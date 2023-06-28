Items of the Agenda

Submission and approval of the Annual Financial Report (Company and Group) for the financial year 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022, including the Annual Financial Statements, along with the relevant Board of Directors' Report and Statements as well as the Independent Auditor's Report

Approval of the overall management for the financial year 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022, according to article 108 of Law 4548/2018 and release of the certified auditors from any liability for the financial year 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022 according to article 117 par.1 case (c) of Law 4548/2018

Appointment of Certified Auditors for the financial year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023 and approval of their fees

Submission of the annual Audit Committee's Report to the General Meeting pursuant to article 44 par. 1 (case i) of Law 4449/2017

Submission of the Independent Non-Executive Directors' Report to the General Meeting, according to article 9 par.5 of Law 4706/2020

Approval of remuneration paid to members of the Board of Directors in respect of the financial year 2022 and approval of advance payment of remuneration in respect of the financial year 2023 in accordance with article 109 of Law 4548/2018