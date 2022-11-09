Piraeus Port Authority S A : Important event of PPA S.A. in the context of the CIIE International Exhibition - The ESG Report 2021 was presented

PRESS RELEASE

Important event of PPA S.A. in the context of the CIIE International Exhibition

The ESG Report 2021 was presented

November, 09 2022. Online presentation of PPA S.A. for its activities in issues of the environment, corporate governance and society, was held in the framework of the China International Import Expo - CIIE in Shanghai, where PPA participates with an exhibition booth. In addition to the executives of the Company, market professionals as well as the Sustainability Officer - Project Manager of TAIPED, Mrs. Maria Christantoni, participated in the event.

At the beginning of the presentation, an extensive report was made of the very good financial results of the Company in 2022 as well as of the investments that have been made. However, as mentioned, the Company's goals are not limited to improving financial indicators, but also include:

- The development of business activities with respect to the environment

- The welfare of the employees

- The concern for dealing with climate change

- The reduction of CO2 emissions

- Energy efficiency and its energy transition according to the new energy production and storage data and also the protection of water, the waste management and other.

All the above issues are adequately analyzed and presented thoroughly in the ESG Report published for fourth consecutive year by the Piraeus Port Authority S.A. It includes detailed information and a systematic presentation of the Company's efforts, developments and achievements in the fields of environment, society and corporate governance and is available on the Company's website.