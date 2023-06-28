VOTING RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
HELD ON JUNE 27th 2023
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. announces, in accordance with the provisions of article 133 par. 2 of law 4548/2018 and article 4.1.3.3 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook, as in force, the voting results on the items of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held on June 27th2023 and conducted remotely in real-time via teleconference
Items of the Agenda
Submission and approval of the Annual Financial Report (Company and Group) for the financial year 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022, including the Annual Financial Statements, along with the relevant Board of Directors' Report and Statements as well as the Independent Auditor's Report
Approval of the overall management for the financial year 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022, according to article 108 of Law 4548/2018 and release of the certified auditors from any liability for the financial year 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022 according to article 117 par.1 case (c) of Law 4548/2018
Appointment of Certified Auditors for the financial year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023 and approval of their fees
Submission of the annual Audit Committee's Report to the General Meeting pursuant to article 44 par. 1 (case i) of Law 4449/2017
Submission of the Independent Non-Executive Directors' Report to the General Meeting, according to article 9 par.5 of Law 4706/2020
Approval of remuneration paid to members of the Board of Directors in respect of the financial year 2022 and approval of advance payment of remuneration in respect of the financial year 2023 in accordance with article 109 of Law 4548/2018
Participation
Votes
% of total
Valid votes cast
1,250,367,223
In favour
Against
Abstain
voting shares
940,335,843
75.20%
936,190,251
4,145,591
% of total
Valid votes cast
1,250,367,223
In favour
Against
Abstain
voting shares
940,335,843
75.20%
925,780,568
10,188,173
4,367,102
% of total
Valid votes cast
1,250,367,223
In favour
Against
Abstain
voting shares
940,335,843
75.20%
936,260,286
520,054
3,555,503
WITHOUT VOTING
WITHOUT VOTING
% of total
Valid votes cast
1,250,367,223
In favour
Against
Abstain
voting shares
940,335,843
75.20%
936,240,339
4,095,503
Votes in
favour
- of validvotes cast
99.56%
- of validvotes cast
98.45%
- of validvotes cast
99.57%
- of validvotes cast
99.56%
Items of the Agenda
Submission of the Remuneration Report of the year 2022 for discussion and vote by the General Meeting, according to article 112 of Law 4548/2018
Election of a new Board of Directors and appointment of independent non-executive members in accordance with the provisions of Law 4706/2020
Determination of the type of the Audit Committee, the term of office, the number and the qualifications of its members as per article 44 par. 1 case b) of Law 4449/2017
Participation
Votes
% of total
Valid votes cast
1,250,367,223
In favour
Against
Abstain
voting shares
940,335,843
75.20%
935,569,580
670,760
4,095,503
% of total
Valid votes cast
1,250,367,223
In favour
Against
Abstain
voting shares
940,335,843
75.20%
818,828,878
117,951,462
3,555,503
% of total
Valid votes cast
1,250,367,223
In favour
Against
Abstain
voting shares
940,335,843
75.20%
935,934,454
845,886
3,555,503
% of total
Valid votes cast
1,250,367,223
In favour
Against
Abstain
voting shares
Votes in
favour
- of validvotes cast
99.49%
- of validvotes cast
87.08%
- of validvotes cast
99.53%
- of validvotes cast
- Approval of amendment of the Directors' Suitability Policy
- Approval of amendment of the Directors' Remuneration Policy
Granting of free common shares to executives and employees of the Company and affiliated
- entities within the meaning of article 32 of Law 4308/2014, in accordance with the provisions of articles 114 of Law 4548/2018. Relevant authorizations to the Board of Directors
940,335,843
75.20%
936,519,469
260,871
3,555,503
% of total
Valid votes cast
1,250,367,223
In favour
Against
Abstain
voting shares
940,335,843
75.20%
863,673,980
72,566,360
4,095,503
Valid votes cast
940,335,843
75,20%
Against
Abstain
940,335,843
75.20%
782,252,724
154,527,616
3,555,503
% of total
99.59%
- of validvotes cast
91.85%
- of validvotes cast
83.19%
13
Approval for the acquisition of the Company's own shares (Share buy-back Programme) and
granting of relevant authorizations to the Board of Directors
Valid votes cast
1,250,367,223
In favour
Against
Abstain
voting shares
940,335,843
75.20%
934,507,182
2,272,562
3,556,099
- of validvotes cast
99.38%
14
Items of the Agenda
Approval of the offsetting of the Company's "Share premium" account against the general ledger account 42 "Accumulated losses carried forward", for the write-off of an equivalent amount of prior years' losses according to article 35 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018, as currently in force, and granting of relevant authorizations
Granting of permission, as per article 98 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018, to the Members of the Board
Participation
Votes
% of total
Valid votes cast
1,250,367,223
In favour
Against
Abstain
voting shares
940,335,843
75.20%
933,049,957
3,730,383
3,555,503
% of total
Valid votes cast
1,250,367,223
In favour
Against
Abstain
Votes in
favour
- of validvotes cast
99.23%
- of validvotes cast
15 of Directors and Managers of the Company, to participate on the Board of Directors or in the management of the Company's subsidiaries and affiliates
voting shares
940,335,843
75.20%
936,780,339
1
3,555,503
99.62%
