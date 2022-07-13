Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Piraeus Port Authority S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPA   GRS470003013

PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.

(PPA)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:15 2022-07-13 am EDT
15.24 EUR   -0.13%
11:04aPIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : 13/07/2022 annual regular general assembly resolutions of ppa s.a.
PU
11:04aPIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting completed
PU
11:04aPIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : Annual ordinary general assembly resolutions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piraeus Port Authority S A : Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting completed

07/13/2022 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please find attached the announcement

Press Release_GA

Disclaimer

Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 15:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
11:04aPIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : 13/07/2022 annual regular general assembly resolutions of ppa..
PU
11:04aPIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting completed
PU
11:04aPIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : Annual ordinary general assembly resolutions
PU
10:54aPIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : Announcement for the ex-dividend date/ payment date for the c..
PU
10:54aPPA S.A. : Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting completed
PU
06/27PPA S.A. : Signing of new Collective Labor Agreement with the Union of Supervisors & Forem..
PU
06/23PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : Annual General Meeting of PPA S.A. (Correct Repetition)
PU
06/21PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : INVITATION TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY “PIRAEUS PORT..
PU
06/21PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : Annual General Meeting of PPA S.A.
PU
06/10PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : sets high standards for sustainability to drive change, build..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 161 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2022 39,4 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
Net cash 2022 6,70 M 6,74 M 6,74 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,66x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 382 M 384 M 384 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 960
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Port Authority S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,26 €
Average target price 22,80 €
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anming Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jin Li Deputy CEO, CFO & Executive Director
Zeng Gang Yu Chairman
Nikolaos Andrea Arvanitidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Che Keung Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.-11.38%384
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.-8.00%6 650
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED-1.35%2 750
GEMADEPT CORPORATION3.81%633
WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.-20.47%597
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED-21.79%475