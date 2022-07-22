Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPEIR   GRS014003032

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

(TPEIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:35 2022-07-22 am EDT
0.8040 EUR   -0.96%
01:14pPIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. July 22nd, 2022
PU
07/19PIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A : Bank completes the acquisition of Iolcus Investments
PU
07/15PIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A : June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piraeus Financial S A : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. July 22nd, 2022

07/22/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

See the Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting.

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting

Disclaimer

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 17:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
01:14pPIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Piraeus Financial Hol..
PU
07/19PIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A : Bank completes the acquisition of Iolcus Investments
PU
07/15PIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A : June 2022
PU
07/14PIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A : 2022 eu-wide climate stress test conducted by the european central..
PU
07/12PIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A : Re-constitution of the Audit Committee
PU
07/12PIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A : Exact copy of Audit Committee Meeting Minutes No. 225 / Friday, 24..
PU
07/12PIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A : Exact copy of Audit Committee Meeting Minutes By circulation
PU
07/01Performance Shipping Inc. Announces New Loan Facility With Piraeus Bank S.A. to Finance..
AQ
06/28PURSUANT TO THE LAW, THE COMPANY'S A : 00.
PU
06/24PURSUANT TO THE LAW, THE COMPANY'S A : 00.
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 117 M 2 165 M 2 165 M
Net income 2022 430 M 439 M 439 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 015 M 1 037 M 1 037 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 9 413
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 0,81 €
Average target price 1,71 €
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christos Ioanni Megalou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodore Gnardellis Head-Legacy Unit Strategy
George P. Handjinicolaou Non-Executive Chairman
Dimitris Mavrogiannis COO & Executive General Manager
David R. Hexter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.-37.07%1 034
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.67%338 187
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.02%270 385
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.50%219 927
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.96%164 160
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.52%159 221