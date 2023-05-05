Advanced search
    PPA   GRS470003013

PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.

(PPA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  03:32:55 2023-05-05 am EDT
19.04 EUR   +0.11%
PPA S.A.: Dynamic presence at this year's Delphi Economic Forum

05/05/2023 | 03:29am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

PPA S.A.: Dynamic presence at this year's Delphi Economic Forum

May 5th, 2023. PPA S.A. participated at the Delphi Economic Forum that gathered as every year top leaders and executives of the political and business world, the economy and the country's civil society.

At this year's annual event PPA Chairman, Mr. Yu Zenggang participated at a fireside chat discussing about the role that the largest port in our country, the port of Piraeus, plays for the country's economy, transport, tourism and shipping industry as well as the significant investments already implemented alongside the impressive financial results recorded and the important multiple benefits for the citizens and the society.

More specifically, Mr. Yu Zenggang elaborated about the Port of Piraeus historic records in 2022, stating that this did not happen by chance but is the result of a targeted systematic work, of the high investments and the large-scale modernization works. Moreover, this is the result of a well-defined plan of action involving specific strategic drivers utilizing the port's geo-strategic location leading towards the development of all port services, crucial for the port's overall success. The Chairman put special attention on the cruise sector that demonstrated a tremendous growth and quick recovery after the pandemic, adding that the port of Piraeus due to the effective port strategy, has become a preferred homeport hub, which is a key differentiated element to the past. Mr. Yu also talked about the new cruise terminal which is expected to finish within the next three-year period and will be able to host the biggest cruise ships in the world. Finally, PPA Chairman pointed out that the challenge remains to maintain the excellent performance of the port also in the future, while emphasizing during his discussion on the importance of sustainability and especially on the company's actions and initiatives towards the protection of the environment and dealing with the effects of climate change as part of the company's overall vision of a Green port of Piraeus. Also, during the discussion special focus was given on the initiatives through which PPA gives back to the community, including the 3,5% concession fee as a share of the total income of PPA that is received every year by the neighboring municipalities of Piraeus, Salamina, Keratsini-Drapetsona and Perama, amounting to 7 million euros for 2022, creating a unique mutually beneficial relationship between PPA and the local communities.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 07:28:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 161 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2022 39,4 M 43,4 M 43,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 476 M 523 M 523 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 979
Free-Float 25,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 19,02 €
Average target price 22,80 €
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Managers and Directors
Anming Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jin Li Deputy CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Zeng Gang Yu Chairman
Nikolaos Andrea Arvanitidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Che Keung Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.20.38%523
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.7.00%7 847
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED1.75%2 721
WILSON SONS S.A.-8.42%867
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED13.21%674
GEMADEPT CORPORATION11.67%652
