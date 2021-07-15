Piraeus Port Authority S A : ANNUAL REGULAR GENERAL ASSEMBLY RESOLUTIONS

ITEM 1st: Approval of the Financial Statements of the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020, along with the Board of Director's Annual Report and the Independent Auditors' Report.

After voting, the General Assembly approved the Annual Financial Statements for the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020, the Annual Report of the Board of Directors and the Independent Auditor's Report for the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020 by 20.529.602 votes, i.e. by a majority of 99,70% of the votes represented in the General Assembly.

Shareholders representing 61.079 votes voted against

Shareholders representing 0 votes abstained from the vote

Total valid votes: 20.590.681

ITEM 2nd: Distribution of dividend of the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020.

After voting, the General Assembly approved the distribution of dividend of the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020, as above, by 20.590.681 votes, i.e. by a majority of 100% of the votes represented in the General Assembly.

Shareholders representing 0 votes voted against

Shareholders representing 0 votes abstained from the vote

Total valid votes: 20.590.681

ITEM 3rd: Discussion and vote on the remuneration report under article 112 of law 4548/2018 for the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020.

[Note to shareholders: Pursuant to paragraph 3 of article 112 of law 4548/2018, the shareholders' vote on the submitted remuneration report is advisory. The next remuneration report will explain how the outcome of the previous advisory ballot was taken into account.]

After voting, the General Assembly a

Approved, by 19.105.383 votes, i.e. by a majority of 92,79 % of the votes represented in the General Assembly, in accordance with article 110, par 2 of Law 4548/2018, the Company's Remuneration Policy for the members of the BoD as proposed by the BoD:

Shareholders representing 1.485.298 votes voted against

Shareholders representing 0 votes abstained from the vote

Total valid votes: 20.590.681

ITEM 4th: a) Approval of the remuneration and fees paid to the BoD members for the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020, according to article 109, par. 1 of Law 4548/2018, and b) pre - approval of payment of their respective remuneration and fees for the fiscal year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021 according to article 109, par. 1 of Law 4548/2018.

After voting, the General Assembly:

a) Approved, by 20.590.681 votes, i.e. by a majority of 100 % of the votes represented in the General Assembly, in accordance with article 109, par 1 of Law 4548/2018:

- the remuneration and fees paid during the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020 to the BoD members of total gross amount € 781,184.55, which concern in detail:

- BoD members total compensation € 407,600.00

- Total payments € 325,537.89 (detailed analysis by person is provided in the Remuneration Report - Table 1), based on employment contracts between the company and the BoD Members:

Mr YU ZengGang (based on employment contract dated June 2020),

Mr. FU Chengqiu (End of terms of office 24/07/2020),

Mr. Zhang Anming (based on employment contract dated July 2020) and

Mr. Liagkos Athanasios (End of terms of office 28/06/2020).

- Total Ancillary benefits (detailed analysis by person is provided in the Remuneration Report - Table 1) to BoD members € 48,046.66

Shareholders representing 0 votes vote against and shareholders representing 0 votes abstain from the vote.

Total valid votes: 20.590.681

and

b) Pre-approved, by 19.395.929 votes, i.e. by a majority of 94,2 % of the votes represented in the General Assembly, in accordance with article 109, par 1 of Law 4548/2018 the remuneration and compensations of the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021, which concern in detail:

- Annual gross compensation of € 40,000.00 for each BoD member for the fiscal year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021 (equal to the annual gross compensation of fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020);

- Total salary payments, based on employment contracts between the company and the BoD members YU Zeng Gang (Chairman of the BoD) and Zhang Anming (Acting CEO), respectively;

- Total Ancillary benefits to BoD members for the fiscal year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021, of the proportionally same amount as in the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020.

Shareholders representing 1.194.752 votes voted against

Shareholders representing 0 votes abstained from the vote

Total valid votes: 20.590.681

ITEM 5th: Presentation of Company's Audit Committee Activity Report for the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020.

It was brought to the attention of the General Assembly, the Company's Audit Committee Activity Report for the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020, and is uploaded to company's website.

ITEM 6th: Approval of the overall management of the Company according to article 108 of Law 4548/2018, as in force, and discharge of the Statutory Auditors of the Company from any liability for compensation for the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020.

After voting, the General Assembly approved, in accordance with article 108 of Law 4548/2018, as in force, the overall management of the Company for the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020 and discharges the Statutory Auditors of the Company from any liability for compensation for the fiscal year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020, by 20.590.681 votes, i.e. by a majority of 100 % of the votes represented in the General Assembly.

Shareholders representing 0 votes voted against

Shareholders representing 0 votes abstained from the vote

Total valid votes: 20.590.681

ITEM 7th: Election of Auditing Firm, for the statutory audit of the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021.

After voting, the General Assembly by 20.590.681 votes, i.e. by a majority of 100 % of the votes represented in the General Assembly, re-elects the audit firm 'PricewaterhouseCoopers S.A' ((with register number 113 of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Greece (SOEL)), for the statutory audit of the Company's Financial Statements for the fiscal year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021, for a total fee of € 141,500.

Shareholders representing 0 votes voted against

Shareholders representing 0 votes abstained from the vote

Total valid votes: 20.590.681

ITEM 8th: Election of a new Board of Directors of the Company, definition of its term of office and appointment of its independent members, in accordance with the current regulatory framework.

