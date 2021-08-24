Piraeus Port Authority S A : The family of PPA and COSCO SHIPPING express its deep sorrow for the unexpected loss of Ioannidou Lito

The family of PPA and COSCO SHIPPING express its deep sorrow for the unexpected loss of Ioannidou Lito, Member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee of PPA SA and warmly commiserates her family.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 11:00 at the church of Agios Nektarios, Voula (19, Sperchiados Street). Upon request of her family instead of wreaths, donations to her memory can be given to the VOLUNTARY NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION OF MOTHER AND CHILD PROTECTION 'ARK of the WORLD'.

For each donation it is necessary to give the code 'To the memory of IOANNIDOY LITO'.