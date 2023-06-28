VOTING RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

HELD ON JUNE 27th 2023

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. announces, in accordance with the provisions of article 133 par. 2 of law 4548/2018 and article 4.1.3.3 of the Athens Exchange Rulebook, as in force, the voting results on the items of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held on June 27th2023 and conducted remotely in real-time via teleconference

Items of the Agenda

Submission and approval of the Annual Financial Report (Company and Group) for the financial year 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022, including the Annual Financial Statements, along with the relevant Board of Directors' Report and Statements as well as the Independent Auditor's Report

Approval of the overall management for the financial year 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022, according to article 108 of Law 4548/2018 and release of the certified auditors from any liability for the financial year 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022 according to article 117 par.1 case (c) of Law 4548/2018

Appointment of Certified Auditors for the financial year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023 and approval of their fees

Submission of the annual Audit Committee's Report to the General Meeting pursuant to article 44 par. 1 (case i) of Law 4449/2017

Submission of the Independent Non-Executive Directors' Report to the General Meeting, according to article 9 par.5 of Law 4706/2020

Approval of remuneration paid to members of the Board of Directors in respect of the financial year 2022 and approval of advance payment of remuneration in respect of the financial year 2023 in accordance with article 109 of Law 4548/2018

Participation

Votes

% of total

Valid votes cast

1,250,367,223

In favour

Against

Abstain

voting shares

940,335,843

75.20%

936,190,251

1

4,145,591

% of total

Valid votes cast

1,250,367,223

In favour

Against

Abstain

voting shares

940,335,843

75.20%

925,780,568

10,188,173

4,367,102

% of total

Valid votes cast

1,250,367,223

In favour

Against

Abstain

voting shares

940,335,843

75.20%

936,260,286

520,054

3,555,503

WITHOUT VOTING

WITHOUT VOTING

% of total

Valid votes cast

1,250,367,223

In favour

Against

Abstain

voting shares

940,335,843

75.20%

936,240,339

1

4,095,503

Votes in

favour

  • of validvotes cast

99.56%

  • of validvotes cast

98.45%

  • of validvotes cast

99.57%

  • of validvotes cast

99.56%

Items of the Agenda

Submission of the Remuneration Report of the year 2022 for discussion and vote by the General Meeting, according to article 112 of Law 4548/2018

Election of a new Board of Directors and appointment of independent non-executive members in accordance with the provisions of Law 4706/2020

Determination of the type of the Audit Committee, the term of office, the number and the qualifications of its members as per article 44 par. 1 case b) of Law 4449/2017

Participation

Votes

% of total

Valid votes cast

1,250,367,223

In favour

Against

Abstain

voting shares

940,335,843

75.20%

935,569,580

670,760

4,095,503

% of total

Valid votes cast

1,250,367,223

In favour

Against

Abstain

voting shares

940,335,843

75.20%

818,828,878

117,951,462

3,555,503

% of total

Valid votes cast

1,250,367,223

In favour

Against

Abstain

voting shares

940,335,843

75.20%

935,934,454

845,886

3,555,503

% of total

Valid votes cast

1,250,367,223

In favour

Against

Abstain

voting shares

Votes in

favour

  • of validvotes cast

99.49%

  • of validvotes cast

87.08%

  • of validvotes cast

99.53%

  • of validvotes cast
  1. Approval of amendment of the Directors' Suitability Policy
  2. Approval of amendment of the Directors' Remuneration Policy
    Granting of free common shares to executives and employees of the Company and affiliated
  3. entities within the meaning of article 32 of Law 4308/2014, in accordance with the provisions of articles 114 of Law 4548/2018. Relevant authorizations to the Board of Directors

940,335,843

75.20%

936,519,469

260,871

3,555,503

% of total

Valid votes cast

1,250,367,223

In favour

Against

Abstain

voting shares

940,335,843

75.20%

863,673,980

72,566,360

4,095,503

Valid votes cast

940,335,843

75,20%

Against

Abstain

940,335,843

75.20%

782,252,724

154,527,616

3,555,503

% of total

99.59%

  • of validvotes cast

91.85%

  • of validvotes cast

83.19%

Approval for the acquisition of the Company's own shares (Share buy-back Programme) and

granting of relevant authorizations to the Board of Directors

Valid votes cast

1,250,367,223

In favour

Against

Abstain

voting shares

940,335,843

75.20%

934,507,182

2,272,562

3,556,099

  • of validvotes cast

99.38%

Items of the Agenda

Approval of the offsetting of the Company's "Share premium" account against the general ledger account 42 "Accumulated losses carried forward", for the write-off of an equivalent amount of prior years' losses according to article 35 par. 3 of Law 4548/2018, as currently in force, and granting of relevant authorizations

Granting of permission, as per article 98 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018, to the Members of the Board

Participation

Votes

% of total

Valid votes cast

1,250,367,223

In favour

Against

Abstain

voting shares

940,335,843

75.20%

933,049,957

3,730,383

3,555,503

% of total

Valid votes cast

1,250,367,223

In favour

Against

Abstain

Votes in

favour

  • of validvotes cast

99.23%

  • of validvotes cast

15 of Directors and Managers of the Company, to participate on the Board of Directors or in the management of the Company's subsidiaries and affiliates

voting shares

940,335,843

75.20%

936,780,339

1

3,555,503

99.62%

