RESOLUTIONS OF THE

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

JUNE 28th, 2024

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. announces that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held in June 28th, 2024 at 17:30 and conducted remotely in real-time via teleconference, was attended either in person or by proxy, by shareholders representing 878,837,683 shares corresponding to 70.51% of the total 1,246,474,076 shares with voting rights in said Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the following resolutions: