  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Piraeus Port Authority S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPA   GRS470003013

PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.

(PPA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  08:42 2022-11-10 am EST
16.52 EUR   +0.36%
08:49aPpa S.a. : Marine Pollution Drill as part of PPA's Sea Contingency Plan successfully completed at the Central Passenger Terminal
PU
11/09Piraeus Port Authority S A : Important event of PPA S.A. in the context of the CIIE International Exhibition - The ESG Report 2021 was presented
PU
11/09Piraeus Port Authority S A : Important event of PPA S.A. in the context of the CIIE International Exhibition The ESG Report 2021 was presented
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

PPA S.A.: Marine Pollution Drill as part of PPA's Sea Contingency Plan successfully completed at the Central Passenger Terminal

11/10/2022 | 08:49am EST
PRESS RELEASE

PPA S.A.: Marine Pollution Drill as part of PPA's Sea Contingency Plan successfully completed at the Central Passenger Terminal

November, 10 2022. PPA S.A. as part of its Sea Contingency Plan carried out a Drill at the Central Passenger Port, near Gate E1, with the active participation of vessel "ARIADNI" of Attica Group.

The Drill scenario included the simulation of a fire incident inside the vessel "ARIADNI", causing sea pollution from an oil leakage.

In such cases, based on PPA's Sea Contingency planning, the company's special Pollution Incident Response Plan is instantly activated, involving the immediate mobilization of the Hellenic Coast Guard, of PPA's Environmental Protection Sector and also of PPA's contractor specialized in maritime cleaning. The latter immediately activates its experienced and trained team in pollution response, that uses special equipment for the removal of oil spills, such as an antipollution-skimmer vessel AKTEA, an oil boom fence of 500m, a high-speed boom layer boat, one support craft and support vehicles as well as rest specialized equipment.

Upon drill completion, PPA S.A. has crafted a special assessment report, where deficiencies and malfunctions were recorded, improvement proposals were developed, while a special meeting was held with the participation of all parties involved in order to exchange opinions and draw final conclusions.

PPA's Chairman, Yu Zenggang expressed his satisfaction with the successful implementation of the Drill, pointing out that this is part of the company's overall strategy and comprehensive planning on pollution prevention and systematic protection of the environment.

Photo1 Caption (L-R):

The PPA S.A.'s Deputy CEO Capt. Jin Beiyuan, the Harbor Master Mr. Spyridon Evangelidis and the PPA S.A.'s Deputy CEO Mr. Qu Shengbin.

Disclaimer

Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 13:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 161 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2022 39,4 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 412 M 414 M 414 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 979
Free-Float 25,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anming Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jin Li Deputy CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Zeng Gang Yu Chairman
Nikolaos Andrea Arvanitidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Che Keung Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.-4.41%414
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.-10.00%6 303
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED-7.20%2 487
WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.21.34%962
GEMADEPT CORPORATION-3.81%551
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED-10.97%528