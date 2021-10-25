Piraeus Port Authority S A : INVITATION TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

INVITATION TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY "PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY SOCIETE ANONYME" General Electronic Commercial Registry (GEMI) No 44259307000 TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING In accordance with the law and the Articles of Association of the Company, and the decision of its Board of Directors on 20 October 2021, shareholders of "PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY SΟCIETE ANONYME" are invited to participate remotely in real-time via teleconference at the Extraordinary General Assembly, which will take place on Tuesday 16 November 2021 at 11:00, in order to discuss and decide on the following items of the agenda: Submission of proposal to General Assembly of Shareholders a) for the election of two new (2) BoD members and b) the nomination of one of them as independent non- executive BoD member.

2 .Submission of proposal to General Assembly of Shareholders for the Amendment of the Articles of Association ( Articles 18 and 25 ). If the quorum, as required by the Law and the Articles of Association in order to decide any of the items of the original agenda, is not obtained during the meeting of 16 November 2021, the General Assembly will convene again in a Repetitive Meeting remotely in real-time by teleconference on Tuesday 30 November 2021 at 11:00. It should be noted that, in accordance with par. 2 of article 130 of Law 4548/2018, a new invitation for the Repetitive General Assemblies will not be published. Taking into consideration the measures and instructions of the State for dealing with the consequences of the risk of spreading the Covid 19 coronavirus, and in accordance with the provisions of articles 120 par. 3 and 125 par. 1 of Law 4548/2018 and the provisions in the current Articles of Association of the Company, the General Assembly on 16 November 2021 and any Repetitive Meeting, will take place remotely, in real-time by teleconference and the use of electronic means, under the conditions of article 125 of Law 4548/2018 and the specific provisions in the present invitation. Right to participate and vote at the General Assembly At the General Assembly of 16 November 2021, only physical and legal persons that have the status of shareholder at the start of the fifth (5th) day before the meeting date of the Extraordinary General Assembly, i.e. on 11 November 2021 ("Record Date") are entitled to participate and vote. The record date of 11 November 2021 is the record date for the Repetitive General Assembly on 30 November 2021 (if the quorum, as required by the Law and the Articles of Association in order to decide any of the items of the original agenda on November 2021 is not obtained during that meeting).

For the Company, shareholders who are entitled to participate in the General Assembly and to exercise the right to vote are those that are registered on the Record Date in the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) of the company "HELLENIC CENTRAL SECURITIES DEPOSITORY (ATHEXCSD)" or the one identified as such based on the relevant date through registered intermediaries or other intermediaries in compliance with the provisions of the legislation (Law 4548/2018, Law 4569/2019, Law 4706/2020 and Regulation (EU) 2018/1212) as well as the Rulebook of Operation of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository (Government Gazette B/1007/16.03.2021). The proof of shareholder status is done by any legal means and in any case based on information received by the Company until before the start of the General Assembly by ATHEXCSD or through the above intermediaries in accordance with the above provisions. A shareholder may participate in the General Assembly on the basis of confirmations or notifications of Articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 provided by the intermediary unless the Meeting refuses this participation for a good reason that justifies its refusal in accordance with the provisions in force (art. 19 par. 1 of Law 4569/2018, art. 124 par. 5 of Law 4548/2018). Exercising these rights does not require either the blocking of the shares of the beneficiary or any other similar procedure which limits that ability to sell and transfer these shares during the period between the Record Date and the General Assembly. Shareholders that do not comply with the deadline in par. 4 of article 128 of Law 4548/2018, i.e. that do not submit in writing or by electronic means the appointment of proxies or representatives to the Company at least forty-eight (48) hours before the appointed date of the General Assembly, participate at the General Assembly unless the General Assembly refuses this participation for good reason which justifies this refusal. B. Participating and exercising the right to vote at the General Assembly remotely in real-time by teleconference In order for shareholders to participate and vote at the Extraordinary General Assembly on 16 November 2021 or at any Repetitive meetings which will take place remotely, in real-time by teleconference, without their physical presence, they or their proxies must create and use an electronic shareholder account at the electronic platform that has been developed by the Athens Exchange Group to provide remote General Assembly services, in real- time, by teleconference to listed companies on the website https://axia.athexgroup.gr/en/home. The internet platform is provided by ATHEXCSD, while for the teleconference the webex group of tools/services is provided by Cisco Hellas S.A. In order to access the electronic platform a personal computer, a smartphone or a tablet is required, a browser installed, and internet access. In order for a shareholder or his/her proxy to create an account in the electronic platform above, a valid electronic mail (email) account and a mobile telephone number are required by the shareholder or his/her proxy. If, on accessing the electronic platform the above information entered by the shareholder does not match the information registered in the Dematerialized Securities System or the

