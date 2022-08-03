Log in
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

Piraeus Financial S A : Press Release - H1 2022 Financial Results ()

08/03/2022 | 08:32am BST
Half Year 2022

Financial Results

3 August 2022

Earnings Per Share of €0.21 in H1.22 Strong Execution Leads to Improved 2022 Guidance

H1 2022 key takeaways

  • EPS normalized of €0.21, of which €0.16 from core banking activities, vs. €0.10 in H1.21. Normalized operating profit at €285mn in H1.22 vs €126mn a year ago, on the back of strong net fee income growth, cost containment and significant de-escalation of impairments
  • NPE ratio to 9%, from 25% a year ago; Sunrise 3 and Solar NPE loan securitizations amounting to €0.9bn GBV, whose budgeted losses have already been booked, are in advanced state and are expected to be concluded by year-end 2022, while the respective applications for inclusion to HAPS have been submitted
  • €0.4bn negative NPE formation in H1.22, historical best performance
  • €1.5bn net performing loan book growth, already beating annual target, driven by solid new loan origination of €4.4bn; loan yields remain resilient
  • RoaTBV of 10% on a normalized basis, sustained enhanced returns for the rest of the year
  • CET1 fully loaded at 10.2%, ahead of year-end target, with all 2022 NPE clean-up fully absorbed
  • Synthetic securitization program for 2022 amounting to €1.1bn RWA relief, in three already signed transactions; first transaction of €0.4bn RWA relief was concluded in Q2; program to be enhanced with an extra €0.5bn RWA relief this year

H1 2022 financial highlights

  • Net interest income, excluding income from NPEs, reached €512mn, up 3% yoy
  • Solid net fee income generation at €237mn (including rental income), +22% yoy, with strong dynamics in all fee generating areas of the business and predominantly from loan origination
  • Recurring operating expenses at €408mn, -4% yoy, benefiting from staff costs rationalization and G&A costs optimization
  • Organic loan impairment at €151mn, -40% yoy

Full Year 2022 revised forecasts

  • EPS normalized to c.€0.35 from €0.05 previously
  • FL CET1 to c.11% from c.10% previously
  • Net performing loan book growth to above €2.0bn from c.€1.2bn previously
  • NPE ratio to c.8% from c.9% previously
  • RoaTBV normalized to c.8% from c.1% previously

HALF YEAR 2022

1

| August 3, 2022

FINANCIAL RESULTS

HALF YEAR 2022

FINANCIAL

RESULTS

Μanagement Statement

"Economic growth in Greece has maintained its momentum in early 2022, with GDP growing 7.0% year on year in Q1 2022, driven by consumer spending and investments. The full impact of higher inflation is expected to materialize later in the year through increased input costs for businesses and lower disposable income for households. Nevertheless, the mobilization of private investments, as well as Next Generation EU funding, the resumption of tourism to pre-Covid crisis levels, and the anticipated revision of the Stability and Growth Pact's fiscal rules, are expected to drive the Greek economy towards a growth trajectory in 2022 and for a number of years ahead.

For Piraeus Financial Holdings Group, 2022 is the year the foundations are set for delivery of sustainable profitability, through the execution of our 2022-2025 business plan. The Group has achieved material progress on all pillars of the plan during the first half 2022. Its NPE ratio has been reduced to 9% from 13% at the end December 2021, through the last two HAPS NPE securitizations of aggregate €0.9bn, while the successful monitoring and management of the Bank's loan book resulted in a cycle-low organic NPE delta of €0.6bn respectively.

The strength of the Piraeus franchise is being unlocked now that the Sunrise plan's balance sheet cleanup has been completed. The Group's performing portfolio has expanded by €1.5bn during the first half of 2022, already surpassing our target for the full year 2022. The Group has generated record net fee income in H1, driven by solid performance across the board. Operational efficiency is consistently improving in line with our targets, and we are on track to achieve approximately 25% cost reduction in the 4-year period of our plan, notwithstanding the inflationary headwinds. Normalized earnings per share stood at €0.21 in half year 2022, when annual plan target was €0.05.

All in all, H1 execution of our plan has been solid, outperforming on all core operating lines compared to targets. Furthermore, the rising interest rate environment, post the decision of the ECB to raise the base rates by 50 basis points in its July 2022 meeting, is expected to support the banking sector and Piraeus. In addition, Piraeus will extract value from its €0.8bn participation portfolio, creating synergies in business areas with sizeable opportunity for upside. In this context, we are upgrading our guidance on key financial aspirations for year 2022. Specifically, we now aim for 8% NPE ratio, more than €2bn performing loan growth, 11% fully loaded CET1 ratio, and EPS of €0.35.

