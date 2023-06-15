Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Piraeus Port Authority S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPA   GRS470003013

PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.

(PPA)
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  07:54:19 2023-06-15 am EDT
20.35 EUR   -0.25%
Piraeus Port Authority S A : Announcement regarding the Date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

06/15/2023 | 07:54am EDT
15 June 2023. PPA S.A. announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders will not be held on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023.

An announcement will follow regarding the new date of the Company's Annual General Meeting.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 11:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 161 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2022 39,4 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 510 M 553 M 553 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 979
Free-Float 25,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 20,40 €
Average target price 22,80 €
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Managers and Directors
Anming Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jin Li Deputy CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Zeng Gang Yu Chairman
Nikolaos Andrea Arvanitidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Che Keung Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.29.11%553
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.-1.50%7 158
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED0.00%2 657
WILSON SONS S.A.18.32%1 160
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED12.47%668
GEMADEPT CORPORATION11.23%648
