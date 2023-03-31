Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Piraeus Port Authority S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPA   GRS470003013

PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.

(PPA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  03:41:44 2023-03-31 am EDT
19.00 EUR   +0.11%
03:44aPpa S.a. : Announcement of Financial Results for fiscal year 2022 to the Hellenic Fund and Asset Management Association
PU
03:34aPiraeus Port Authority S A : Announcement of Financial Results for fiscal year 2022 to the Hellenic Fund and Asset Management Association
PU
03/21Piraeus Port Authority S A : Presentation of Financial Results 2022 of P.P.A. SA - March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PPA S.A.: Announcement of Financial Results for fiscal year 2022 to the Hellenic Fund and Asset Management Association

03/31/2023 | 03:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

PPA S.A.: Announcement of Financial Results for fiscal year 2022 to the

Hellenic Fund and Asset Management Association

31 March 2023. The company announced full year results for fiscal year 2022 to the Hellenic Fund and Asset Management Association, which was held at the Athens Stock Exchange, by representatives of the Company's Management headed by CFO Ms. Li Jin.

PPA S.A. showcased another year of growth in turnover, marking a new historic record high in revenue and profitability. The company demonstrated strong performance overall but also in the individual port sectors, such as in the cruise business, in coastal shipping and in container handling. After the results' presentation, a discussion followed with the representatives of the institutional investors and questions were answered regarding developments in the Company's activities, the investment plan implementation, the future growth drivers, challenges and prospects, etc.

Turnover amounted to €194.6 million compared to €154.2 million in 2021, indicating an increase of €40.4 million or 26.2%. Profits before taxes amounted to €74.7 million compared to €49.2 million in the fiscal year 2021, showing an increase of 51.7%. Profits after taxes amounted to €52.9 million, indicating an increase of 43.9% compared to €36.8 million in 2021. Finally, the proposed dividend per share amounted to €1.04, increased by 65% compared to €0.63 in 2021.

PPA S.A. remains focused on the successful execution of the port of Piraeus strategic plan aiming at reinforcing the port's international positioning as one of the most important and competitive ports in Europe, creating added value for all stakeholders of the Port of Piraeus.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 07:43:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
03:44aPpa S.a. : Announcement of Financial Results for fiscal year 2022 to the Hellenic Fund and..
PU
03:34aPiraeus Port Authority S A : Announcement of Financial Results for fiscal year 2022 to the..
PU
03/21Piraeus Port Authority S A : Presentation of Financial Results 2022 of P.P.A. SA - March 2..
PU
03/17Piraeus Port Authority S A : Financial results for the Full Year 2022
PU
03/17Piraeus Port Authority S.A. Proposes Dividend
CI
03/17Piraeus Port Authority S.A. Announces Passenger Traffic Results for the Year 2022
CI
03/06Piraeus Port Authority S A : Financial Calendar for the year 2023
PU
01/24Ppa Sa : Renewal of the Collective Labor Agreement with the Workers' Union
PU
2022Piraeus Port Authority S A : Assignment of responsibilities to PPA Top Management members
PU
2022Ppa S.a. : Marine Pollution Drill as part of PPA's Sea Contingency Plan successfully compl..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 161 M 176 M 176 M
Net income 2022 39,4 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 475 M 517 M 517 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 979
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Port Authority S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,98 €
Average target price 22,80 €
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Managers and Directors
Anming Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jin Li Deputy CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Zeng Gang Yu Chairman
Nikolaos Andrea Arvanitidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Che Keung Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.20.13%517
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.9.00%8 147
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED-0.80%2 646
WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.-6.20%870
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED15.30%683
GEMADEPT CORPORATION13.00%659
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer