More about the company
Piraeus Port Authority S.A. supplies port services. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- management under concession of container terminals (45.5%);
- container terminal management (19.2%): primarily loading and unloading, maintenance, transportation, storage, and container and merchandise security services;
- car terminal management (9.1%): vehicle handling services;
- ship repair services (8.7%);
- services to cruise passengers (6.2%) ;
- coasting services (6.1%);
- other (5.2%): supply of weather information, navigation and channel marking services, entry and exit piloting, repairs, resupply with fresh water, electricity, and fuel, etc.