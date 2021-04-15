Piraeus Port Authority S A : The annual briefing of PPA S.A to the Hellenic Fund and Asset Management Association took place via teleconference
04/15/2021 | 11:10am EDT
Presentation of Financial Results 2020
P&L Overview
Amounts in €000
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Revenues
103.496
111.530
132.931
149.222
132.902
Gross Profit
32.338
38.755
59.324
73.957
60.199
Gross Margin (%)
31%
35%
45%
50%
45%
Earnings before Taxes
11.039
21.187
42.333
47.606
36.930
Earnings after Taxes
6.699
11.289
27.883
35.447
26.414
EBITDA
24.657
34.673
56.678
67.468
57.956
EBITDA Margin (%)
24%
31%
43%
45%
44%
Container Terminal
1 Container Terminals (TEU)
6.000.000
5,437,123
5.000.000
4.000.000
3.000.000
PPA SA
PCT SA
TOTAL
2.000.000
1.000.000
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
1 Container Terminals Financial Results
CONSESSION ARRANGEMENT PIER II&III
31.12.2016
31.12.2017
31.12.2018
31.12.2019
31.12.2020
Revenues
40.536.647,89
43.940.318,82
56.156.249,05
65.768.391,78
66.493.707,37
Cost of sales
(7.578.562,69)
(4.224.792,74)
(4.432.549,76)
(4.119.560,48)
(3.954.346,14)
Gross profit
36.358.085,20
39.715.526,08
51.723.699,29
61.648.831,30
62.539.361,23
Other expenses
(5.946.349,48)
(6.354.171,41)
(7.602.792,41)
(8.911.740,14)
(11.840.803,89)
Other income
-
-
-
-
-
Financial income
-
-
-
-
-
Financial expenses
-
-
-
(1.092.190,90)
(1.209.092,61)
Profit before income taxes
30.411.735,72
33.361.354,67
44.120.906,88
51.644.900,26
49.489.464,73
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
Net profit after taxes
30.411.735,72
33.361.354,67
44.120.906,88
51.644.900,26
49.489.464,73
Depreciation and amortisation
3.465.493,48
3.181.637,59
2.433.579,82
3.339.558,72
3.680.584,79
Earnings before income taxes, financial results, depreciation and
33.877.229,21
36.542.992,25
46.554.486,70
56.076.649,88
54.379.142,13
amortisation
1 Container Terminals Financial Results
CONTAINER TERMINAL PIER I
31.12.2016
31.12.2017
31.12.2018
31.12.2019
31.12.2020
Revenues
13.100.337,37
20.054.626,72
25.119.317,36
25.020.351,53
24.303.482,47
Cost of sales
(26.746.616,43)
(32.372.168,56)
(33.583.844,20)
(32.739.342,16)
(35.112.995,40)
Gross profit
(13.646.279,06)
(12.317.541,84)
(8.464.526,84)
(7.718.990,63)
(10.809.512,93)
Other expenses
(1.903.132,01)
(2.961.516,33)
(3.366.107,19)
(3.275.715,47)
(3.583.995,30)
Other income
-
-
-
-
-
Financial income
-
-
-
-
-
Financial expenses
(145.641,07)
(172.884,31)
(663.514,81)
(1.069.805,85)
(998.915,57)
Profit before income taxes
(15.695.052,14)
(15.451.942,48)
(12.494.148,84)
(12.064.511,95)
(15.392.423,80)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
Net profit after taxes
(15.695.052,14)
(15.451.942,48)
(12.494.148,84)
(12.064.511,95)
(15.392.423,80)
Depreciation and amortisation
6.626.336,78
4.735.951,06
6.191.443,78
6.749.397,32
7.032.749,88
Earnings before income taxes, financial results, depreciation and
(8.923.074,29)
(10.543.107,12)
(5.639.190,25)
(4.245.308,79)
(7.360.758,35)
amortisation
2 Car Terminal vehicles
500,000
450,000
400,000
350,000
300,000
250,000
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
0,000
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
8
Transshipments
Local
2 Car Terminal Financial Results
CAR TERMINAL
31.12.2016
31.12.2017
31.12.2018
31.12.2019
31.12.2020
Revenues
11.929.860,33
12.074.224,07
13.673.252,02
13.886.758,26
11.069.491,04
