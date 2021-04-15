Log in
PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A.

(PPA)
Piraeus Port Authority S A : The annual briefing of PPA S.A to the Hellenic Fund and Asset Management Association took place via teleconference

04/15/2021 | 11:10am EDT
Presentation of Financial Results 2020

Piraeus Port map

5

1

2

4

3

2

P&L Overview

Amounts in €000

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Revenues

103.496

111.530

132.931

149.222

132.902

Gross Profit

32.338

38.755

59.324

73.957

60.199

Gross Margin (%)

31%

35%

45%

50%

45%

Earnings before Taxes

11.039

21.187

42.333

47.606

36.930

Earnings after Taxes

6.699

11.289

27.883

35.447

26.414

EBITDA

24.657

34.673

56.678

67.468

57.956

EBITDA Margin (%)

24%

31%

43%

45%

44%

3

Container Terminal

Source: PortEconomics

4

1 Container Terminals (TEU)

6.000.000

5,437,123

5.000.000

4.000.000

3.000.000

PPA SA

PCT SA

TOTAL

2.000.000

1.000.000

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

5

1 Container Terminals Financial Results

CONSESSION ARRANGEMENT PIER II&III

31.12.2016

31.12.2017

31.12.2018

31.12.2019

31.12.2020

Revenues

40.536.647,89

43.940.318,82

56.156.249,05

65.768.391,78

66.493.707,37

Cost of sales

(7.578.562,69)

(4.224.792,74)

(4.432.549,76)

(4.119.560,48)

(3.954.346,14)

Gross profit

36.358.085,20

39.715.526,08

51.723.699,29

61.648.831,30

62.539.361,23

Other expenses

(5.946.349,48)

(6.354.171,41)

(7.602.792,41)

(8.911.740,14)

(11.840.803,89)

Other income

-

-

-

-

-

Financial income

-

-

-

-

-

Financial expenses

-

-

-

(1.092.190,90)

(1.209.092,61)

Profit before income taxes

30.411.735,72

33.361.354,67

44.120.906,88

51.644.900,26

49.489.464,73

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

Net profit after taxes

30.411.735,72

33.361.354,67

44.120.906,88

51.644.900,26

49.489.464,73

Depreciation and amortisation

3.465.493,48

3.181.637,59

2.433.579,82

3.339.558,72

3.680.584,79

Earnings before income taxes, financial results, depreciation and

33.877.229,21

36.542.992,25

46.554.486,70

56.076.649,88

54.379.142,13

amortisation

6

1 Container Terminals Financial Results

CONTAINER TERMINAL PIER I

31.12.2016

31.12.2017

31.12.2018

31.12.2019

31.12.2020

Revenues

13.100.337,37

20.054.626,72

25.119.317,36

25.020.351,53

24.303.482,47

Cost of sales

(26.746.616,43)

(32.372.168,56)

(33.583.844,20)

(32.739.342,16)

(35.112.995,40)

Gross profit

(13.646.279,06)

(12.317.541,84)

(8.464.526,84)

(7.718.990,63)

(10.809.512,93)

Other expenses

(1.903.132,01)

(2.961.516,33)

(3.366.107,19)

(3.275.715,47)

(3.583.995,30)

Other income

-

-

-

-

-

Financial income

-

-

-

-

-

Financial expenses

(145.641,07)

(172.884,31)

(663.514,81)

(1.069.805,85)

(998.915,57)

Profit before income taxes

(15.695.052,14)

(15.451.942,48)

(12.494.148,84)

(12.064.511,95)

(15.392.423,80)

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

Net profit after taxes

(15.695.052,14)

(15.451.942,48)

(12.494.148,84)

(12.064.511,95)

(15.392.423,80)

Depreciation and amortisation

6.626.336,78

4.735.951,06

6.191.443,78

6.749.397,32

7.032.749,88

Earnings before income taxes, financial results, depreciation and

(8.923.074,29)

(10.543.107,12)

(5.639.190,25)

(4.245.308,79)

(7.360.758,35)

amortisation

7

2 Car Terminal vehicles

500,000

450,000

400,000

350,000

300,000

250,000

200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

0,000

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

8

Transshipments

Local

2 Car Terminal Financial Results

CAR TERMINAL

31.12.2016

31.12.2017

31.12.2018

31.12.2019

31.12.2020

Revenues

11.929.860,33

12.074.224,07

13.673.252,02

13.886.758,26

11.069.491,04

Cost of sales

(7.962.336,81)

(8.634.004,63)

(8.483.092,68)

(8.223.759,77)

(8.063.875,71)

