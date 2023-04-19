Advanced search
    TPEIR   GRS014003032

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

(TPEIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:06:02 2023-04-19 am EDT
2.312 EUR   -2.28%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piraeus Financial S A : March 2023

04/19/2023 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Covered Bond Investor Report

Reporting Date

18/4/2023

Counterparties

Issuer

Piraeus Bank S.A.

Servicer

Piraeus Bank S.A.

Cash Manager

Citibank N.A.

Trustee

Citibank N.A.

Principal Paying Agent

Citibank N.A.

Covered Bond Swap Provider

N/A

Account Bank

Citibank N.A.

Asset Monitor

Price Waterhouse Coopers

Issuance

Summary

Bonds

ISIN

Ratings

Currency

Nominal Value

Interest Rate

Final Maturity / Extended Final Maturity

Series 3

XS1567737603

BBB (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)

EUR

500.000.000

1m Euribor plus 150bp

16 November 2026 / November 2072

Series 5

XS1720736385

BBB (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)

EUR

500.000.000

3m Euribor plus 150bp

20 May 2024 / May 2070

Series 6

XS1760791340

BBB (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)

EUR

500.000.000

3m Euribor plus 150bp

30 January 2026 / January 2072

Series 7

XS1820078977

BBB (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)

EUR

1.000.000.000

3m Euribor plus 150bp

11 February 2027 / February 2073

WA life

3,1 yrs

Nominal Value Test

AGGREGATE OF

  • Adjusted Outstanding Principal Balance

PLUS

  • Interest accrued on Loans in the Cover Pool

PLUS

  • Outstanding principal balance of marketable/substitution Assets in the Cover Pool and respective accrued interest thereon
    PLUS
  • Amount standing to the credit of the Transaction Account (other than the Commingling Reserve)
    LESS
  • The weighted average remaining maturity of all Covered Bonds (expressed in years) then outstanding multiplied by the Euro Equivalent of the aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding of the Covered Bonds multiplied by negative carry cost

MULTIPLIED BY

AP Asset Percentage (Max 80%)

Nominal Value of the Cover Pool

Greater Than

Principal Amount Outstanding of all Series of Covered Bonds

Result

Net Present Value Test

AGGREGATE OF

  • Net Present Value of Loans in the Cover Pool
    PLUS
  • Net Present Value of Marketable Assets
    PLUS
  • Net Present Value of Hedging Agreements (if any)
    PLUS

E

Net Present Value of the amount standing to the credit of the Transaction Account (other than the Commingling Ledger)

Greater Than

  • The net present value of the liabilities arising from the issuance of covered bonds vis-a-vis bondholders and the other secured by the cover pool lenders, as defined in paragraph 3 of Article 91 of Law 3601/2007.
    Result*

*The result also holds for 200 bps upward/downward shift in the yield curve Interest Cover Test

  • Interest expected to be received in respect of the Cover Pool B Amount standing to the credit of the Transaction Account
  • Senior Expenses
  • Interest due on the Covered Bonds Result

Commited OC: 25%

1. Cover Pool Summary

Overview

Aggregate current Principal Outstanding Balance

Aggregate original Principal Outstanding Balance

Average current Principal Outstanding Balance

Average original Principal Outstanding Balance

Maximum current Principal Outstanding Balance

Maximum original Principal Outstanding Balance

Total number of Loans

Total number of Properties

  • 3.549.047.195
  • 10.335.117

-

€ 404.511

€ 3.559.786.823

€ 38.364.835

€ 3.521.421.988 80,0%

€ 2.817.137.590

€ 2.511.650.056

Pass

  • 4.319.029.138

    • -
      -
    • 404.511

€ 4.319.433.649

€ 2.597.490.020

Pass

  • 179.657.484
  • 51.804.344

€ 231.461.828

    • 34.500
  • 102.550.000

€ 102.584.500

Pass

Current (EUR) 3.624.973.924 7.072.567.165 40.215 78.463 2.242.988 5.000.000 90.139 97.662

Total number of Borrowers

69.479

Weighted average seasoning (months)

167,3

Weighted average remaining maturity (months)

200,0

Weighted average original term (months)

367,3

Weighted average Current LTV (%)

47,2%

Weighted average Original LTV (%)

71,9%

Weighted average interest rate (%)

5,18%

Floating Rate Assets (%)

97,16%

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Assets (%)

2,53%

Fixed Rate Assets (%)

0,31%

Arrears > 90 days (%)

0%

Residential Real Estate Loans (%)

100%

EUR denominated loans (%)

