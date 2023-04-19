Piraeus Financial S A : March 2023
Covered Bond Investor Report
Reporting Date
18/4/2023
Counterparties
Issuer
Piraeus Bank S.A.
Servicer
Piraeus Bank S.A.
Cash Manager
Citibank N.A.
Trustee
Citibank N.A.
Principal Paying Agent
Citibank N.A.
Covered Bond Swap Provider
N/A
Account Bank
Citibank N.A.
Asset Monitor
Price Waterhouse Coopers
Issuance
Summary
Bonds
ISIN
Ratings
Currency
Nominal Value
Interest Rate
Final Maturity / Extended Final Maturity
Series 3
XS1567737603
BBB (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)
EUR
500.000.000
1m Euribor plus 150bp
16 November 2026 / November 2072
Series 5
XS1720736385
BBB (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)
EUR
500.000.000
3m Euribor plus 150bp
20 May 2024 / May 2070
Series 6
XS1760791340
BBB (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)
EUR
500.000.000
3m Euribor plus 150bp
30 January 2026 / January 2072
Series 7
XS1820078977
BBB (Fitch) / BBB low (DBRS)
EUR
1.000.000.000
3m Euribor plus 150bp
11 February 2027 / February 2073
WA life
3,1 yrs
Nominal Value Test
AGGREGATE OF
Adjusted Outstanding Principal Balance
PLUS
Interest accrued on Loans in the Cover Pool
PLUS
Outstanding principal balance of marketable/substitution Assets in the Cover Pool and respective accrued interest thereon
PLUS
Amount standing to the credit of the Transaction Account (other than the Commingling Reserve)
LESS
The weighted average remaining maturity of all Covered Bonds (expressed in years) then outstanding multiplied by the Euro Equivalent of the aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding of the Covered Bonds multiplied by negative carry cost
MULTIPLIED BY
AP Asset Percentage (Max 80%)
Nominal Value of the Cover Pool
Greater Than
Principal Amount Outstanding of all Series of Covered Bonds
Result
Net Present Value Test
AGGREGATE OF
Net Present Value of Loans in the Cover Pool
PLUS
Net Present Value of Marketable Assets
PLUS
Net Present Value of Hedging Agreements (if any)
PLUS
E
Net Present Value of the amount standing to the credit of the Transaction Account (other than the Commingling Ledger)
Greater Than
The net present value of the liabilities arising from the issuance of covered bonds vis-a-vis bondholders and the other secured by the cover pool lenders, as defined in paragraph 3 of Article 91 of Law 3601/2007.
Result*
*The result also holds for 200 bps upward/downward shift in the yield curve Interest Cover Test
Interest expected to be received in respect of the Cover Pool B Amount standing to the credit of the Transaction Account
Interest due on the Covered Bonds Result
Commited OC: 25%
1. Cover Pool Summary
Overview
Aggregate current Principal Outstanding Balance
Aggregate original Principal Outstanding Balance
Average current Principal Outstanding Balance
Average original Principal Outstanding Balance
Maximum current Principal Outstanding Balance
Maximum original Principal Outstanding Balance
Total number of Loans
Total number of Properties
-
€ 404.511
€ 3.559.786.823
€ 38.364.835
€ 3.521.421.988 80,0%
€ 2.817.137.590
€ 2.511.650.056
Pass
€ 4.319.433.649
€ 2.597.490.020
Pass
€ 231.461.828
€ 102.584.500
Pass
Current (EUR)
3.624.973.924 7.072.567.165 40.215 78.463 2.242.988 5.000.000 90.139 97.662
Total number of Borrowers
69.479
Weighted average seasoning (months)
167,3
Weighted average remaining maturity (months)
200,0
Weighted average original term (months)
367,3
Weighted average Current LTV (%)
