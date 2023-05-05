Piraeus Financial S A : Q1 2023 - Financial Results Press Release ()

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

Management Statement

"2023 started on a strong foot for Piraeus Bank, which continues to unlock the value of its franchise. In the first quarter we delivered a solid set of results, generating €0.15 normalized earnings per share and 13% RoaTBV. The Group has achieved sustainable risk-adjusted profitability and capital build-up, while maintaining a superior liquidity profile and cost discipline. Balance sheet clean-up continues, with the NPE ratio dropping further to 6.6% and NPE coverage increasing to 55%.

The organic capital generated in Q1 has driven our CET1 ratio to 12.2%, up by 0.6% in the quarter and by circa 2.4% in the past 12 months. Furthermore, we are pleased to be in the position, as of Q1, to accrue for a 10% dividend payout, to pave the way for our aspiration towards distribution to our shareholders out of 2023 profits. Our cost discipline efforts continued unabated for yet another quarter, with operating expenses contained at almost the same level vs a year ago, absorbing the inflationary pressures and enabling us to invest in elevating the client experience.

The Group's performing loan portfolio grew 8% yoy and there is a strong pipeline of business projects also for this year, including RRF sponsored plans where Piraeus has already undertaken €1bn financing, and the newly launched program "My Home" for which Piraeus Bank has currently received more than 40% of total applications. On the other hand, client assets under management increased 9% to €7.6bn in Q1, driven by targeted inflows to mutual funds, leveraging our extensive expertise in this field. Overall, our reinforced commercial franchise has delivered a 15% net fee income growth in Q1 compared to a year ago.

Capitalizing on our Q1 performance and the encouraging macroeconomic environment, we are upgrading our key financial targets for this year. Specifically, we now aim for return over tangible book of 12%, with cost-to-core income of below 40%. New loans are expected to increase by €1.6bn.

Finally, we are proud to be the only Greek company to be included, for the 3rd consecutive year, in the Financial Times list of "Europe's Climate Leaders" in 2023. Our energy transition business lines will be further expanded, and we are ready to do our part in all the work needed on this front.

We will continue to deliver on our plan and we remain focused on creating value for our shareholders, clients, and employees."