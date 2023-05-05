Advanced search
    TPEIR   GRS014003032

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

(TPEIR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:15:53 2023-05-05 am EDT
2.265 EUR   -1.86%
01:49aPiraeus Financial S A : Q1 2023 - Financial Results Press Release ()
PU
01:49aPiraeus Financial S A : Q1 2023 Financial Results Presentation ()
PU
01:39aPiraeus Financial S A : First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
PU
Piraeus Financial S A : Q1 2023 - Financial Results Press Release ()

05/05/2023 | 01:49am EDT
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

PRESS RELEASE

First Quarter 2023

Financial Results

5 May 2023

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

Strong balance sheet that enables the Group's commercial dynamics

Solid financial performance

13%

return over tangible book value

€0.15

earnings per share

Organic capital generation

17.0% +0.6%

Total capital ratio

QoQ

10%

dividend payout accrued in Q1

Strong liquidity profile

220% 62%

LCRLDR

Cost discipline

36%

cost-to-core income

-1%-8%

G&A cost qoq

staff costs qoq

Asset quality improvement

6.6% 55%

NPE ratio

NPE coverage

0.8%

organic cost-of-risk

Client assets under management

€7.6bn +9%

Mar.23QoQ

FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

2

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

Q1 2023 highlights

  • Solid, sustainable profitability, with normalized EPS of €0.15 and RoaTBV 13%, both outpacing FY.23 estimates
  • CET1 ratio increased to 12.2% and total capital ratio to 17.0%, through 0.6% pure organic capital generation qoq, including accrual for 10% dividend payout
  • NPE ratio down to 6.6%, from 12.7% a year ago; NPE coverage up 11 percentage points yoy to 55%
  • Clean balance sheet and resilient asset quality are key factors behind the organic cost of risk stabilizing at 0.8%
  • Superior liquidity profile re-confirmed, with LCR at 220%, LDR at 62%
  • Group deposits stood at €57.2bn, higher 4% yoy, impacted slightly in January and February, but improved in March
  • Good start in loan disbursements (+€2.0bn), offset by high repayments (-€2.2bn); net credit decreased in January and February, and eased in in March. Performing loans up by €2.0bn yoy to €28.3bn
  • Client assets under management increased 9% to €7.6bn, driven by targeted inflows to mutual funds
  • Piraeus Bank was included in the Financial Times list of "Europe's Climate Leaders" in 2023, regarding its performance in climate change management. It is the only Greek company to achieve this for the 3rd consecutive year and the only Greek bank in the list, on the back of its 2016-2021 CO2 emissions reduc- tion execution

FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

3

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

2023 - 2025 financial ambition

Today, Piraeus Group outlines its updated business plan estimates for 2023 - 2025. The core of our strategy is to leverage Piraeus' position as a driving source of growth and innovation for the Greek economy, supporting our customers and people, and continuing to create added value for our shareholders.

FY.23

FY.23

Financial KPIs

FY.22

previous

revised

FY.25

actual

forecast

forecast

estimate

EPS norm, adj for AT1 coupon (€)

€ 0.42

>€0.45

>€0.55

>€0.65

RoaTBV norm, adj for AT1 coupon (%)

10%

~10%

~12%

~12%

NIM / Assets (%)

1.8%

>2.0%

>2.2%

~2.0%

NFI / Assets (%)

0.6%

~0.6%

~0.6%

~0.8%

Cost-to-core income (%)

45%

<42%

<40%

~40%

Organic cost of risk (%)

0.8%

~1.2%

~1.2%

~0.7%

NPE (%)

7%

<6%

~5%

~3%

NPE coverage (%)

54%

>60%

~60%

~70%

Net credit expansion (€bn)

€ 1.8

~€1.7

~€1.6

>€2.0

CET1 FL (%)

11.5%

>12.5%

>12.5%

>14.5%

post distribution

post distribution

Total capital FL (%)

16.4%

>17.3%

>17.3%

>19.0%

post distribution

post distribution

DFR assumption (end of period, %)

2.00%

2.50%

3.25%

2.00%

DFR refers to ECB's official Deposit Facility Rate

FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

4

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

Management Statement

"2023 started on a strong foot for Piraeus Bank, which continues to unlock the value of its franchise. In the first quarter we delivered a solid set of results, generating €0.15 normalized earnings per share and 13% RoaTBV. The Group has achieved sustainable risk-adjusted profitability and capital build-up, while maintaining a superior liquidity profile and cost discipline. Balance sheet clean-up continues, with the NPE ratio dropping further to 6.6% and NPE coverage increasing to 55%.

The organic capital generated in Q1 has driven our CET1 ratio to 12.2%, up by 0.6% in the quarter and by circa 2.4% in the past 12 months. Furthermore, we are pleased to be in the position, as of Q1, to accrue for a 10% dividend payout, to pave the way for our aspiration towards distribution to our shareholders out of 2023 profits. Our cost discipline efforts continued unabated for yet another quarter, with operating expenses contained at almost the same level vs a year ago, absorbing the inflationary pressures and enabling us to invest in elevating the client experience.

The Group's performing loan portfolio grew 8% yoy and there is a strong pipeline of business projects also for this year, including RRF sponsored plans where Piraeus has already undertaken €1bn financing, and the newly launched program "My Home" for which Piraeus Bank has currently received more than 40% of total applications. On the other hand, client assets under management increased 9% to €7.6bn in Q1, driven by targeted inflows to mutual funds, leveraging our extensive expertise in this field. Overall, our reinforced commercial franchise has delivered a 15% net fee income growth in Q1 compared to a year ago.

Capitalizing on our Q1 performance and the encouraging macroeconomic environment, we are upgrading our key financial targets for this year. Specifically, we now aim for return over tangible book of 12%, with cost-to-core income of below 40%. New loans are expected to increase by €1.6bn.

Finally, we are proud to be the only Greek company to be included, for the 3rd consecutive year, in the Financial Times list of "Europe's Climate Leaders" in 2023. Our energy transition business lines will be further expanded, and we are ready to do our part in all the work needed on this front.

We will continue to deliver on our plan and we remain focused on creating value for our shareholders, clients, and employees."

Christos Megalou

Chief Executive Officer

FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

5

Disclaimer

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