47,2%
Weighted average Original LTV (%)
71,9%
Weighted average interest rate (%)
5,18%
Floating Rate Assets (%)
97,16%
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Assets (%)
2,53%
Fixed Rate Assets (%)
0,31%
Arrears > 90 days (%)
0%
Residential Real Estate Loans (%)
100%
EUR denominated loans (%)
100%
2. Original LTV Distribution
Original Loan Amount / Original Market Value
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
0% - 10%
4.735
5,3%
154.542.606
4,3%
10%
- 20%
2.823
3,1%
48.761.428
1,3%
20%
- 30%
5.671
6,3%
137.888.968
3,8%
30%
- 40%
8.042
8,9%
235.945.993
6,5%
40%
- 50%
9.758
10,8%
343.414.582
9,5%
50%
- 60%
10.079
11,2%
398.704.283
11,0%
60%
- 70%
11.086
12,3%
487.913.550
13,5%
70%
- 80%
12.715
14,1%
614.653.745
17,0%
80%
- 90%
7.553
8,4%
397.251.335
11,0%
90% - 100%
5.155
5,7%
277.439.291
7,7%
>100%
12.522
13,9%
528.458.142
14,6%
90.139
100%
3.624.973.924
100%
3.Current LTV Distribution
Current Loan Amount / Current Market Value
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
0% - 10%
14.067
15,6%
122.142.791
3,4%
10%
- 20%
16.092
17,9%
353.120.453
9,7%
20%
- 30%
14.872
16,5%
504.141.642
13,9%
30%
- 40%
13.146
14,6%
586.141.366
16,2%
40%
- 50%
10.481
11,6%
572.726.185
15,8%
50%
- 60%
8.087
9,0%
513.076.441
14,2%
60%
- 70%
5.569
6,2%
389.873.864
10,8%
70%
- 80%
3.073
3,4%
228.206.558
6,3%
80%
- 90%
1.624
1,8%
119.645.835
3,3%
90%
- 100%
960
1,1%
68.832.795
1,9%
>100%
2.168
2,4%
167.065.996
4,6%
90.139
100%
3.624.973.924
100%
4. Outstanding Current Balance Distribution
Outstanding Current Balance
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
0 - 50,000
66.746
74,0%
1.379.032.866
38,0%
50,001 - 100,000
16.738
18,6%
1.171.799.701
32,3%
100,001 - 150,000
4.324
4,8%
522.894.034
14,4%
150,001 - 200,000
1.274
1,4%
220.186.015
6,1%
200,001 - 250,000
492
0,5%
110.549.857
3,0%
250,001 - 300,000
238
0,3%
65.420.352
1,8%
300,001 - 350,000
114
0,1%
37.658.659
1,0%
350,001 - 400,000
67
0,1%
25.298.284
0,7%
400,001 - 450,000
40
0,0%
16.916.891
0,5%
450,001 - 500,000
28
0,0%
13.266.693
0,4%
500,001 - 1,000,000
65
0,1%
42.630.513
1,2%
1,000,001 - 2,000,000
10
0,0%
12.908.646
0,4%
2,000,001 - 3,000,000
3
0,0%
6.411.414
0,2%
90.139
100%
3.624.973.924
100%
5. Interest Rate Type Distribution
Interest Rate Type
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
Fixed
490
0,5%
11.259.528
0,3%
Fixed-to-Floating
2.164
2,4%
91.732.964
2,5%
Floating
87.485
97,1%
3.521.981.432
97,2%
90.139
100%
3.624.973.924
100%
6. Floating Interest Type Distribution
Floating Interest Type
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
Originator Rate
11.607
13,3%
199.889.896
5,7%
ECB Rate
30.482
34,8%
1.245.745.263
35,4%
Euribor 1M
37.351
42,7%
1.768.465.757
50,2%
Euribor 3M
7.453
8,5%
295.274.941
8,4%
Euribor 6M
17
0,0%
2.449.686
0,1%
Euribor 12M
575
0,7%
10.155.890
0,3%
87.485
100%
3.521.981.432
100%
7. Amortisation Type Distribution
Amortisation Type
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
French Amortisation
89.905
99,7%
3.618.011.171
99,8%
Balloon
1
0,0%
187.261
0,0%
Other
233
0,3%
6.775.491
0,2%
90.139
100%
3.624.973.924
100%
8. Maturity Year Distribution
Maturity Year
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
2023
3.598
4,0%
6.980.864
0,2%
2024
4.227
4,7%
26.454.099
0,7%
2025
4.706
5,2%
46.037.407
1,3%
2026
3.989
4,4%
51.269.823
1,4%
2027
4.583
5,1%
78.512.263
2,2%
2028
4.196
4,7%
85.394.904
2,4%
2029
3.752
4,2%
89.888.497
2,5%
2030
4.646
5,2%
126.297.376
3,5%
2031
3.892
4,3%
112.399.011
3,1%
2032
3.497
3,9%
116.612.141
3,2%
2033
3.280
3,6%
