Q1: delivering on our strategy and guidance, paving the way for increasing distribution

Financial KPIs

Q1.23 FY.23 Q1.24 RoaTBV (%) 13.3% 16.6% 16.5% NII / assets (%) 2.4% 2.7% 2.7% NFI / assets (%) 0.7% 0.7% 0.8% Cost-to-core income (%) 36% 31% 29% Organic cost of risk (%) 0.8% 0.8% 0.5% NPE (%) 6.6% 3.5% 3.5% NPE coverage (%) 56% 62% 60% CET1 FL (%) 12.2% post distribution 13.3% post distribution 13.7% post distribution accrual 10% accrual 10% accrual 25% Total capital FL (%) 17.0% post distribution 18.2% post distribution 18.5% post distribution accrual 10% accrual 10% accrual 25%

Note: Q1.24 capital ratios pro forma for the RWA relief from the NPE securitizations and sales to be completed in the forthcoming period; reported CET1 ratio at 13.6%, total capital ratio at 18.4%; PnL items and ratios are displayed on normalized basis (definitions in the APM section of the presentation); RoaTBV adjusted for AT1 coupon; distribution is subject to necessary conditions being met and supervisory approval