ITEM 5th: Presentation of Company's Audit Committee Activity Report for

the fiscal year 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022.

It was brought to the attention of the General Assembly, the Company's Audit Committee Activity Report for the fiscal year 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022, which is also uploaded to company's website.

The present item is an announcement to the General Assembly and was not put to a vote.

ITEM 6th: Presentation of the Report of the Independent Non-Executive members of the Board of Directors to the Annual Ordinary General Assembly of Shareholders, as per article 9, par. 5 of Law 4706/2020

It was brought to the attention of the General Assembly, of the Report of the Independent Non-Executive members of the Board of Directors, which is also uploaded to company's website.

The present item is an announcement to the General Assembly and was not put to a vote.

ITEM 7th: Approval of the overall management of the Company according to article 108 of Law 4548/2018, as in force, and discharge of the Statutory Auditors of the Company from any liability for compensation for the fiscal year 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022.

After voting, the General Assembly approved the overall management of the Company for the fiscal year 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022 and discharges the Statutory Auditors of the Company from any liability for compensation for the fiscal year 01.01.2022 - 31.12.2022, by, 19,801,018 votes, i.e. by a majority of 99.02% of the votes represented in the General Assembly.

Shareholders representing 0 votes voted against

Shareholders representing 196,409 votes abstained from the vote.

Total valid votes: 19,997,427

ITEM 8th: Election of Auditing Firm, for the statutory audit of the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023.

After voting, the General Assembly by 19,955,039 votes, i.e. by a majority of 99.79% of the votes represented in the General Assembly, approved the election of the audit firm "KPMG Certified Auditors S.A.", for the statutory audit of the Company's Financial Statements for the fiscal year 01.01.2023 - 31.12.2023, for an auditing fee of 135,000 €.