Cost of sales
(7.962.336,81)
(8.634.004,63)
(8.483.092,68)
(8.223.759,77)
(8.063.875,71)
Gross profit
3.967.523,51
3.440.219,44
5.190.159,34
5.662.998,49
3.005.615,33
Other expenses
(1.724.863,31)
(1.792.914,62)
(1.860.161,26)
(1.753.548,43)
(1.489.500,54)
Other income
-
-
-
-
-
Financial income
-
-
-
-
-
Financial expenses
-
-
-
(236.598,09)
(203.554,94)
Profit before income taxes
2.242.660,20
1.647.304,82
3.329.998,07
3.672.851,97
1.312.559,85
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
Net profit after taxes
2.242.660,20
1.647.304,82
3.329.998,07
3.672.851,97
1.312.559,85
Depreciation and amortisation
494.757,55
612.768,41
526.753,78
778.547,22
856.729,21
Earnings before income taxes, financial results, depreciation
2.737.417,75
2.260.073,23
3.856.751,85
4.687.997,28
2.372.844,00
and amortisation
3 Cruise passengers
'000 passengers
1200
1000
800
600
400
200
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
10
Transit
Home Port
3 Cruise Financial Results
CRUISE
31.12.2016
31.12.2017
31.12.2018
31.12.2019
31.12.2020
Revenues
12.933.536,73
11.443.030,18
10.565.255,12
12.503.616,47
2.002.255,52
Cost of sales
(10.209.176,96)
(7.886.793,56)
(6.664.595,58)
(6.982.143,73)
(3.811.049,68)
Gross profit
2.724.359,78
3.556.236,62
3.900.659,54
5.521.472,74
(1.808.794,16)
Other expenses
(1.859.525,21)
(1.603.445,11)
(1.290.576,10)
(1.174.794,94)
(70.490,91)
Other income
-
-
-
-
-
Financial income
-
-
-
-
-
Financial expenses
-
-
-
(193.564,03)
(38.859,59)
Profit before income taxes
864.834,56
1.952.791,51
2.610.083,44
4.153.113,76
(1.918.144,66)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
Net profit after taxes
864.834,56
1.952.791,51
2.610.083,44
4.153.113,76
(1.918.144,66)
Depreciation and amortisation
1.276.019,84
1.645.916,43
1.395.735,47
1.473.767,40
1.261.037,61
Earnings before income taxes, financial results, depreciation
2.140.854,41
3.598.707,94
4.005.818,31
5.820.445,20
(618.247,46)
and amortisation
4 Coastal passengers
18,000
16,000
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
6,000
4,000
2,000
0,000
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
12
Salamis
Saronic Gulf
Coastal Line
4 Coastal Financial Results
COASTING
31.12.2016
31.12.2017
31.12.2018
31.12.2019
31.12.2020
Revenues
10.338.586,58
10.131.386,56
10.675.703,18
11.244.296,64
8.274.978,93
Cost of sales
(7.277.741,19)
(6.810.109,58)
(6.443.981,25)
(5.546.570,28)
(4.479.085,52)
Gross profit
3.060.845,39
3.321.276,98
4.231.721,93
5.697.726,36
3.795.893,41
Other expenses
(1.471.399,87)
(1.443.421,59)
(1.398.185,20)
(1.293.225,47)
(875.650,24)
Other income
-
-
-
-
-
Financial income
-
-
-
-
-
Financial expenses
-
-
-
(182.127,67)
(153.469,20)
Profit before income taxes
1.589.445,51
1.877.855,39
2.833.536,73
4.222.373,22
2.766.773,97
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
Net profit after taxes
1.589.445,51
1.877.855,39
2.833.536,73
4.222.373,22
2.766.773,97
Depreciation and amortisation
954.439,58
1.236.618,90
1.105.575,92
1.193.565,76
1.184.217,32
Earnings before income taxes, financial results, depreciation and
2.543.885,10
3.114.474,29
3.939.112,65
5.598.066,65
4.104.460,49
amortisation
5
Ship Repair/vessel
450
400
350
300
250
200
150
100
50
vessel/docks
vessel/ship repair
TOTAL
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
14
5 Ship Repair Financial Results
SHIP REPAIRING (TANKS AND DOCK)
31.12.2016
31.12.2017
31.12.2018
31.12.2019
31.12.2020
Revenues
6.889.884,36
6.886.976,78
9.463.939,14
11.859.676,17