In the second half 2022, we at Piraeus Group are further accelerating our efforts to extract value from and optimize all of our core operating lines, with the aim to strengthen the balance sheet, further enhance our profitability and be prepared to withstand any potential adverse macroeconomic scenario in the near future. "

Christos Megalou, Chief Executive Officer

HALF YEAR 2022

2

| August 3, 2022

FINANCIAL RESULTS

HALF YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Performing book expansion supported top line

Strong growth in NFI, with solid trends evident in most product lines

Further operating cost containment

P&L Highlights: Strong recurring performance

Net interest income (NII) amounted to €591mn in H1.22, down 23% yoy, due to decrease of NPE-related income. NII in Q2.22 stood at €306mn, up 7% qoq, impacted by loan generation and bond income. Excluding forgone income from NPEs, NII amounted to €512mn in H1.22 up 3% yoy, and €266mn in Q2.22, up by 8% qoq, supported by the performing book expansion and the higher yields in the fixed income portfolio.

Net fee and rental income (NFI) amounted to €237mn in H1.22, 22% higher compared to H1.21. NFI reached €124mn in Q2.22, up 8% compared to Q1.22, and 11% higher yoy. Main contributors to this performance were new loan generation, funds transfer, FX fees and cards business, while rental income also comprises a positive driver, which is expected to further expand. NFI over assets stood at the level of 0.6% in Q2.22.

Recurring operating expenses in H1.22 reached €408mn, -4% yoy, while they amounted to €209mn in Q2.22, down 2% yoy. Respectively, recurring staff costs in Q2.22 were down 2% yoy to €95mn, as Piraeus is gradually realizing the benefits from staff restructuring efforts. As at 30 June 2022, the Group's headcount totaled 9,206 employees in the continuing operations, of which 8,839 were employed in Greece, down by 954 yoy. Furthermore, G&A costs in Q2.22 were flat yoy at €90mn, despite inflationary pressures. Cost-to-income ratio on a recurring basis stood at 49% in Q2.22 vs. 47% a year ago, mainly on the back of forgone NPE accruals. Further efficiencies are to be achieved along with the ongoing digitization, as well as the implementation of our transformation program.

Robust normalized PPI performance

Massive improvement in underlying cost of risk that remained at ultra low levels

Positive pre-tax and net result for yet another quarter

Normalized pre-provison income stood at €479mn in H1.22, compared to €562mn in Η1.21 on the back of the drastic NPE cleanup of 2021 and 2022. Piraeus core franchise strength is displaying material improvement across the board, and paves the way for the accomplishment of our strategic aspirations, in conjuction with the normalization of loan impairment.

The Q2.22 underlying loan impairment charges stood at €46mn, almost flattish vs. the previous quarter, on the back of the large NPE reduction executed in 2021, and the significant improvement in the new NPE flows. Impairment losses of €117mn in Q2.22 were associated with all the remaining provisions regarding Sunrise 3 NPE portfolio, Solar project, as well as other clean-up projects. Organic cost of risk over net loans remained at cycle low levels for another quarter, standing at 52bps as at Q2.22, compared to 73bps a year ago.

Reported pre-tax profit in Q2.22 stood at €93mn and €635mn for H1.22. On normalized basis, pre-tax profit stood at €119mn in Q2 and €306mn in H1. Earnings per share normalized for one off items increased to €0.21 in H1.22 significantly increased compared to €0.10 in H1.21. Group net result attributable to shareholders stood at €92mn in Q2.22 and €614mn in H1. Reported EPS for the H1.22 stood at €0.47.

HALF YEAR 2022

3

| August 3, 2022

FINANCIAL RESULTS

HALF YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Customer deposits at historical high level

Balance Sheet Highlights: Performing loans expansion

Customer deposits climbed to new historical high, amounting to €56.1bn at the end of June 2022, up 9% yoy and 2% higher qoq. Deposit cost continued to decline yoy, reaching 6bps in Q2.22, compared to 8bps in Q2.21 and flat vs. Q1.22.

Strong liquidity and funding profile

Solid new loan origination

Eurosystem funding remained at €14.5bn at the end of June 2022, unchanged vs. the end of March 2022. Piraeus Group Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at the very satisfactory level of 205%. Strong liquidity profile is also reflected on the Group's net loan-to-deposit ratio, standing at 63% at the end of June 2022.

Gross loans marginally rose to €36.9bn, compared to €36.6bn at the end of June 2021, despite the NPE clean-up executed in 2021 and 2022. Performing loan portfolio growth in H1.22 reached €1.5bn surpassing the annual target of €1.2bn. Group net loans stood at €35.4bn as at 30 June 2022, while new loan disbursements in H1.22 amounted to €4.4bn, addressing credit demand mainly from businesses (corporates, as well as SMEs and small businesses). It is noted that the gross loan figure as at Jun.22 includes €6.1bn of senior notes associated with the NPE securitizations concluded until now, namely Phoenix, Vega, Sunrise 1 and Sunrise 2.

