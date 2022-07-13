Piraeus Port Authority S A : ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY RESOLUTIONS
Disclaimer
Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 15:03:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Sales 2022
161 M
162 M
162 M
Net income 2022
39,4 M
39,7 M
39,7 M
Net cash 2022
6,70 M
6,74 M
6,74 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,66x
Yield 2022
3,80%
Capitalization
382 M
384 M
384 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,33x
EV / Sales 2023
2,16x
Nbr of Employees
960
Free-Float
25,9%
Chart PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
15,26 €
Average target price
22,80 €
Spread / Average Target
49,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.