Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPEIR   GRS014003032

PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.

(TPEIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Piraeus Financial S A : Note in accordance with par. 2 of Article 23 of Law 3556/2007

04/19/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Athens, April 16 2021

Note in accordance with par. 2 of Article 23 of Law 3556/2007

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby informs investors that following the letter of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission dated 16 April 2021, with regard to the review of the Company's Annual Financial Report (hereinafter "the Report") for the year ended 31 December 2020, the Company provides the following supplementary information:

On Note 4.1 "Critical judgements in applying the Group's accounting policies", page 171 paragraph 4 of the Report, we clarify that the total book value of investment properties that are not individually significant as defined by the Group, i.e. those with a carrying amount lower than € 5 mil., and for which their fair value has been assessed on a collective basis by internal fair value specialists, is € 0.6 bill.

With regard to Note 4.2 "Key sources of estimation uncertainty" page 172 paragraph 1 of the Report, we note the following: The estimated loss from the sale through securitization of the Vega and Phoenix portfolios, provided that all conditions precedent included in the binding agreements signed between the Company and Intrum AB (publ) are fulfilled and all required approvals are obtained, approximates € 1.6 bill. The said loss has been determined based on:

  1. the value of the senior and subordinated notes held by the Group amounting to € 2.4 bill., as disclosed in Notes 3 and 32; b) the carrying amount of the portfolios as of 31 December 2020, amounting to €3.8 bill. as disclosed in Notes 4.2 and 21; and c) the cash of the special purpose vehicles and transaction costs. The risk weighted assets relief for the Group following the sale of the aforementioned portfolios is expected to approximate € 3.6 bill. The combined impact on the Group's capital adequacy ratio is estimated at 2.5 percentage points and has already been disclosed to the investment community through the presentation of the Group's Sunrise strategic plan announced by the Company's Management on 16 March 2021. (refer to the Group's website at https://www.piraeusholdings.gr/en/investors/financials/financial- results-categories,page 47 of presentation "Piraeus Financial Holdings, 2020 Financial Results & Strategy Update").

In reference to Note 50 "Events subsequent to the end of the reporting period" page 409 paragraph 2 of the Report, the following additional information is provided about the

Company's future strategic plan: As stated on page 19 of the Report, the Sunrise plan, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors, is a holistic strategic plan comprising three pillars, which are all intricately linked and inter-dependent. Our plan of accelerating the NPE reduction rate refers only to one out of the three pillars of the Sunrise plan; as such, both the possibility of occurrence as well as the scope of the plan's implementation, depend on a series of individual actions related to the smooth and successful completion of the other two pillars, namely: a) the successful outcome of the envisaged capital enhancement actions including, inter-alia, the Company's share capital increase and the successful subscription of the Additional Tier 1 capital instruments, and b) the successful and timely completion of the transformation plan which aims to, among others, enhance pre-provision income by proceeding with a series of revenue strengthening and operating cost reduction actions resulting to improved efficiency and operation of the Group.

Provided that all envisaged actions and assumptions made in the context of setting out the planned three-pillars, eventually occur without material deviations compared to those initially planned, the preliminary assessment of the NPEs reduction plan impact ignoring any favorable effects from the other two pillars and excluding the Phoenix and Vega portfolios, is a loss of approximately € 2.4 bill., while the estimated relief of risk-weighted assets for the Group approximates € 7.4 bill. The consequent impact on the Group's capital adequacy ratio is estimated at 4.1 percentage points and has already been disclosed to the investment community through the presentation of the Group's Sunrise strategic plan announced by the Company's Management on 16 March 2021. (refer to the Group's website at: https://www.piraeusholdings.gr/en/investors/financials/financial-results-categories,page 47 pf the presentation "Piraeus Financial Holdings, 2020 Financial Results & Strategy Update"). The aforementioned estimates will be revised and finalized after completion of the respective transactions, upon final setting of the price consideration and transaction costs.

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank SA published this content on 17 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 21:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
05:58pPIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A  : Note in accordance with par. 2 of Article 23 of Law 355..
PU
04/16PIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A  : REPORT of the Board of Directors of Piraeus Financial H..
PU
04/15PIRAEUS FINANCIAL S A  : Announcement share capital increase
PU
04/09PIRAEUS BANK S A  : Announcement regarding the increase of the nominal value of ..
PU
04/08PIRAEUS BANK S A  : Voting Results at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the S..
PU
04/08PIRAEUS BANK S A  : Voting Results at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the S..
PU
04/07PIRAEUS BANK S A  : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Piraeus ..
PU
04/07PIRAEUS BANK S A  : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Piraeus ..
PU
04/07PIRAEUS BANK S A  : gets shareholder approval for 1 bln euro equity offering
RE
03/26PIRAEUS BANK S A  : Announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 801 M 2 167 M 2 167 M
Net income 2021 -1 120 M -1 348 M -1 348 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 169 M 203 M 203 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 10 429
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 18,98 €
Last Close Price 3,35 €
Spread / Highest target 590%
Spread / Average Target 466%
Spread / Lowest Target 319%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christos Ioanni Megalou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theodore Gnardellis Chief Financial Officer & Executive GM
George P. Handjinicolaou Non-Executive Chairman
Jannis Delis Head-Group Technology
Dimitris Mavrogiannis COO & Executive General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS S.A.268.00%4 760
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.64%464 822
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.17%336 288
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.75%188 417
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY45.26%181 547
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.79%157 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