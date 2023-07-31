PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
PRESS RELEASE
First Half 2023
Financial Results
31 July 2023
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
Strong operating and balance sheet performance achieved in the first half 2023
Strong financial performance
14%
return over tangible book value
€0.33
normalized earnings per share
Organic capital generation
17.1% +0.6%
total capital ratio
YtD
Performing book expansion
+€1.5bn +6%
YoYYoY
Cost discipline
34%
cost-to-core income
-2%-1%
G&A cost YoY normalized OpEx YoY
Asset quality improvement
5.5% 57%
NPE ratio
NPE coverage
Client assets under management
€8.2bn +26%
Jun.23YoY
FIRST HALF 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
2
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
Q2 & H1 2023 highlights
- Q2.23 profitability run-rate ahead of FY.23 estimates, with normalized EPS of €0.18 and RoaTBV 15%. Strong profitability in H1.23, with normalized EPS of €0.33 and RoaTBV 14%
- Net interest income at €488mn in Q2.23, driven by expanding margin, 9% growth qoq. Deposit costs at 0.4% in Jun.23, with time deposit cost at 1.6%, while currently new time deposits offer rates of c.1.9%
- Net fee income in Q2.23 at €141mn, increased by 16% qoq and yoy
- Recurring operating expenses continued their downward trend in Q2.23, at €199mn, -2% qoq and -4% yoy, despite inflationary pressures, with G&A costs -6% qoq and -10% yoy. The Group's cost-to-core income ratio reached the historically low level of 32%
- NPE ratio down to 5.5%, from 9.3% a year ago, already meeting NPE year-end target, as the Group accelerated two NPE transactions; NPE coverage up 11 percentage points yoy to 57%
- Performing loan book up €1.5bn in H1.23 yoy, with €0.8bn net credit expansion in Q2.23
- Client assets under management increased to €8.2bn in Q2.23, 9% qoq and 26% yoy
- Reported CET1 ratio increased to 12.2% and total capital ratio to 17.0%, in Jun.23; pro forma for the RWA relief from the NPE sales to be completed in the forthcoming period, CET1 ratio stands at 12.3% and total capital ratio at 17.1%
- Superior liquidity profile, with liquidity coverage ratio at 233%, and loan-to-deposit ratio at 61%
- The Group has successfully completed the 2023 SSM Stress Test Exercise conducted by the EBA. Under the baseline scenario, the fully loaded CET1 ratio stands at 14.3% at year-end 2025, implying capital accretion of c. 2.7% versus 2022. The 3-year period depletion of the adverse scenario for Piraeus (-2.4%) is the 13th lowest among the EBA sample of 70 banks almost half of European banks' average depletion (-4.6%)
- Piraeus Bank was named "Best Bank in Greece" at the international Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023, following the strong financial results, the continuous improvement of the Bank's key indicators and the consistent implementation of its strategic plan
FIRST HALF 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
3
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
2023 - 2025 financial ambition
Today, Piraeus Group outlines its updated business plan estimates for 2023. The core of our strategy is to leverage Piraeus' position as a driving source of growth and innovation for the Greek economy, supporting our customers and people, and continuing to generate added value for our shareholders.
FY.23
FY.24
FY.25
Financial KPIs
H1.23
31 July 2023
Mar.23
Mar.23
actual
forecast
forecast
forecast
EPS norm, adj for AT1 coupon (€)
€ 0.33
>€0.65
~€0.70
>€0.65
RoaTBV norm, adj for AT1 cpn (%)
14%
~14%
~14%
~12%
Net interest margin (%)
2.5%
~2.5%
~2.2%
~2.2%
Net fee income / assets (%)
0.7%
~0.7%
~0.8%
~0.8%
Cost-to-core income (%)
34%
<38%
<40%
<40%
Organic cost of risk (%)
1.0%
~1.0%
~0.8%
~0.7%
NPE (%)
5.5%
<5%
~4%
~3%
NPE coverage (%)
57%
~60%
~65%
~70%
Net credit expansion1(€bn)
€0.6
~€1.6
>€2.0
>€2.0
CET12 pro forma (%)
12.3%
~13.0%
~14.0%
>14.5%
Total capital2 pro forma (%)
17.1%
>17.5%
>18.5%
>19.0%
DFR3assumption (end of period, %)
3.50%
4.00%
2.50%
2.00%
1Net credit expansion refers to disbursements minus repayments
2Capital ratios incorporate provision for dividend distribution of 10% for 2023, 15% for 2024 and 25% for 2025; H1.23 capital ratios are pro forma 3DFR refers to ECB's official Deposit Facility Rate
FIRST HALF 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
4
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
Management Statement
"Piraeus Bank's performance in the first half of 2023 reaffirmed the value of its franchise and confirmed we are on the right track towards our targets. In H1.23 we delivered a strong set of results, generating €0.33 normalized earnings per share and 14% RoaTBV. Our Group has achieved sustainable risk-adjusted profitability and capital build-up, while maintaining a superior liquidity profile and cost discipline. Balance sheet clean-up continued, with the NPE ratio dropping further to 5.5%, already meeting our year-end target, while NPE coverage increased to 57%.
The organic capital generation has driven our CET1 ratio to 12.3%, up by 0.7% year- to-date. Our cost discipline efforts continued for yet another quarter, with operating expenses declining further, absorbing the inflationary pressures and achieving historically low cost-to-core income ratio of 32% in the second quarter.
Our Group's performing loan portfolio grew 6% yoy, with €800mn net credit expansion in Q2 and a strong pipeline of business projects for the second part of the year. Moreover, client assets under management increased to €8.2bn as of June 2023, 9% higher qoq, leveraging our extensive expertise in this field. Overall, our reinforced commercial franchise has delivered a 16% net fee income growth in the first half of 2023 compared to a year ago.
Piraeus Bank has successfully completed the 2023 SSM Stress Test Exercise conducted by the EBA. The 3-year period depletion of the adverse scenario for Piraeus (-2.4%) is the 13th lowest among the EBA sample of 70 banks, almost half of European banks' average depletion (-4.6%).
On the back of the strong H1.23 performance and the evolving interest rate environment, we upgrade our key financial targets for the full year 2023, now aiming for return over tangible book of approximately 14%, with cost-to-core income of below 38%. NPE ratio is expected to end year-2023 below the 5% milestone level.
Finally, we are proud to be named "Best Bank in Greece" at the international Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023, following the strong financial results, the continuous improvement of the Bank's key indicators and the consistent implementation of its strategic plan.
We will continue to deliver on our plan and we remain focused on creating value for our shareholders, clients, and employees, and supporting the Greek economic recovery."
FIRST HALF 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Christos Megalou
Chief Executive Officer
5
