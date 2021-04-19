Piraeus Financial S A : Note in accordance with par. 2 of Article 23 of Law 3556/2007

Athens, April 16 2021

Note in accordance with par. 2 of Article 23 of Law 3556/2007

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby informs investors that following the letter of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission dated 16 April 2021, with regard to the review of the Company's Annual Financial Report (hereinafter "the Report") for the year ended 31 December 2020, the Company provides the following supplementary information:

On Note 4.1 "Critical judgements in applying the Group's accounting policies", page 171 paragraph 4 of the Report, we clarify that the total book value of investment properties that are not individually significant as defined by the Group, i.e. those with a carrying amount lower than € 5 mil., and for which their fair value has been assessed on a collective basis by internal fair value specialists, is € 0.6 bill.

With regard to Note 4.2 "Key sources of estimation uncertainty" page 172 paragraph 1 of the Report, we note the following: The estimated loss from the sale through securitization of the Vega and Phoenix portfolios, provided that all conditions precedent included in the binding agreements signed between the Company and Intrum AB (publ) are fulfilled and all required approvals are obtained, approximates € 1.6 bill. The said loss has been determined based on:

the value of the senior and subordinated notes held by the Group amounting to € 2.4 bill., as disclosed in Notes 3 and 32; b) the carrying amount of the portfolios as of 31 December 2020, amounting to €3.8 bill. as disclosed in Notes 4.2 and 21; and c) the cash of the special purpose vehicles and transaction costs. The risk weighted assets relief for the Group following the sale of the aforementioned portfolios is expected to approximate € 3.6 bill. The combined impact on the Group's capital adequacy ratio is estimated at 2.5 percentage points and has already been disclosed to the investment community through the presentation of the Group's Sunrise strategic plan announced by the Company's Management on 16 March 2021. (refer to the Group's website at https://www.piraeusholdings.gr/en/investors/financials/financial- results-categories,

In reference to Note 50 "Events subsequent to the end of the reporting period" page 409 paragraph 2 of the Report, the following additional information is provided about the