-constitution of the Audit Committee
PU
Exact copy of Audit Committee Meeting Minutes No. 225 / Friday, 24.06.2022 By circulation
PU
Piraeus Financial S A : June 2022

07/15/2022
Covered Bond Investor Report

Reporting Date

15/7/2022

Counterparties

Issuer

Piraeus Bank S.A.

Servicer

Piraeus Bank S.A.

Cash Manager

Citibank N.A.

Trustee

Citibank N.A.

Principal Paying Agent

Citibank N.A.

Covered Bond Swap Provider

N/A

Account Bank

Citibank N.A.

Asset Monitor

Price Waterhouse Coopers

Issuance

Summary

Bonds

ISIN

Ratings

Currency

Nominal Value

Interest Rate

Final Maturity

Series 3

XS1567737603

BBB- (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)

EUR

500.000.000

1m Euribor plus 150bp

16 November 2023

Series 4

XS1706557458

BBB- (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)

EUR

500.000.000

3m Euribor plus 250bp

31 October 2022

Series 5

XS1720736385

BBB- (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)

EUR

500.000.000

3m Euribor plus 150bp

21 November 2022

Series 6

XS1760791340

BBB- (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)

EUR

500.000.000

3m Euribor plus 150bp

31 January 2023

Series 7

XS1820078977

BBB- (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)

EUR

1.000.000.000

3m Euribor plus 150bp

12 February 2024

WA life

1 yrs

Nominal Value Test

AGGREGATE OF

  • Adjusted Outstanding Principal Balance

PLUS

  • Interest accrued on Loans in the Cover Pool

PLUS

  • Outstanding principal balance of marketable/substitution Assets in the Cover Pool and respective accrued interest thereon
    PLUS
  • Amount standing to the credit of the Transaction Account (other than the Commingling Reserve)
    LESS
  • The weighted average remaining maturity of all Covered Bonds (expressed in years) then outstanding multiplied by the Euro Equivalent of the aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding of the Covered Bonds multiplied by negative carry cost

MULTIPLIED BY

AP Asset Percentage (Max 80%)

Nominal Value of the Cover Pool

Greater Than

Principal Amount Outstanding of all Series of Covered Bonds

Result

Net Present Value Test

AGGREGATE OF

  • Net Present Value of Loans in the Cover Pool
    PLUS
  • Net Present Value of Marketable Assets
    PLUS
  • Net Present Value of Hedging Agreements (if any)
    PLUS

E

Net Present Value of the amount standing to the credit of the Transaction Account (other than the Commingling Ledger)

Greater Than

  • The net present value of the liabilities arising from the issuance of covered bonds vis-a-vis bondholders and the other secured by the cover pool lenders, as defined in paragraph 3 of Article 91 of Law 3601/2007.
    Result*

*The result also holds for 200 bps upward/downward shift in the yield curve Interest Cover Test

  • Interest expected to be received in respect of the Cover Pool B Amount standing to the credit of the Transaction Account
  • Senior Expenses
  • Interest due on the Covered Bonds Result

Commited OC: 25%

1. Cover Pool Summary

Overview

Aggregate current Principal Outstanding Balance

Aggregate original Principal Outstanding Balance

Average current Principal Outstanding Balance

Average original Principal Outstanding Balance

Maximum current Principal Outstanding Balance

Maximum original Principal Outstanding Balance

Total number of Loans

Total number of Properties

  • 3.848.055.722
    • 4.539.256

-

€ 436.167

€ 3.853.031.145

€ 14.835.079

€ 3.838.196.066 80,0%

€ 3.070.556.852

€ 3.005.039.778

Pass

  • 4.761.766.578

    • -
      -
    • 436.167

€ 4.762.202.744

€ 3.041.400.373

Pass

  • 80.697.451
  • 19.500.000

€ 100.197.451

    • 34.500
  • 37.130.000

€ 37.164.500

Pass

Current (EUR) 3.928.574.470 7.526.995.503 40.371 77.348 2.244.770 5.000.000 97.313 105.275

Total number of Borrowers

75.104

Weighted average seasoning (months)

158,8

Weighted average remaining maturity (months)

203,1

Weighted average original term (months)

362,0

Weighted average Current LTV (%)

47,8%

Weighted average Original LTV (%)

71,5%

Weighted average interest rate (%)

2,21%

% Floating Rate Assets

98,21%

% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Assets

1,45%

% Fixed Rate Assets

0,33%

Arrears > 1 month (by value)

