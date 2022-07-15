Piraeus Financial S A : June 2022

Nominal Value Test

AGGREGATE OF

Adjusted Outstanding Principal Balance

PLUS

Interest accrued on Loans in the Cover Pool

PLUS

Outstanding principal balance of marketable/substitution Assets in the Cover Pool and respective accrued interest thereon

PLUS

Amount standing to the credit of the Transaction Account (other than the Commingling Reserve)

LESS

The weighted average remaining maturity of all Covered Bonds (expressed in years) then outstanding multiplied by the Euro Equivalent of the aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding of the Covered Bonds multiplied by negative carry cost

MULTIPLIED BY

AP Asset Percentage (Max 80%)

Nominal Value of the Cover Pool

Greater Than

Principal Amount Outstanding of all Series of Covered Bonds

Result

Net Present Value Test

AGGREGATE OF

Net Present Value of Loans in the Cover Pool

PLUS

Net Present Value of Marketable Assets

PLUS

Net Present Value of Hedging Agreements (if any)

PLUS

E

Net Present Value of the amount standing to the credit of the Transaction Account (other than the Commingling Ledger)

Greater Than

The net present value of the liabilities arising from the issuance of covered bonds vis-a-vis bondholders and the other secured by the cover pool lenders, as defined in paragraph 3 of Article 91 of Law 3601/2007.

Result*

*The result also holds for 200 bps upward/downward shift in the yield curve Interest Cover Test

Interest expected to be received in respect of the Cover Pool B Amount standing to the credit of the Transaction Account

Senior Expenses

Interest due on the Covered Bonds Result

Commited OC: 25%

1. Cover Pool Summary

Overview

Aggregate current Principal Outstanding Balance

Aggregate original Principal Outstanding Balance

Average current Principal Outstanding Balance

Average original Principal Outstanding Balance

Maximum current Principal Outstanding Balance

Maximum original Principal Outstanding Balance

Total number of Loans

Total number of Properties