100%

2. Original LTV Distribution

Original Loan Amount / Original Market Value

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

0% - 10%

4.735

5,3%

154.542.606

4,3%

10%

- 20%

2.823

3,1%

48.761.428

1,3%

20%

- 30%

5.671

6,3%

137.888.968

3,8%

30%

- 40%

8.042

8,9%

235.945.993

6,5%

40%

- 50%

9.758

10,8%

343.414.582

9,5%

50%

- 60%

10.079

11,2%

398.704.283

11,0%

60%

- 70%

11.086

12,3%

487.913.550

13,5%

70%

- 80%

12.715

14,1%

614.653.745

17,0%

80%

- 90%

7.553

8,4%

397.251.335

11,0%

90% - 100%

5.155

5,7%

277.439.291

7,7%

>100%

12.522

13,9%

528.458.142

14,6%

90.139

100%

3.624.973.924

100%

3.Current LTV Distribution

Current Loan Amount / Current Market Value

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

0% - 10%

14.067

15,6%

122.142.791

3,4%

10%

- 20%

16.092

17,9%

353.120.453

9,7%

20%

- 30%

14.872

16,5%

504.141.642

13,9%

30%

- 40%

13.146

14,6%

586.141.366

16,2%

40%

- 50%

10.481

11,6%

572.726.185

15,8%

50%

- 60%

8.087

9,0%

513.076.441

14,2%

60%

- 70%

5.569

6,2%

389.873.864

10,8%

70%

- 80%

3.073

3,4%

228.206.558

6,3%

80%

- 90%

1.624

1,8%

119.645.835

3,3%

90%

- 100%

960

1,1%

68.832.795

1,9%

>100%

2.168

2,4%

167.065.996

4,6%

90.139

100%

3.624.973.924

100%

4. Outstanding Current Balance Distribution

Outstanding Current Balance

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

0 - 50,000

66.746

74,0%

1.379.032.866

38,0%

50,001 - 100,000

16.738

18,6%

1.171.799.701

32,3%

100,001 - 150,000

4.324

4,8%

522.894.034

14,4%

150,001 - 200,000

1.274

1,4%

220.186.015

6,1%

200,001 - 250,000

492

0,5%

110.549.857

3,0%

250,001 - 300,000

238

0,3%

65.420.352

1,8%

300,001 - 350,000

114

0,1%

37.658.659

1,0%

350,001 - 400,000

67

0,1%

25.298.284

0,7%

400,001 - 450,000

40

0,0%

16.916.891

0,5%

450,001 - 500,000

28

0,0%

13.266.693

0,4%

500,001 - 1,000,000

65

0,1%

42.630.513

1,2%

1,000,001 - 2,000,000

10

0,0%

12.908.646

0,4%

2,000,001 - 3,000,000

3

0,0%

6.411.414

0,2%

90.139

100%

3.624.973.924

100%

5. Interest Rate Type Distribution

Interest Rate Type

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

Fixed

490

0,5%

11.259.528

0,3%

Fixed-to-Floating

2.164

2,4%

91.732.964

2,5%

Floating

87.485

97,1%

3.521.981.432

97,2%

90.139

100%

3.624.973.924

100%

6. Floating Interest Type Distribution

Floating Interest Type

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

Originator Rate

11.607

13,3%

199.889.896

5,7%

ECB Rate

30.482

34,8%

1.245.745.263

35,4%

Euribor 1M

37.351

42,7%

1.768.465.757

50,2%

Euribor 3M

7.453

8,5%

295.274.941

8,4%

Euribor 6M

17

0,0%

2.449.686

0,1%

Euribor 12M

575

0,7%

10.155.890

0,3%

87.485

100%

3.521.981.432

100%

7. Amortisation Type Distribution

Amortisation Type

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

French Amortisation

89.905

99,7%

3.618.011.171

99,8%

Balloon

1

0,0%

187.261

0,0%

Other

233

0,3%

6.775.491

0,2%

90.139

100%

3.624.973.924

100%

8. Maturity Year Distribution

Maturity Year

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

2023

3.598

4,0%

6.980.864

0,2%

2024

4.227

4,7%

26.454.099

0,7%

2025

4.706

5,2%

46.037.407

1,3%

2026

3.989

4,4%

51.269.823

1,4%

2027

4.583

5,1%

78.512.263

2,2%

2028

4.196

4,7%

85.394.904

2,4%

2029

3.752

4,2%

89.888.497

2,5%

2030

4.646

5,2%

126.297.376

3,5%

