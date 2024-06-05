Corporate Presentation
June 2024
01 Q1.2024 Highlights
Piraeus returned to fully privatized status, with a milestone transaction
Q1.2024 Highlights
International allocation in the Offering
HF
Rest
UK
9%
Long
35%
FHF
40%
only
30%
61%
USA
25%
Rest: Rest of World, FHF: Fundamental Hedge Funds, HF: Hedge Funds
HFSF Offering structure
- Fully Marketed Offering of 27% of Piraeus share capital held by the HFSF
- Total size of transaction amounted to €1.35bn
- Greek public & international offering split at 20% - 80%
- Deal price at €4.00 per offer share (price range set at €3.70 - €4.00)
Deal highlights
- Largest bank privatization transaction in recent years in Greece (in terms of proceeds & stake disposed), through a secondary placement of shares
- Strong demand for the total offering at c.€10.7bn, with international book coverage at 9.0x
01
4
Greek allocation in the Offering
Shareholder structure (Mar.24)
Domestic
Institutional 35%
International
86%
6%
Institutional
65%
Retail
Institutional
8% Retail
Q1.2024 Highlights
01
5
Q1: strong start to the year, with run rate exceeding full year targets
1
€233mn reported net profit
Normalized for one-offs, Q1 profit at €279mn; €21c EPS in line with full year 2024 guidance
2
16.5% RoaTBV
Q1 RoaTBV at 16.5% against 2024 target of 15%
3
+10% net revenue yoy
NII at €518mn, with resilient loan margins and low deposit beta; net fees at €145mn, new record high
4
-5% total OpEx yoy
Best in class efficiency ratio at 29%; Q1 lowest quarter ever for OpEx, at €193mn
5
51bps organic cost of risk
Historic low for underlying cost of risk (excluding fees) at 17bps, as asset quality remains solid
6
+6% performing loans yoy
Q1 PE delta -€0.1bn as per expected seasonality; strong pipeline ahead; deposits up 2% yoy; LCR at 241%
7
13.7% CET1
Organic capital +80bps qoq; MREL at 26.0% against 24.9% Jan.25 target; accrual for 25% distribution
8
+33% AuM yoy
€10.0bn AuM in Mar.24, driven by mutual fund inflows, institutional mandates and private banking
Note: Q1.24 capital ratios pro forma for the RWA relief from the NPE securitizations and sales to be completed in the forthcoming period; Q1.24 MREL ratio also pro forma for the Apr.24 Senior Preferred bond issuance; reported CET1 ratio at 13.6%, total capital ratio at 18.4%; PnL items and ratios are displayed on normalized basis (definitions in the APM section of the presentation); organic capital generation quarterly delta excludes one-off items and distribution accrual; distribution is subject to necessary conditions being met and supervisory approval
Q1.2024 Highlights
01
6
Q1: delivering on our strategy and guidance, paving the way for increasing distribution
Financial KPIs
Q1.23
FY.23
Q1.24
RoaTBV (%)
13.3%
16.6%
16.5%
NII / assets (%)
2.4%
2.7%
2.7%
NFI / assets (%)
0.7%
0.7%
0.8%
Cost-to-core income (%)
36%
31%
29%
Organic cost of risk (%)
0.8%
0.8%
0.5%
NPE (%)
6.6%
3.5%
3.5%
NPE coverage (%)
56%
62%
60%
CET1 FL (%)
12.2%
post
distribution
13.3%
post
distribution
13.7%
post
distribution
accrual
10%
accrual
10%
accrual
25%
Total capital FL (%)
17.0%
post
distribution
18.2%
post
distribution
18.5%
post
distribution
accrual
10%
accrual
10%
accrual
25%
Note: Q1.24 capital ratios pro forma for the RWA relief from the NPE securitizations and sales to be completed in the forthcoming period; reported CET1 ratio at 13.6%, total capital ratio at 18.4%; PnL items and ratios are displayed on normalized basis (definitions in the APM section of the presentation); RoaTBV adjusted for AT1 coupon; distribution is subject to necessary conditions being met and supervisory approval
1 2 Normalized profit increased by 37% yoy, TBV per share up 13% yoy
Q1.2024 Highlights
01
Group Figures (€mn)
Q1.23
Q4.23
Q1.24
Net interest income
447
537
518
Net fee income
122
144
145
Net trading result
10
32
(4)
Other operating result
(1)
10
(23)
Operating expenses
(203)
(196)
(193)
Underlying impairment charges
