Piraeus Port Authority S A : 13/07/2022 ANNUAL REGULAR GENERAL ASSEMBLY RESOLUTIONS OF PPA S.A.

ITEM 1st: Approval of the Financial Statements of the fiscal year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021, along with the Board of Director's Annual Report and the Independent Auditors' Report.

After voting, the General Assembly approved the Annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021, the Annual Report of the Board of Directors and the Independent Auditor's Report for the fiscal year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021 by 19.665.825 votes, i.e. by a majority of 100% of the votes represented in the General Assembly.

Shareholders representing 0 votes voted against

Shareholders representing 0 votes abstained from the vote.

Total valid votes: 19.665.825

ITEM 2nd: Distribution of dividend of the fiscal year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021.

After voting, the General Assembly approved the distribution of dividend of the fiscal year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021, as above, by 19.665.825 votes, i.e. by a majority of 100% of the votes represented in the General Assembly.

Shareholders representing 0 votes voted against.

Shareholders representing 0 votes abstained from the vote.

Total valid votes: 19.665.825

ITEM 3rd: Discussion and vote on the remuneration report under article 112 of law 4548/2018 for the fiscal year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021.

[Note to shareholders: Pursuant to paragraph 3 of article 112 of law 4548/2018, the shareholders' vote on the submitted remuneration report is advisory. The next remuneration report will explain how the outcome of the previous advisory ballot was taken into account.]

After voting, the General Assembly:

Approved, by 19.237.102 votes, i.e. by a majority of 97,82% of the votes represented in the General Assembly, in accordance with article 110, par 2 of Law 4548/2018, the Company's Remuneration Policy for the members of the BoD for the fiscal year 01.01.2021

31.12.2021, as proposed by the BoD:

Shareholders representing 428.723 votes voted against.

Shareholders representing 0 votes abstained from the vote.

Total valid votes: 19.665.825