126.654.793

Collateral Currency

EUR

2. Original LTV Distribution

Original Loan Amount / Original Market Value

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

0% - 10%

5.039

5,2%

164.709.600

4,2%

10%

- 20%

3.247

3,3%

55.318.269

1,4%

20%

- 30%

6.280

6,5%

153.886.941

3,9%

30%

- 40%

8.832

9,1%

257.376.790

6,6%

40%

- 50%

10.731

11,0%

380.301.816

9,7%

50%

- 60%

11.056

11,4%

438.362.925

11,2%

60%

- 70%

11.956

12,3%

527.116.270

13,4%

70%

- 80%

13.575

13,9%

665.320.746

16,9%

80%

- 90%

7.999

8,2%

431.597.547

11,0%

90% - 100%

5.519

5,7%

297.993.246

7,6%

>100%

13.079

13,4%

556.590.318

14,2%

97.313

100%

3.928.574.470

100%

3.Current LTV Distribution

Current Loan Amount / Current Market Value

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

0% - 10%

14.501

14,9%

118.658.012

3,0%

10%

- 20%

17.087

17,6%

364.557.985

9,3%

20%

- 30%

15.994

16,4%

534.689.006

13,6%

30%

- 40%

14.164

14,6%

618.814.807

15,8%

40%

- 50%

11.407

11,7%

615.915.916

15,7%

50%

- 60%

9.201

9,5%

579.904.224

14,8%

60%

- 70%

6.210

6,4%

438.543.258

11,2%

70%

- 80%

3.621

3,7%

271.575.088

6,9%

80%

- 90%

1.807

1,9%

133.755.405

3,4%

90%

- 100%

1.070

1,1%

77.023.253

2,0%

>100%

2.251

2,3%

175.137.515

4,5%

97.313

100%

3.928.574.470

100%

4. Outstanding Current Balance Distribution

Outstanding Current Balance

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

0 - 50,000

71.906

73,9%

1.482.528.474

37,7%

50,001 - 100,000

18.134

18,6%

1.268.322.072

32,3%

100,001 - 150,000

4.696

4,8%

568.683.178

14,5%

150,001 - 200,000

1.396

1,4%

240.926.032

6,1%

200,001 - 250,000

551

0,6%

123.550.014

3,1%

250,001 - 300,000

270

0,3%

74.152.010

1,9%

300,001 - 350,000

116

0,1%

37.770.992

1,0%

350,001 - 400,000

81

0,1%

30.467.308

0,8%

400,001 - 450,000

50

0,1%

21.152.553

0,5%

450,001 - 500,000

27

0,0%

12.686.589

0,3%

500,001 - 1,000,000

72

0,1%

47.348.662

1,2%

1,000,001 - 2,000,000

11

0,0%

14.407.987

0,4%

2,000,001 - 3,000,000

3

0,0%

6.578.599

0,2%

97.313

100,00%

3.928.574.470

100,00%

5. Interest Rate Type Distribution

Interest Rate Type

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

Fixed

600

0,6%

13.056.756

0,3%

Fixed-to-Floating

1.783

1,8%

57.102.781

1,5%

Floating

94.930

97,6%

3.858.414.932

98,2%

97.313

100%

3.928.574.470

100%

6. Floating Interest Type Distribution

Floating Interest Type

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

Originator Rate

13.334

14,0%

229.669.962

6,0%

ECB Rate

33.182

35,0%

1.362.339.273

35,3%

Euribor 1M

39.722

41,8%

1.918.413.909

49,7%

Euribor 3M

8.070

8,5%

333.458.940

8,6%

Euribor 6M

17

0,0%

2.499.385

0,1%

Euribor 12M

605

0,6%

12.033.463

0,3%

94.930

100%

3.858.414.932

100%

7. Amortisation Type Distribution

Amortisation Type

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

French Amortisation

97.037

99,7%

3.920.827.205

99,8%

Balloon

2

0,0%

192.214

0,0%

Other

274

0,3%

7.555.051

0,2%

97.313

100%

3.928.574.470

100%

8. Maturity Year Distribution

Maturity Year

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

2022

3.044

3,1%

4.608.139

0,1%

2023

4.965

5,1%

23.313.406

0,6%

2024

4.586

4,7%

44.015.165

1,1%

2025

5.007

5,1%

64.814.100

1,6%

2026

4.171

4,3%

65.245.631

1,7%

2027

4.797

4,9%

96.036.806

2,4%

2028

4.353

4,5%

100.031.502