(36)
(25)
(15)
Servicer fees & synthetic securitization costs
(39)
(28)
(31)
Impairment on other assets & associates' result
(21)
(47)
(6)
Tax
(75)
(100)
(111)
Normalized operating profit
204
326
279
Normalized EPS (€)
0.15
0.25
0.21
Inorganic impairments (losses on NPE sales)
(21)
(52)
(12)
HFSF offering related costs (one-off)
0
0
(43)
Operating costs (one-off)
(3)
(64)
(10)
Tax (adjustment)
0
0
19
Reported net profit
180
211
233
Reported EPS (€)
0.13
0.16
0.18
TBV (per share)
4.66
5.08
5.27
Note: one-off items and cost of risk components are described in the APM section of the presentation; reported net profit from continuing operations attributable to shareholders; tax line presents also addition of minority interests in the illustration; impairment on other assets includes associates'; as of Q1.24 normalized operating profit incorporates one-off items post 29% tax rate; Q1.24 other operating result and impairment on other assets incorporate charges related with the increase in lease liabilities concerning the Group's subsidiary Picar (Notes 8 and 10 of Q1 2024 Interim Financial Statements); the inorganic impairment loss of c.€12mn recognized as at Q1 24, relates with an updated estimate with regards to Solar securitization;΄Q1.24 net trading result includes a loss of €8mn relating with the repurchase of €294mn of the 2019 Tier 2 at 102%, following a tender offer in Jan.24
7
1 2 Best quarterly performance for net fees, operating expenses and cost of risk
Net interest income (€mn)
Net fee income (€mn)
Performing portfolio
537
518
Fee income increase,
141
140
144
145
running on attractive
reaching historic highs;
yields, with tight
Q1 key drivers funds
122
management of time
transfers, asset
deposit mix
management and cards
NII excl. NMD
447 488 531 541 539
Highlights
NMD cost
(4)
(21)
Q1.23
Q2.23
Q3.23
Q4.23
Q1.24
Note: non maturing deposit hedging cost corresponds to €10bn IRSs executed since Nov.23 and fully phased in Q1.24
Q1.23
Q2.23
Q3.23
Q4.23
Q1.24
Note: net fee income includes rental income and income from non-banking activities
Q1.2024
01
Operating expenses (€mn)
Operating expenses
down 5% yoy,
203
199
194
196
193
offsetting rising
prices; strict cost
management to
109
105
100
91
102
continue
Non-HR costs
94
94
94
105
91
HR costs
Q1.23
Q2.23
Q3.23
Q4.23
Q1.24
Cost of risk (bps)
Cost of risk dropped to cycle-low levels, on the back of NPE reduction and improving trends in the new NPE flows
Fees
Underlying
114bps
84bps
84bps
37
58bps
51bps
44
32
77
52
31
34
40
27
17
Q1.23
Q2.23
Q3.23
Q4.23
Q1.24
Note: operating expenses depicted on a recurring basis
Note: Q2.23 underlying cost of risk impacted by a corporate default case
8
3 NII up 16% yoy, underpinned by loan rates, bond portfolio and low deposit beta
Q1.2024 Highlights
01
9
Net interest income (€mn)
Q1.23
Q4.23
Q1.24
Performing exposures
384
488
485
Bond portfolio incl. IR hedges
93
125
132
Cash at central banks
56
114
108
Customer deposits
(33)
(76)
(78)
Debt securities issued
(29)
(42)
(49)
Non maturing deposit hedging
0
(4)
(21)
TLTRO
(32)
(54)
(35)
Other
(19)
(38)
(42)
NPE
27
23
18
Total NII
447
537
518
Note: non maturing deposit hedging cost corresponds to €10bn IRSs executed since Nov.23 and fully phased in Q1.24
NIM over assets (%)
2.77%2.71%
2.42%
Q1.23Q4.23Q1.24
Selected sensitivities
▪
±10 bps loan spread
€20mn
▪
±1 ppts time deposit over total €15mn
▪
±25 bps euribor
€25-30mn
3 Loan portfolio yield stable at 6.6% in Q1
Performing loans' yields
Highlights
Loan portfolio yields
Q3.22
CIB
3.70%
Mortgages
2.34%
Consumer/SB
7.43%
Total PE yield
3.86%
Q4.23
Q1.24
Δ vs Q3.22
PE Mar.24
6.71%
6.65%
+2.95%
€20.0bn
5.03%
5.09%
+2.75%
€6.2bn
8.54%
8.42%
+0.98%
€3.8bn
6.57%
6.55%
+2.69%
€30.0bn
- Loan pass-through remains at the level of ~80%
- Limited repricing of unsecured products
Q1.2024
01
pass-through at 78%
Euribor 3m average
0.49%
3.96%
3.92%
+3.44%
Note: loan pass-through refers to delta of performing loan yield over a period divided by delta of euribor 3m over the same period
10
