Piraeus Financial S A : Note in accordance with par. 2 of Article 23 of Law 3556/2007

Athens, April 16 2021
Note in accordance with par. 2 of Article 23 of Law 3556/2007
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby informs investors that following the letter of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission dated 16 April 2021, with regard to the review of the Company's Annual Financial Report (hereinafter "the Report") for the year ended 31 December 2020, the Company provides the following supplementary information:
On Note 4.1 "Critical judgements in applying the Group's accounting policies", page 171 paragraph 4 of the Report, we clarify that the total book value of investment properties that are not individually significant as defined by the Group, i.e. those with a carrying amount lower than € 5 mil., and for which their fair value has been assessed on a collective basis by internal fair value specialists, is € 0.6 bill.
With regard to Note 4.2 "Key sources of estimation uncertainty" page 172 paragraph 1 of the Report, we note the following: The estimated loss from the sale through securitization of the Vega and Phoenix portfolios, provided that all conditions precedent included in the binding agreements signed between the Company and Intrum AB (publ) are fulfilled and all required approvals are obtained, approximates € 1.6 bill. The said loss has been determined based on:
the value of the senior and subordinated notes held by the Group amounting to € 2.4 bill., as disclosed in Notes 3 and 32; b) the carrying amount of the portfolios as of 31 December 2020, amounting to €3.8 bill. as disclosed in Notes 4.2 and 21; and c) the cash of the special purpose vehicles and transaction costs. The risk weighted assets relief for the Group following the sale of the aforementioned portfolios is expected to approximate € 3.6 bill. The combined impact on the Group's capital adequacy ratio is estimated at 2.5 percentage points and has already been disclosed to the investment community through the presentation of the Group's Sunrise strategic plan announced by the Company's Management on 16 March 2021. (refer to the Group's website at https://www.piraeusholdings.gr/en/investors/financials/financial- results-categories,page 47 of presentation "Piraeus Financial Holdings, 2020 Financial Results & Strategy Update").
In reference to Note 50 "Events subsequent to the end of the reporting period" page 409 paragraph 2 of the Report, the following additional information is provided about the
Company's future strategic plan: As stated on page 19 of the Report, the Sunrise plan, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors, is a holistic strategic plan comprising three pillars, which are all intricately linked and inter-dependent. Our plan of accelerating the NPE reduction rate refers only to one out of the three pillars of the Sunrise plan; as such, both the possibility of occurrence as well as the scope of the plan's implementation, depend on a series of individual actions related to the smooth and successful completion of the other two pillars, namely: a) the successful outcome of the envisaged capital enhancement actions including, inter-alia, the Company's share capital increase and the successful subscription of the Additional Tier 1 capital instruments, and b) the successful and timely completion of the transformation plan which aims to, among others, enhance pre-provision income by proceeding with a series of revenue strengthening and operating cost reduction actions resulting to improved efficiency and operation of the Group.
Provided that all envisaged actions and assumptions made in the context of setting out the planned three-pillars, eventually occur without material deviations compared to those initially planned, the preliminary assessment of the NPEs reduction plan impact ignoring any favorable effects from the other two pillars and excluding the Phoenix and Vega portfolios, is a loss of approximately € 2.4 bill., while the estimated relief of risk-weighted assets for the Group approximates € 7.4 bill. The consequent impact on the Group's capital adequacy ratio is estimated at 4.1 percentage points and has already been disclosed to the investment community through the presentation of the Group's Sunrise strategic plan announced by the Company's Management on 16 March 2021. (refer to the Group's website at: https://www.piraeusholdings.gr/en/investors/financials/financial-results-categories,page 47 pf the presentation "Piraeus Financial Holdings, 2020 Financial Results & Strategy Update"). The aforementioned estimates will be revised and finalized after completion of the respective transactions, upon final setting of the price consideration and transaction costs.