identification information that has been provided to the Company by the Hellenic Central Securities Depository or through intermediaries, as part of its services to facilitate shareholder identification for remote General Assemblies which are provided to listed companies in accordance with Part 3 of Decision No 8 of the Hellenic Central Securities Depository, "Technical terms and procedures for the provision of the Registry, Corporate and Other Related Actions Service", as well as the document "Terms and Conditions for the remote General Assembly of Shareholders", shareholders must provide or update the information above, in order to create the account. For this purpose, and in order to avoid dysfunctions, shareholders are requested to contact without delay the Participant of the Securities Account in the DSS or other intermediary acting as custodian through which their shares are kept, in order to notify them or to update their valid email address and mobile telephone number for identification. Further instructions to participate at the General Assembly by teleconference will be posted on the website of the Company and will be sent by the Company via email to shareholders that have completed the above procedure and are eligible to participate at the Extraordinary General Assembly or any Repetitive meetings. For any questions and for instructions, shareholders may contact the Investor Relations Department of the Company by email at olpmetox@olp.gror by telephone at +30 210 4550226 (daily between 09.00 and 17.00). Furthermore, starting with the publication of the present and until the end of the General Assembly, a help desk will operate that will provide information and support shareholders and their representatives at + 30 210 3366120 or by email at AXIAeShareholdersMeeting@athexgroup.gr. Shareholders that participate at the General Assembly by teleconference in real-time are taken into consideration for the formation of the quorum and majority and will be able to exercise their rights effectively during the General Assembly. Shareholders that have successfully connected to the internet platform will be able to participate in the General Assembly by teleconference in real-time via a link that will be sent to them by email. By activating the teleconference application (Cisco Webex) through the link at the start of the General Assembly, shareholders will be able to: follow the proceedings of the General Assembly with electronic or audiovisual means, take the floor and address the General Assembly orally during the General Assembly, while at the same time through the internet platform, they will be able to: vote in real-time during the GM on the matters of the agenda, and receive information on the recording of their vote.

