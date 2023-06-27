Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. / June 27th, 2023

Αthens, 27 June 2023

Announcement ()

Attachments

Disclaimer

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA published this content on 27 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2023 18:24:54 UTC.