2031

3.892

4,3%

112.399.011

3,1%

2032

3.497

3,9%

116.612.141

3,2%

2033

3.280

3,6%

122.402.672

3,4%

2034

2.947

3,3%

118.574.476

3,3%

2035

3.699

4,1%

163.294.988

4,5%

2036

3.646

4,0%

166.400.700

4,6%

2037

3.813

4,2%

185.651.595

5,1%

2038

3.405

3,8%

167.353.705

4,6%

2039

2.843

3,2%

150.530.147

4,2%

2040

2.547

2,8%

156.060.404

4,3%

2041

2.212

2,5%

134.158.215

3,7%

2042

2.051

2,3%

127.748.048

3,5%

2043

2.033

2,3%

132.252.402

3,6%

2044

1.837

2,0%

125.493.490

3,5%

2045

1.973

2,2%

138.802.672

3,8%

2046

3.123

3,5%

223.892.669

6,2%

2047

3.095

3,4%

229.326.986

6,3%

2048

3.104

3,4%

240.644.579

6,6%

2049

1.794

2,0%

147.361.709

4,1%

2050

784

0,9%

70.415.324

1,9%

2051

293

0,3%

28.000.525

0,8%

2052

195

0,2%

15.549.331

0,4%

2053

152

0,2%

14.501.141

0,4%

2054

49

0,1%

6.973.177

0,2%

2055

43

0,0%

5.103.739

0,1%

2056

46

0,1%

5.127.934

0,1%

2057

38

0,0%

3.794.807

0,1%

2058

34

0,0%

3.598.791

0,1%

2059

13

0,0%

1.490.588

0,0%

2060

4

0,0%

622.725

0,0%

90.139

100%

3.624.973.924

100%

9. Seasoning

Seasoning (Months)

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

0- 60

2.765

3,1%

176.659.067

4,9%

60.01-120

5.953

6,6%

315.779.707

8,7%

120.01-144

5.128

5,7%

225.316.368

6,2%

144.01-168

17.472

19,4%

725.658.917

20,0%

168.01-192

27.532

30,5%

1.166.100.433

32,2%

192.01-216

21.613

24,0%

811.062.882

22,4%

216.01-276

9.612

10,7%

202.949.707

5,6%

276.01-336

64

0,1%

1.446.844

0,0%

90.139

100%

3.624.973.924

100%

10. Loan Purpose Distribution

Loan Purpose

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

Construction

7.837

8,7%

348.846.768

9,6%

Purchase

62.975

69,9%

2.482.125.959

68,5%

Repair

17.553

19,5%

693.440.147

19,1%

Repayment

1.774

2,0%

100.561.050

2,8%

90.139

100%

3.624.973.924

100%

11. Arrears

Days Past Due

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

0

75.917

84,2%

2.996.536.978

82,7%

1-30

11.637

12,9%

506.639.657

14,0%

31-60

2.266

2,5%

104.204.822

2,9%

61-90

319

0,4%

17.592.466

0,5%

90.139

100%

3.624.973.924

100%

12. Geographical Distribution

Region

Number of Properties

%

Current Balance

%

Aegean Islands

3.998

4,1%

204.331.526

5,6%

Attica

35.873

36,7%

1.487.655.989

41,0%

Central Greece

5.698

5,8%

176.586.681

4,9%

Crete

5.679

5,8%

222.329.307

6,1%

Epirus

3.172

3,2%

104.299.752

2,9%

Ionian Islands

1.580

1,6%

69.313.686

1,9%

Macedonia

11.621

11,9%

328.270.479

9,1%

Peloponnese

8.873

9,1%

304.546.579

8,4%

Salonica

10.352

10,6%

425.462.147

11,7%

Thessaly

6.125

6,3%

170.332.337

4,7%

Thrace

2.595

2,7%

80.864.304

2,2%

Missing Information

2.096

2,1%

50.981.138

1,4%

97.662

100%

3.624.973.924

100%

13. Property Type Distribution

Property Type

Number of Properties

%

Current Balance

%

Flat

49.506

50,7%

2.050.045.568

56,6%

House

27.632

28,3%

1.487.854.964

41,0%

Other

20.524

21,0%

87.073.392

2,4%

97.662

100%

3.624.973.924

100%

14. Subsidized Loans

Subsidizing Entity

Number of Loans

%

Current Balance

%

State

4.099

4,5%

96.480.945

2,7%

ΟΕΚ

3.956

4,4%

87.341.018

2,4%

Both

372

0,4%

4.633.062

0,1%

No

81.712

90,7%

3.436.518.899

94,8%

90.139

100%

3.624.973.924

100%

Disclaimer

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:39:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