C. Participation process and vote by proxy Shareholders participate in the Extraordinary General Assembly and vote either in person or by proxy. Each shareholder may appoint up to three (3) proxies. However, if a shareholder possesses shares of the Company that are held in more than one Investor Securities Account, the above restriction cannot prevent the shareholder from appointing different proxies for the shares in each investor account for a particular General Assembly. A proxy appointment can be freely recalled. A proxy that acts for more than one shareholders can vote differently for each shareholder. Shareholders may appoint a proxy for one or more General Assemblies and for a specific period of time. The proxy votes in accordance with the shareholder's instructions, if there are any. Non-compliance by the proxy with the instructions received does not affect the validity of the decisions of the General Assembly, even if the proxy's vote was decisive in achieving the majority. The shareholder proxy is obliged to notify the Company, before the start of the General Assembly, about any specific event, which may be useful to shareholders in order to assess the risk that the proxy may serve other interests besides the interests of the shareholder. A conflict of interest may arise particularly when the representative is: A shareholder that exercises control of the Company, or other legal person or entity that is controlled by that shareholder, A member of the Board of Directors or in general of the management of the Company or a shareholder that exercises control of the Company, or other legal person or entity that is controlled by that shareholder, which exercises control of the Company. An employee or a certified auditor of the Company or a shareholder that exercises control, or other legal person or entity that is controlled by a shareholder that exercises control of the Company. A spouse or a relative in the first degree with one of the private individuals that are mentioned in cases a) to c). The appointment and revocation or replacement of the proxy or representative takes place in writing or by electronic means that are submitted to the Company at least forty-eight (48) hours before the appointed date of the General Assembly. Notification of the appointment and revocation or replacement of the proxy by electronic means is by electronic mail at the email address on the Invitation to the General Assembly, or the case of shareholders that are identified through intermediaries, through confirmations or notifications of articles 5 and 6 of Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 provided by intermediaries. Specifically for shareholder participation by proxy at the General Assembly on 16 November 2021 or any Repetitive Meetings, remotely in real-time by teleconference, or for shareholder participation by proxy in the vote on the items of the General Assembly that will take place before the General Assembly, shareholders or Participants in the Securities Accounts in the DSS or other intermediaries acting as custodians of the shareholders through which the share are kept, can appoint up to one (1) proxy, whose appointment must be made

at least forty-eight (48) hours before the date of the General Assembly (i.e. by 11.00 on 14.11.2021 at the latest for the initial General Assembly and the latest by 11.00 on 28.11.2021 for the Repetitive Meeting). Upon receipt of the information above by the Company, and based on the email address and mobile telephone of the representative, as declared in the proxy document, the Company creates an account for the proxy on the electronic platform; the proxy is informed by email in order to activate the account in order to exercise the rights of the shareholder in accordance with what is referred to in B. and C. above. The Company has made available document to appoint a proxy to participate in the General Assembly on 16 November 2021 remotely in real-time by teleconference. This document is available to shareholders in hard copy at the Public Relations, Investor Relations & Company Announcements Department of the Company (10 Akti Miaouli str., 18538 Piraeus, tel. +30 210 4550226), and in electronic form on the website of the Company (www.olp.gr). The appropriate document must be filled-in, signed with the authenticity of the signature verified, and submitted to the Public Relations, Investor Relations & Company Announcements Department of the Company, at: 10 Akti Miaouli str., 18538 Piraeus, or digitally signed by using a recognized digital signature (qualified certificate) by the proxy or shareholder by e-mail at olpmetox@olp.grat least forty eight (48) hours before the date of the General Assembly. Shareholders are asked to ensure that the proxy appointment document is successfully dispatched and received by the Company and may call for this purpose: +30 210 4550226 (Public Relations, Investor Relations & Company Announcements Department). Deadlines for exercising minority shareholder rights (par. 2, 3, 6 and 7 of article 141 of Law 4548/2018) 1. At the request of shareholders representing one twentieth (1/20) of the paid-up share capital, the Board of Directors is obliged to include additional items on the agenda of the General Assembly, which has already been convened, if the relevant request is received by the Board of Directors at least fifteen (15) days prior to the General Assembly, i.e. by 1 November 2021 at the latest. The additional items must be published or disclosed, under the responsibility of the Board of Directors, in accordance with article 122 of Law 4548/2018, at least seven (7) days before the General Assembly, i.e. by 9 November 2021 at the latest. The request to include additional items on the agenda is accompanied by a justification or a draft decision for approval by the General Assembly, and the revised agenda is published in a similar manner as the previous agenda, thirteen (13) days before the date of the General Assembly, i.e. by 3 November 2021 at the latest, and simultaneously made available to shareholders on the website of the Company together with the justification or the draft decision that has been submitted by shareholders, in accordance with the provisions in paragraph 4 of article 123 of Law 4548/2018. If these items are not published, the requesting shareholders are entitled to request the postponement of the General Assembly, in accordance with paragraph 5 and to make the publication themselves, in accordance with the second subparagraph of the present paragraph, at the expense of the Company.

