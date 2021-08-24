Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Piraeus Port Authority S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPA   GRS470003013

PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.

(PPA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piraeus Port Authority S A : The family of PPA and COSCO SHIPPING express its deep sorrow for the unexpected loss of Ioannidou Lito

08/24/2021 | 09:34am EDT
The family of PPA and COSCO SHIPPING express its deep sorrow for the unexpected loss of Ioannidou Lito, Member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of PPA SA and warmly commiserates her family.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 11:00 at the church of Agios Nektarios, Voula (19, Sperchiados Street). Upon request of her family instead of wreaths, donations to her memory can be given to the VOLUNTARY NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION OF MOTHER AND CHILD PROTECTION 'ARK of the WORLD'.

For each donation it is necessary to give the code 'To the memory of IOANNIDOY LITO'.

Disclaimer

Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 13:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 143 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 65,6 M 77,1 M 77,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,03%
Capitalization 492 M 577 M 578 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,91x
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 991
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Piraeus Port Authority S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,68 €
Average target price 23,70 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Managers and Directors
Anming Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Koukis Ioannis Financial Manager
Zeng Gang Yu Chairman
Nikolaos Andrea Arvanitidis Independent Non-Executive Director
Che Keung Kwong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.0.92%577
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.12.25%18 425
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED38.15%18 408
MISC BERHAD-1.31%7 176
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-17.75%5 422
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED13.59%5 178