Taking into account the proposal and the ascertainments of the Board of Directors of the Company, after voting, the General Assembly:

a) Approved, by 13.274.932 votes, i.e. by a majority of 64,47% of the votes represented in the General Assembly, the re-election of seven (7) of the outgoing Members of the Board of Directors,

1) Mr. YU ZengGang, of YU Wenzong, Chairman of the BoD, Executive Member

2) Mr. ZHU Jianhui, of ZHU Qiaosheng, Vice Chairman of the BoD, Non-Executive Member,

3) Mr. FENG Boming, of FENG Jinhan, Non-Executive Member,

4) Mr. IP Sing Chi, of IP Tai Chu, Independent, Non-Executive Member

5) Mr. ZHANG Anming, of ZHANG Zaishu, Acting CEO, Executive Member

6) Mr. KWONG Che Keung Gordon of KWONG She Fun, Independent, Non-Executive Member

7) Mr. ARVANITIS Nikolaos, of Andreas, Independent, Non-Executive Member

and the election of

8) Mrs. LI Jin of LI Zhibian as a new Member of the Board of Directors.

Shareholders representing 1.531.309 votes voted against

Shareholders representing 5.784.440 votes abstained from the vote

Total valid votes: 20.590.681

[The HRADF, in the exercise of its relevant right, according to article 79 of Law 4548/2018, announce with a written statement the appointment of the below three (3) members to the Board of Directors of the Company.]

Ioannidou Lito

Moralis Ioannis

Papapostolou Apostolos

b) Approved, by 14.806.241 votes, i.e. by a majority of 71,91% of the votes represented in the General Assembly,) the one year terms of office, ie until July 15th, 2022, extended until the expiration of the deadline within which the next Ordinary General Assembly must convene and until a relevant decision is taken, below proposed 11-member composition of the new Board of Directors:

Shareholders representing 0 votes voted against

Shareholders representing 5.784.440 votes abstained from the vote

Total valid votes: 20.590.681

c) Approved, by 14.309.464 votes, i.e. by a majority of 69,49% of the votes represented in the General Assembly,) the appointment of:

1. Mr. IP Sing Chi, of IP Tai Chu

2. Mr. KWONG Che Keung Gordon of KWONG She Fun

3. Mr. ARVANITIS Nikolaos, of Andreas,

as independent members of the Board of Directors of the Company since in their person it was found that all the provisions of the current legislation are met, i.e. both in article 4 par. 1 of the law 3016/2002 valid until 17.7.2021 and in article 9 par. 1 and 2 of law 4706/2020, conditions and criteria of independence. In order to meet the conditions and criteria of independence of the above laws, all the above independent candidates for the new Board of Directors of the Company have submitted to the Company filled-in and signed statements of fulfillment of the conditions and criteria of independence provided by the specific provisions of the above laws.

Shareholders representing 475.369 votes voted against

Shareholders representing 5.805.848 votes abstained from the vote

Total valid votes: 20.590.681

ITEM 9th: Election of a new Audit Committee (redefinition of type, composition, number, and term of office).

After voting, the General Assembly approved by 20.578.975 votes, i.e. by a majority of 99,94% of the votes represented in the General Assembly, according to article 44 para. 1 a), aa) of Law 4449/17, as amended by No. 74 of Law 4706/2020, the redefinition of the new Audit Committee as for its type as a BoD Committee, composition, number, and term of office of its member (three non-executive members of the Board, in their majority being independent members, and the term of it to be equal to the term of the Board of Directors of the Company, i.e. one-year term). The members of the Audit Committee will be appointed by the Board of Directors according to article 44 para. 1 c of Law 4449/2017.

Shareholders representing 11.706 votes voted against

Shareholders representing 0 votes abstained from the vote

Total valid votes: 20.590.681

ITEM 10th: Amendment of the Company's Articles of Association

After voting, the General Assembly, by 19.069.599 votes, i.e. by a majority of 92,61% of the votes represented in the General Assembly approved, the amendment which is uploaded on the Company's website.

Shareholders representing 1.327.198 votes voted against

Shareholders representing 193.884 votes abstained from the vote

Total valid votes: 20.590.681

ITEM 11th: Approval of the suitability policy for the members of the Board of Directors of the Company.

After voting, the General Assembly, by 20.590.681 votes, i.e. by a majority of 100% of the votes represented in the General Assembly approved the suitability policy of the BoD members of the Company which has been prepared, in accordance with the provisions of article 3 of Law 4706/2020 and the guidelines of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (Circular no. 60/18.9.2020) and which is uploaded to company's website.

Shareholders representing 0 votes voted against

Shareholders representing 0 votes abstained from the vote

Total valid votes: 20.590.681

ITEM 12th: Repealing of 28-06-2017 General Assembly Resolution concerning the legal coverage of the Chairman and BoD Members.

After voting, the General Assembly approved, by 19.255.634 votes, i.e. by a majority of 93,52% of the votes represented in the General Assembly:

a. The revocation of the decision of 28-06-2017 of the General Assembly of PPA SA Shareholders, regarding the issue of providing legal coverage to the Chairman and the Members of PPA SA BoD.

b. The coverage of legal representation expenses to the Chairman and the Members (current and former) of the PPA SA BoD, to the Executives and appointed in positions of responsibility staff (current and former) of the Company, for criminal cases concerning the exercise of their duties in the Company and in relation to them.

c. The granting of authorization to PPA SA BoD for the specialization of the terms and conditions of the above coverage.

Shareholders representing 1.335.047 votes voted against

Shareholders representing 0 votes abstained from the vote

Total valid votes: 20.590.681.