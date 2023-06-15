Piraeus Port Authority S A : Announcement regarding the Date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
15 June 2023. PPA S.A. announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company's shareholders will not be held on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023.
An announcement will follow regarding the new date of the Company's Annual General Meeting.
Disclaimer
Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 11:53:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Sales 2022
161 M
175 M
175 M
Net income 2022
39,4 M
42,8 M
42,8 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
510 M
553 M
553 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,98x
Nbr of Employees
979
Free-Float
25,9%
Chart PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
20,40 €
Average target price
22,80 €
Spread / Average Target
11,8%