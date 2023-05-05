PRESS RELEASE

PPA S.A.: Dynamic presence at this year's Delphi Economic Forum

May 5th, 2023. PPA S.A. participated at the Delphi Economic Forum that gathered as every year top leaders and executives of the political and business world, the economy and the country's civil society.

At this year's annual event PPA Chairman, Mr. Yu Zenggang participated at a fireside chat discussing about the role that the largest port in our country, the port of Piraeus, plays for the country's economy, transport, tourism and shipping industry as well as the significant investments already implemented alongside the impressive financial results recorded and the important multiple benefits for the citizens and the society.

More specifically, Mr. Yu Zenggang elaborated about the Port of Piraeus historic records in 2022, stating that this did not happen by chance but is the result of a targeted systematic work, of the high investments and the large-scale modernization works. Moreover, this is the result of a well-defined plan of action involving specific strategic drivers utilizing the port's geo-strategic location leading towards the development of all port services, crucial for the port's overall success. The Chairman put special attention on the cruise sector that demonstrated a tremendous growth and quick recovery after the pandemic, adding that the port of Piraeus due to the effective port strategy, has become a preferred homeport hub, which is a key differentiated element to the past. Mr. Yu also talked about the new cruise terminal which is expected to finish within the next three-year period and will be able to host the biggest cruise ships in the world. Finally, PPA Chairman pointed out that the challenge remains to maintain the excellent performance of the port also in the future, while emphasizing during his discussion on the importance of sustainability and especially on the company's actions and initiatives towards the protection of the environment and dealing with the effects of climate change as part of the company's overall vision of a Green port of Piraeus. Also, during the discussion special focus was given on the initiatives through which PPA gives back to the community, including the 3,5% concession fee as a share of the total income of PPA that is received every year by the neighboring municipalities of Piraeus, Salamina, Keratsini-Drapetsona and Perama, amounting to 7 million euros for 2022, creating a unique mutually beneficial relationship between PPA and the local communities.