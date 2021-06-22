Log in
Piraeus Financial S A : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting

06/22/2021 | 03:33pm EDT
Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. announces that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held in June 22th 2021 at 16:00 and conducted remotely in real-time via teleconference was attended either in person or by proxy, by shareholders representing, a) 879,845,401 shares corresponding to 70.37% of the total 1,250,243,462 shares regarding Items 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 and b) 879,969,162 shares corresponding to 70.38 % of the total 1,250,367,223 shares, regarding Item 11.

The Annual General Meeting adopted the following resolutions:

1. Approvedthe Annual Financial Report (Company and Group) for the financial year 01.01.2020-31.12.2020, together with the relevant Board of Director's and Auditors' Report and resolved, in accordance with the existing institutional and regulatory framework, not to distribute dividend.

2. Approved the overall management of the Company for the financial year 01.01.2020-31.12.2020, according to article 108 of law 4548/2018 and the release of the auditors from any liability for the financial year 01.01.2020-31.12.2020 in accordance with article 117 par. 1 case (c) of law 4548/2018.

3. Appointed the audit firm Deloitte as Certified Auditors (regular and substitute) for the financial year 01.01.2021-31.12.2021.

4. Took note of the annual Audit Committee's Report pursuant to article 44 par. 1 (case i) of Law 4449/2017.

5. Approvedthe remuneration paid to members of the Board of Directors in respect of 2020 and gave preliminary approval for remuneration to be paid to Directors for the year 2021.

6. Cast a positive vote for the Remuneration Report of year 2020, in accordance with article 112 of Law 4548/201.

7. Approvedthe amendment of the Directors' Remuneration Policy.

8. Approved the application of the Severance Policy to the executive members of the Board of Directors.

9. Αpproved the Board Director Suitability Policy.

10. Approved the offset by the Company within the current financial year of an amount equal to €11,122,919,779 in the Company's 'share premium' account against equivalent accumulated losses from prior years amounting to €11,122,919,779, by writing-off losses in the account 'Retained earnings' and authorized the Board of Directors to implement this decision at its discretion in the appropriate time and manner, taking into account the changing circumstances, the business planning and the respective legislative and fiscal framework, as in effect from time to time.

11. Approvedi) the share capital decrease in kind by the amount of € 62,518,361.15 by decreasing the nominal value of each ordinary registered share issued by the Company by the amount of € 0.05, and the payment of the amount of the decrease by distributing to the Company's shareholders shares issued by the company under the name 'PHOENIX VEGA MEZZ LTD', owned by the Company, of a value corresponding to the value of the decrease, i.e. 1,250,367,223 ordinary shares issued by the Cypriot Company, each ordinary registered share of a nominal value € 0.05, at a ratio of 1 share of the Cypriot Company for every 1 share of the Company already held by them, and ii) the amendment of Articles 5 and 25 of the Articles of Association of the Company in order to reflect the above share capital decrease and granted authorizationto the Board of Directors of the Company to proceed to all necessary actions for the completion of the share capital decrease and the amendment of articles 5 and 25 of the Articles of Association.

12. Grantedpermission, as per article 98 par. 1 of law 4548/2018 to the members of the Board of Directors and Managers of the Company to participate in the Board of Directors or in the management of the Company's subsidiaries and affiliates.

Athens, 22 June 2021

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank SA published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 19:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