122.402.672
3,4%
2034
2.947
3,3%
118.574.476
3,3%
2035
3.699
4,1%
163.294.988
4,5%
2036
3.646
4,0%
166.400.700
4,6%
2037
3.813
4,2%
185.651.595
5,1%
2038
3.405
3,8%
167.353.705
4,6%
2039
2.843
3,2%
150.530.147
4,2%
2040
2.547
2,8%
156.060.404
4,3%
2041
2.212
2,5%
134.158.215
3,7%
2042
2.051
2,3%
127.748.048
3,5%
2043
2.033
2,3%
132.252.402
3,6%
2044
1.837
2,0%
125.493.490
3,5%
2045
1.973
2,2%
138.802.672
3,8%
2046
3.123
3,5%
223.892.669
6,2%
2047
3.095
3,4%
229.326.986
6,3%
2048
3.104
3,4%
240.644.579
6,6%
2049
1.794
2,0%
147.361.709
4,1%
2050
784
0,9%
70.415.324
1,9%
2051
293
0,3%
28.000.525
0,8%
2052
195
0,2%
15.549.331
0,4%
2053
152
0,2%
14.501.141
0,4%
2054
49
0,1%
6.973.177
0,2%
2055
43
0,0%
5.103.739
0,1%
2056
46
0,1%
5.127.934
0,1%
2057
38
0,0%
3.794.807
0,1%
2058
34
0,0%
3.598.791
0,1%
2059
13
0,0%
1.490.588
0,0%
2060
4
0,0%
622.725
0,0%
90.139
100%
3.624.973.924
100%
9. Seasoning
Seasoning (Months)
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
0- 60
2.765
3,1%
176.659.067
4,9%
60.01-120
5.953
6,6%
315.779.707
8,7%
120.01-144
5.128
5,7%
225.316.368
6,2%
144.01-168
17.472
19,4%
725.658.917
20,0%
168.01-192
27.532
30,5%
1.166.100.433
32,2%
192.01-216
21.613
24,0%
811.062.882
22,4%
216.01-276
9.612
10,7%
202.949.707
5,6%
276.01-336
64
0,1%
1.446.844
0,0%
90.139
100%
3.624.973.924
100%
10. Loan Purpose Distribution
Loan Purpose
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
Construction
7.837
8,7%
348.846.768
9,6%
Purchase
62.975
69,9%
2.482.125.959
68,5%
Repair
17.553
19,5%
693.440.147
19,1%
Repayment
1.774
2,0%
100.561.050
2,8%
90.139
100%
3.624.973.924
100%
11. Arrears
Days Past Due
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
0
75.917
84,2%
2.996.536.978
82,7%
1-30
11.637
12,9%
506.639.657
14,0%
31-60
2.266
2,5%
104.204.822
2,9%
61-90
319
0,4%
17.592.466
0,5%
90.139
100%
3.624.973.924
100%
12. Geographical Distribution
Region
Number of Properties
%
Current Balance
%
Aegean Islands
3.998
4,1%
204.331.526
5,6%
Attica
35.873
36,7%
1.487.655.989
41,0%
Central Greece
5.698
5,8%
176.586.681
4,9%
Crete
5.679
5,8%
222.329.307
6,1%
Epirus
3.172
3,2%
104.299.752
2,9%
Ionian Islands
1.580
1,6%
69.313.686
1,9%
Macedonia
11.621
11,9%
328.270.479
9,1%
Peloponnese
8.873
9,1%
304.546.579
8,4%
Salonica
10.352
10,6%
425.462.147
11,7%
Thessaly
6.125
6,3%
170.332.337
4,7%
Thrace
2.595
2,7%
80.864.304
2,2%
Missing Information
2.096
2,1%
50.981.138
1,4%
97.662
100%
3.624.973.924
100%
13. Property Type Distribution
Property Type
Number of Properties
%
Current Balance
%
Flat
49.506
50,7%
2.050.045.568
56,6%
House
27.632
28,3%
1.487.854.964
41,0%
Other
20.524
21,0%
87.073.392
2,4%
97.662
100%
3.624.973.924
100%
14. Subsidized Loans
Subsidizing Entity
Number of Loans
%
Current Balance
%
State
4.099
4,5%
96.480.945
2,7%
ΟΕΚ
3.956
4,4%
87.341.018
2,4%
Both
372
0,4%
4.633.062
0,1%
No
81.712
90,7%
3.436.518.899
94,8%
90.139
100%
3.624.973.924
100%
Disclaimer
Piraeus Financial Holdings SA published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:39:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Sales 2023
2 104 M
2 307 M
2 307 M
Net income 2023
530 M
581 M
581 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
5,41x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
2 958 M
3 243 M
3 243 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2024
1,43x
Nbr of Employees
8 658
Free-Float
72,9%
Chart PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
2,37 €
Average target price
2,64 €
Spread / Average Target
11,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.