Single-digit NPE ratio target already achieved

Capital ratios at satisfactory levels

NPEs reached €3.4bn at the end of June 2022, down by €1.3bn qoq, while it stood significantly lower vs. a year ago (€9bn). Τhe NPE ratio fell to 9.1% from 12.6% in the previous quarter, standing substantially lower vs the end of June 2021 (24.6%), mainly driven by NPE securitizations through HAPS and direct NPE sales executed in 2021 and the the first half of 2022, as well as organic NPE reduction.

The fully loaded Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of the Group at the end of June 2022 reached the level of 9.5%, while at a pro forma level, CET1 ratio reached 10.2%. Total capital ratio stood at 15.8% (pro forma at 16.7%), comfortably above capital requirements.

Further information on the financials & KPIs of Piraeus Group can be found on the H1.2022 Financial Resultspresentation and the First Half 2022 Interim Financial Statementsthat is expected to be available on the company's website on 05 August 2022.

HALF YEAR 2022

4

| August 3, 2022

FINANCIAL RESULTS

HALF YEAR 2022

FINANCIAL

RESULTS

Selected Figures of Piraeus Financial Holdings Group

Consolidated Data (amounts in €mn)

Selected Balance Sheet Figures

30.06.22

31.03.22

qoq

Assets

81,872

79,496

3%

Customer Deposits

56,079

54,854

2%

Net Loans

35,369

34,999

1%

Selected P&L Figures

Q2.2022

Q1.2022

qoq

Net Interest Income

306

286

7%

Net Fee Income (incl. rental, non-bank income)

124

114

8%

Net Gain (Losses) from Financial Instruments

68

585

-88%

Other Operating Income & Dividend Income

17

-2

n/m

Net Income

513

983

-48%

-excludingone-off items 1

415

472

-12%

Staff Costs

(101)

(91)

11%

-excludingone-off items 1

(95)

(91)

4%

Admin. Costs incl. Gains from Sale of Property

(90)

(82)

9%

Depreciation & Other Expenses

(25)

(30)

-16%

-excludingone-off items 1

(25)

(25)

-2%

Total Operating Expenses

(216)

(203)

6%

- excluding one-off items 1

(209)

(199)

5%

Pre Provision Income

298

780

-62%

- excluding one-off items

206

273

-25%

Impairment Losses & Provisions

(200)

(233)

-14%

-o/wone-off items 1

(117)

(152)

-23%

Associates' Results

(5)

(4)

n/m

Pre-Tax Result

93

542

-83%

- excluding one-off items 1

119

187

-37%

Income Tax

0

(22)

-100%

Net Result

92

519

-82%

Net Result Attrib. to SHs from Continuing Ops

92

521

-82%

- excluding one-off items1

118

167

-29%

Earnings Per Share

0.06

0.41

-

Earnings Per Share excl. one-off items1

0.08

0.12

-

Non-Controlling Interests for Continuing Ops

0

(1)

n/m

Net Result from Discontinued Ops

0

(1)

n/m

30.06.22

30.06.21

yoy

81,872

75,038

9%

56,079

51,215

9%

35,369

33,150

7%

H1.2022

H1.2021

yoy

591

772

-23%

237

195

22%

653

488

34%

14

12

16%

1,496

1,467

2%

888

989

-10%

(192)

(233)

-18%

(186)

(193)

-4%

(172)

(178)

-3%

(54)

(56)

-2%

(50)

(56)

-9%

(419)

(467)

-10%

(408)

(427)

-4%

1,077

1,000

8%

479

562

-15%

(433)

(3,331)

-87%

(269)

(3,014)

n/m

(9)

(7)

n/m

635

(2,337)

n/m

306

238

29%

(22)

(111)

-80%

611

(2,450)

n/m

614

(2,449)

n/m

285

126

126%

0.47

n/m

-

0.21

0.10

-

(1)

1

n/m

(1)

(2)

n/m

  1. One-offitems refer to (a) the gains booked in trading income from sovereign bond portfolio amounting to €479mn in H1.2021 and from Thalis transaction amounting to €281mn (Q1.22) and €328mn from trading gains for H1.22 (Q1.22 €230mn, Q2.22 €98mn), (b) provisions for Voluntary Exit Scheme costs of €40mn in staff costs for Q1.21, and €7mn in Q2.22, (c) non-recurring depreciation charges of €4mn related to Thalis transaction in Q1.22, (d) impairment in the context of the NPE reduction plan as following: €829mn in Q1.21, €2,185mn in Q2.21, €152mn in Q1.22 and €117mn in Q2.22.

HALF YEAR 2022

5

| August 3, 2022

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Disclaimer

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
