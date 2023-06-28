Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, formerly known as Piraeus Bank SA, is a Greece-based banking institute. It operates in the following main business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, as well as Asset Management and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment includes the retail banking operations of the Bank and its subsidiaries, which are addressed to retail customers, as well as to small-medium companies, such as deposits, loans and letters of guarantee, among others. The Corporate Banking segment includes facilities related to corporate banking, provided by the Bank and its subsidiaries, addressed to maritime companies, such as syndicated loans, project financing and imports-exports, among others. The Investment Banking segment includes activities related to investment banking operations of the Bank and its subsidiaries, such as investment and advisory services, underwriting services and public listings, as well as stock exchange services, among others.

Sector Banks