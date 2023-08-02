Piraeus Port Authority S.A. supplies port services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - management under concession of container terminals (45.5%); - container terminal management (19.2%): primarily loading and unloading, maintenance, transportation, storage, and container and merchandise security services; - car terminal management (9.1%): vehicle handling services; - ship repair services (8.7%); - services to cruise passengers (6.2%) ; - coasting services (6.1%); - other (5.2%): supply of weather information, navigation and channel marking services, entry and exit piloting, repairs, resupply with fresh water, electricity, and fuel, etc.

Sector Marine Port Services