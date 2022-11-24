Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Piraeus Port Authority S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPA   GRS470003013

PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.

(PPA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  08:45 2022-11-24 am EST
16.30 EUR   -0.49%
08:24aPiraeus Port Authority S A : Assignment of responsibilities to PPA Top Management members
PU
11/10Ppa S.a. : Marine Pollution Drill as part of PPA's Sea Contingency Plan successfully completed at the Central Passenger Terminal
PU
11/09Piraeus Port Authority S A : Important event of PPA S.A. in the context of the CIIE International Exhibition - The ESG Report 2021 was presented
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piraeus Port Authority S A : Assignment of responsibilities to PPA Top Management members

11/24/2022 | 08:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PPA S.A. announces the assignment of responsibilities to Top Management members, as follows:

a) Capt. Jin Beiyuan as Deputy CEO and
b) Mr. Qu Shengbin as Deputy CEO.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 13:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
08:24aPiraeus Port Authority S A : Assignment of responsibilities to PPA Top Management members
PU
11/10Ppa S.a. : Marine Pollution Drill as part of PPA's Sea Contingency Plan successfully compl..
PU
11/09Piraeus Port Authority S A : Important event of PPA S.A. in the context of the CIIE Intern..
PU
11/09Piraeus Port Authority S A : Important event of PPA S.A. in the context of the CIIE Intern..
PU
10/26Piraeus Port Authority S A : Basic financial data for the nine months of the current perio..
PU
10/26Piraeus Port Authority S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
10/13Piraeus Port Authority S A : Acceptance of the Resignation of Mr. Weng Lin from Deputy CEO..
PU
09/30Piraeus Port Authority S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
09/30Piraeus Port Authority S A : Economical Report
PU
09/30Ppa S.a. : Financial Results for the First Half of 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 161 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2022 39,4 M 40,8 M 40,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 410 M 424 M 424 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 979
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Port Authority S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,38 €
Average target price 22,80 €
Spread / Average Target 39,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anming Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jin Li Deputy CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Zeng Gang Yu Chairman
Nikolaos Andrea Arvanitidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Che Keung Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.-4.88%424
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.-7.00%6 639
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED-6.30%2 650
WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.13.25%872
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED-8.77%539
GEMADEPT CORPORATION-7.40%531