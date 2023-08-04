PRESS RELEASE

Piraeus,02/08/2023 Piraeus Port Authority S.A. announces that, according to the decision of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders on 02 August 2023, the dividend for the financial year 2022 amounts to € 1.04 per share, which dividend is subject to withholding tax and therefore the net final amount payable will be € 0.988 per share.

Ex-dividend date is Monday, 07 August 2023. As from that date, the company's shares will be traded at the ASE without a dividend right.

Dividend beneficiaries "record date" was set for Tuesday, 08 August 2023.

Payment date of the dividend is Friday, 11 August 2023 by EUROBANK S.A., as follows:

Through the participants of the beneficiaries in the DSS (Banks and Stock Exchange Companies) in accordance with the applicable rules of operation of ATHEXCSD (Greek Central Securities Depository SA) and their relevant decisions. Especially in the case of payment to heirs of deceased beneficiaries whose securities are held in the Special Account of their Share in the DSS, under the supervision of ATHEXCSD, the process of payment will be carried out after the completion of the legalisation of the heirs, through the network of branches of the Paying Bank.

Dividends not collected within five (5) years are written off in favour of the Greek State.

For additional information, shareholders may contact the company's BoD Secretariat, Public

Relations & Investor Relations Department (tel. 2104550340, 10 Akti Miaouli st., Piraeus 185 38).

In addition, the contact details of the paying bank "EUROBANK S.A." are as follows: Domestic Markets Custody Operations Subdivision, Corporate Actions Department, Iolkou 8 and Filikis Etaireias 14234 N. Ionia, tel. 2144061369 and 2144061399.