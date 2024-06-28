Piraeus Financial S A : RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A. JUNE 28th, 2024
June 28, 2024 at 02:14 pm EDT
Share
RESOLUTIONS OF THE
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
OF PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
JUNE 28th, 2024
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. announces that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held in June 28th, 2024 at 17:30 and conducted remotely in real-time via teleconference, was attended either in person or by proxy, by shareholders representing 878,837,683 shares corresponding to 70.51% of the total 1,246,474,076 shares with voting rights in said Annual General Meeting.
The Annual General Meeting adopted the following resolutions:
Approved the Annual Financial Report (Company and Group) for the financial year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023, including the Annual Financial Statements, along with the relevant Board of Directors' Reports and Statements as well as the Independent Auditor' Report.
2.1 Approved the distribution in cash of the amount of €78,806,426 to the Company's Shareholders, namely €0.063 per share, from existing discretionary reserves and authorized the Board of Directors to proceed to all necessary actions for the implementation of this decision.
2.2 Decided, taking into consideration the above mentioned under 2.1. approval, that no additional amount will be distributed as minimum dividend from the profits of the closing financial year (01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023).
Approved the overall management of the Company for the financial year 01.01.2023-31.12.2023 according to article 108 of Law 4548/2018 and the release of the auditors from any liability for the financial year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023 in accordance with article 117 par. 1 case (c) of Law 4548/2018.
Approved the appointment of the audit firm "Deloitte" as Certified Auditors for the financial year 01.01.2024 - 31.12.2024 and the fees of the Certified Auditors, for the statutory audit of the Company's standalone and consolidated financial statements, as well as for the Tax Audit, for the period from 01.01.2024 to 31.12.2024, of €214,000 plus VAT, and €62,700 plus VAT, respectively.
Took note of the annual Audit Committee's Report, pursuant to article 44 par. 1 (case i) of Law 4449/2017.
Took note of the Independent Non - Executive Directors' Report of the Company, in accordance with article 9, par. 5 of Law 4706/2020.
Approved the remuneration paid to members of the Board of Directors in respect of the financial year 2023 and the advance payment of remuneration to Directors in respect of the financial year 2024, according to article 109 of Law 4548/2018.
Approved the distribution in cash of a total amount of up €187,365 Euros to the Company's staff from existing discretionary reserves.
Cast an affirmative vote for the Remuneration Report of year 2023, in accordance with article 112 of Law 4548/2018.
Approved the amendment of the Director's Suitability Policy.
Approved the amendment of the Directors' Remuneration Policy.
Approved the election of Ms. Maria Semedalas as an Independent Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors, in replacement of the resigned Independent Non- Executive Member Ms. Francesca Tondi.
Granted permission, as per article 98 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018 to the Members of the Board of Directors and Managers of the Company to participate in the Board of Directors or in the management of the Company's subsidiaries and affiliates.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Piraeus Financial Holdings SA published this content on
28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
28 June 2024 18:13:50 UTC.
Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, formerly known as Piraeus Bank SA, is a Greece-based banking institute. It operates in the following main business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, as well as Asset Management and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment includes the retail banking operations of the Bank and its subsidiaries, which are addressed to retail customers, as well as to small-medium companies, such as deposits, loans and letters of guarantee, among others. The Corporate Banking segment includes facilities related to corporate banking, provided by the Bank and its subsidiaries, addressed to maritime companies, such as syndicated loans, project financing and imports-exports, among others. The Investment Banking segment includes activities related to investment banking operations of the Bank and its subsidiaries, such as investment and advisory services, underwriting services and public listings, as well as stock exchange services, among others.