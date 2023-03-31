Piraeus Port Authority S A : Announcement of Financial Results for fiscal year 2022 to the Hellenic Fund and Asset Management Association
Disclaimer
Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 07:33:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Sales 2022
161 M
176 M
176 M
Net income 2022
39,4 M
43,0 M
43,0 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
475 M
517 M
517 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,77x
Nbr of Employees
979
Free-Float
25,9%
Chart PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
18,98 €
Average target price
22,80 €
Spread / Average Target
20,1%