13.786.557,81
Cost of sales
(4.826.561,90)
(5.347.464,08)
(6.547.676,65)
(9.992.112,97)
(9.865.904,87)
Gross profit
2.063.322,46
1.539.512,70
2.916.262,49
1.867.563,20
3.920.652,94
Other expenses
(932.471,23)
(1.079.440,42)
(1.460.777,96)
(1.740.136,04)
(2.570.471,95)
Other income
-
554.900,52
1.021.970,19
943.357,72
1.085.692,93
Financial income
-
-
-
-
-
Financial expenses
-
-
-
(209.535,43)
(272.072,39)
Profit before income taxes
1.130.851,23
1.014.972,80
2.477.454,72
861.249,45
2.163.801,53
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
Net profit after taxes
1.130.851,23
1.014.972,80
2.477.454,72
861.249,45
2.163.801,53
Depreciation and amortisation
642.162,52
1.022.457,27
1.196.939,26
2.194.520,46
2.358.492,24
Earnings before income taxes, financial results, depreciation
1.773.013,75
2.037.430,07
3.674.393,98
3.265.305,34
4.794.366,16
and amortisation
Balance Sheet Overview
Amounts in €000
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Assets
Fixed Assets
255.915
259.383
281.669
274.323
271.520
Right-of-use assets
62.984
61.203
Other non-current assets
17.471
14.438
13.590
13.266
16.446
Inventories
2.196
2.313
2.629
3.195
3.703
Trade and other Receivables
25.923
25.711
16.094
11.782
15.659
Restricted Cash
15.475
213
213
213
213
Cash and Cash Equivalents
43.763
61.863
80.937
106.730
111.354
Total Assets
360.743
363.921
395.132
472.495
480.282
Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
Long-term debt
68.593
62.499
56.500
50.500
44.500
Lease liabilities
66.264
65.302
Other non-current liabilities
86.687
82.173
80.419
83.769
93.098
Trade accounts payable
2.951
3.688
7.089
7.129
7.862
Short-term of long term debt
6.000
6.000
6.000
6.000
6.000
Short-term leases
63
69
0
1.143
1.237
Income tax
2.331
3.524
8.596
0
0
Accrued and other current
16.527
20.069
27.582
23.637
16.269
liabilities
Total liabilities
183.152
178.022
186.186
239.041
234.268
Shareholders equity
177.591
185.899
208.946
233.453
246.014
Expenses Overview
Amounts in €000 Payroll and employee related costs Third party fees Third party services Depreciation- Amortization Taxes and duties
General expenses Cost of sales of inventory and consumables Provisions
Consession agreement fee* Total
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
49.333
57.837
55.372
58.163
58.012
1.234
811
761
1.070
952
15.536
12.689
10.411
11.207
10.019
14.035
13.455
14.182
17.261
17.988
914
821
926
834
636
4.798
3.944
4.555
4.971
4.098
914
1.682
2.005
2.350
1.953
6.063
3.634
1.089
4.897
-1.271
2.974
4.139
4.837
5.413
4.832
92.827
94.873
94.138
106.166
97.219
*From the adoption of IFRS 16, this liability refers to the variable amount excludes the minimum annual fee regarding the current period of € 3,500,000.00 with a corresponding decrease in the
expense account "Concession agreement fee". The figures on the table include the minimum fee for
comparison reasons.
Balance Sheet Overview: Net Debt
Amounts in €000
Long-term Borrowings
Long-term Leases*
Short-term Portion of Long- term Borrowings
Short-term Leases
Cash and Cash Equivalents
Total reported net debt
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
68.499
62.499
56.499
50.499
44.500
93
0
0
66.264
65.302
6.000
6.000
6.000
6.000
6.000
63
69
0
1.143
1.237
43.763
61.862
80.937
106.730
111.354
30.892
6.706
-18.438
17.176
5.685
*PPA leases due to the adoption of IFRS 16 recognized lease liabilities and right-of-use assets. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the leases' incremental
