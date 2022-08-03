Piraeus Financial S A : Press Release - H1 2022 Financial Results ()

HALF YEAR 2022

FINANCIAL

RESULTS

Μanagement Statement

"Economic growth in Greece has maintained its momentum in early 2022, with GDP growing 7.0% year on year in Q1 2022, driven by consumer spending and investments. The full impact of higher inflation is expected to materialize later in the year through increased input costs for businesses and lower disposable income for households. Nevertheless, the mobilization of private investments, as well as Next Generation EU funding, the resumption of tourism to pre-Covid crisis levels, and the anticipated revision of the Stability and Growth Pact's fiscal rules, are expected to drive the Greek economy towards a growth trajectory in 2022 and for a number of years ahead.

For Piraeus Financial Holdings Group, 2022 is the year the foundations are set for delivery of sustainable profitability, through the execution of our 2022-2025 business plan. The Group has achieved material progress on all pillars of the plan during the first half 2022. Its NPE ratio has been reduced to 9% from 13% at the end December 2021, through the last two HAPS NPE securitizations of aggregate €0.9bn, while the successful monitoring and management of the Bank's loan book resulted in a cycle-low organic NPE delta of €0.6bn respectively.

The strength of the Piraeus franchise is being unlocked now that the Sunrise plan's balance sheet cleanup has been completed. The Group's performing portfolio has expanded by €1.5bn during the first half of 2022, already surpassing our target for the full year 2022. The Group has generated record net fee income in H1, driven by solid performance across the board. Operational efficiency is consistently improving in line with our targets, and we are on track to achieve approximately 25% cost reduction in the 4-year period of our plan, notwithstanding the inflationary headwinds. Normalized earnings per share stood at €0.21 in half year 2022, when annual plan target was €0.05.

All in all, H1 execution of our plan has been solid, outperforming on all core operating lines compared to targets. Furthermore, the rising interest rate environment, post the decision of the ECB to raise the base rates by 50 basis points in its July 2022 meeting, is expected to support the banking sector and Piraeus. In addition, Piraeus will extract value from its €0.8bn participation portfolio, creating synergies in business areas with sizeable opportunity for upside. In this context, we are upgrading our guidance on key financial aspirations for year 2022. Specifically, we now aim for 8% NPE ratio, more than €2bn performing loan growth, 11% fully loaded CET1 ratio, and EPS of €0.35.

In the second half 2022, we at Piraeus Group are further accelerating our efforts to extract value from and optimize all of our core operating lines, with the aim to strengthen the balance sheet, further enhance our profitability and be prepared to withstand any potential adverse macroeconomic scenario in the near future. "

Christos Megalou, Chief Executive Officer