2,5%

2029

3.868

4,0%

103.720.123

2,6%

2030

4.828

5,0%

144.137.615

3,7%

2031

4.028

4,1%

125.236.530

3,2%

2032

3.635

3,7%

130.933.777

3,3%

2033

3.377

3,5%

134.593.889

3,4%

2034

3.035

3,1%

130.018.243

3,3%

2035

3.783

3,9%

174.353.416

4,4%

2036

3.725

3,8%

177.856.004

4,5%

2037

3.896

4,0%

198.042.066

5,0%

2038

3.468

3,6%

175.955.081

4,5%

2039

2.907

3,0%

159.744.630

4,1%

2040

2.613

2,7%

163.864.321

4,2%

2041

2.254

2,3%

140.793.057

3,6%

2042

2.105

2,2%

135.302.955

3,4%

2043

2.062

2,1%

136.073.629

3,5%

2044

1.872

1,9%

130.665.617

3,3%

2045

2.029

2,1%

144.244.217

3,7%

2046

3.180

3,3%

232.096.268

5,9%

2047

3.166

3,3%

238.118.763

6,1%

2048

3.154

3,2%

248.895.074

6,3%

2049

1.805

1,9%

151.675.503

3,9%

2050

786

0,8%

72.168.121

1,8%

2051

292

0,3%

28.529.546

0,7%

2052

144

0,1%

11.873.621

0,3%

2053

150

0,2%

14.424.700

0,4%

2054

51

0,1%

6.941.766

0,2%

2055

43

0,0%

5.044.914

0,1%

2056

48

0,0%

5.380.472

0,1%

2057

36

0,0%

3.933.687

0,1%

2058

31

0,0%

3.826.760

0,1%

2059

15

0,0%

1.441.630

0,0%

2060

4

0,0%

623.728

0,0%

97.313

100%

3.928.574.470

100%

9. Seasoning

Seasoning (Months)

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

0.00 - 12.00

-

0,0%

-

0,0%

12.01 - 24.00

-

0,0%

-

0,0%

24.01 - 36.00

1.061

1,1%

74.088.154

1,9%

36.01 - 48.00

1.364

1,4%

87.084.515

2,2%

48.01 - 60.00

1.185

1,2%

73.333.627

1,9%

60.01 - 72.00

967

1,0%

55.653.391

1,4%

72.01 - 96.00

1.757

1,8%

86.506.260

2,2%

96.01 - 144.00

12.286

12,6%

570.136.250

14,5%

144.01 - 189.01

78.693

80,9%

2.981.772.272

75,9%

97.313

100%

3.928.574.470

100%

10. Loan Purpose Distribution

Loan Purpose

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

Construction

8.344

8,6%

374.072.116

9,5%

Purchase

68.192

70,1%

2.698.370.479

68,7%

Repair

18.897

19,4%

749.497.707

19,1%

Repayment

1.880

1,9%

106.634.168

2,7%

97.313

100%

3.928.574.470

100%

11. Arrears

Days Past Due

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

0

82.030

84,3%

3.258.533.491

82,9%

1-30

12.640

13,0%

543.386.185

13,8%

31-60

2.045

2,1%

97.533.185

2,5%

61-90

598

0,6%

29.121.608

0,7%

97.313

100%

3.928.574.470

100%

12. Geographical Distribution

Region

Number of Properties

%

Current Balance

%

Aegean Islands

4.285

4,1%

219.893.327

5,6%

Attica

38.471

36,5%

1.609.742.459

41,0%

Central Greece

6.152

5,8%

192.817.399

4,9%

Crete

6.125

5,8%

242.881.711

6,2%

Epirus

3.448

3,3%

112.967.162

2,9%

Ionian Islands

1.670

1,6%

73.757.710

1,9%

Macedonia

12.572

11,9%

356.119.691

9,1%

Peloponnese

9.497

9,0%

328.555.600

8,4%

Salonica

11.198

10,6%

463.661.832

11,8%

Thessaly

6.683

6,3%

185.681.870

4,7%

Thrace

2.821

2,7%

87.603.554

2,2%

Missing Information

2.353

2,2%

54.892.154

1,4%

105.275

100%

3.928.574.470

100%

13. Property Type Distribution

Property Type

Number of Properties

%

Current Balance

%

Flat

53.463

50,8%

2.228.708.691

56,7%

House

29.789

28,3%

1.605.487.691

40,9%

Other

22.023

20,9%

94.378.087

2,4%

105.275

100%

3.928.574.470

100%

Disclaimer

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 117 M 2 120 M 2 120 M
Net income 2022 304 M 305 M 305 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 912 M 914 M 914 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 9 413
Free-Float 73,0%
