Piraeus Port Authority S A : Assignment of responsibilities to PPA Top Management members
PPA S.A. announces the assignment of responsibilities
to Top Management members, as follows:
a) Capt. Jin Beiyuan as Deputy CEO and
b)
Mr. Qu Shengbin as Deputy CEO.
Sales 2022
161 M
167 M
167 M
Net income 2022
39,4 M
40,8 M
40,8 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
410 M
424 M
424 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,39x
Nbr of Employees
979
Free-Float
25,9%
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
16,38 €
Average target price
22,80 €
Spread / Average Target
39,2%