Gross profit

3.967.523,51

3.440.219,44

5.190.159,34

5.662.998,49

3.005.615,33

Other expenses

(1.724.863,31)

(1.792.914,62)

(1.860.161,26)

(1.753.548,43)

(1.489.500,54)

Other income

-

-

-

-

-

Financial income

-

-

-

-

-

Financial expenses

-

-

-

(236.598,09)

(203.554,94)

Profit before income taxes

2.242.660,20

1.647.304,82

3.329.998,07

3.672.851,97

1.312.559,85

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

Net profit after taxes

2.242.660,20

1.647.304,82

3.329.998,07

3.672.851,97

1.312.559,85

Depreciation and amortisation

494.757,55

612.768,41

526.753,78

778.547,22

856.729,21

Earnings before income taxes, financial results, depreciation

2.737.417,75

2.260.073,23

3.856.751,85

4.687.997,28

2.372.844,00

and amortisation

9

3 Cruise passengers

'000 passengers

1200

1000

800

600

400

200

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

10

Transit

Home Port

3 Cruise Financial Results

CRUISE

31.12.2016

31.12.2017

31.12.2018

31.12.2019

31.12.2020

Revenues

12.933.536,73

11.443.030,18

10.565.255,12

12.503.616,47

2.002.255,52

Cost of sales

(10.209.176,96)

(7.886.793,56)

(6.664.595,58)

(6.982.143,73)

(3.811.049,68)

Gross profit

2.724.359,78

3.556.236,62

3.900.659,54

5.521.472,74

(1.808.794,16)

Other expenses

(1.859.525,21)

(1.603.445,11)

(1.290.576,10)

(1.174.794,94)

(70.490,91)

Other income

-

-

-

-

-

Financial income

-

-

-

-

-

Financial expenses

-

-

-

(193.564,03)

(38.859,59)

Profit before income taxes

864.834,56

1.952.791,51

2.610.083,44

4.153.113,76

(1.918.144,66)

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

Net profit after taxes

864.834,56

1.952.791,51

2.610.083,44

4.153.113,76

(1.918.144,66)

Depreciation and amortisation

1.276.019,84

1.645.916,43

1.395.735,47

1.473.767,40

1.261.037,61

Earnings before income taxes, financial results, depreciation

2.140.854,41

3.598.707,94

4.005.818,31

5.820.445,20

(618.247,46)

and amortisation

11

4 Coastal passengers

18,000

16,000

14,000

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0,000

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

12

Salamis

Saronic Gulf

Coastal Line

4 Coastal Financial Results

COASTING

31.12.2016

31.12.2017

31.12.2018

31.12.2019

31.12.2020

Revenues

10.338.586,58

10.131.386,56

10.675.703,18

11.244.296,64

8.274.978,93

Cost of sales

(7.277.741,19)

(6.810.109,58)

(6.443.981,25)

(5.546.570,28)

(4.479.085,52)

Gross profit

3.060.845,39

3.321.276,98

4.231.721,93

5.697.726,36

3.795.893,41

Other expenses

(1.471.399,87)

(1.443.421,59)

(1.398.185,20)

(1.293.225,47)

(875.650,24)

Other income

-

-

-

-

-

Financial income

-

-

-

-

-

Financial expenses

-

-

-

(182.127,67)

(153.469,20)

Profit before income taxes

1.589.445,51

1.877.855,39

2.833.536,73

4.222.373,22

2.766.773,97

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

Net profit after taxes

1.589.445,51

1.877.855,39

2.833.536,73

4.222.373,22

2.766.773,97

Depreciation and amortisation

954.439,58

1.236.618,90

1.105.575,92

1.193.565,76

1.184.217,32

Earnings before income taxes, financial results, depreciation and

2.543.885,10

3.114.474,29

3.939.112,65

5.598.066,65

4.104.460,49

amortisation

13

5

Ship Repair/vessel

450

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

vessel/docks

vessel/ship repair

TOTAL

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

14

5 Ship Repair Financial Results

SHIP REPAIRING (TANKS AND DOCK)

31.12.2016

31.12.2017

31.12.2018

31.12.2019

31.12.2020

Revenues

6.889.884,36

6.886.976,78

9.463.939,14

11.859.676,17

13.786.557,81

Cost of sales

(4.826.561,90)

(5.347.464,08)

(6.547.676,65)

(9.992.112,97)

(9.865.904,87)

Gross profit

2.063.322,46

1.539.512,70

2.916.262,49

1.867.563,20

3.920.652,94

Other expenses

(932.471,23)

(1.079.440,42)

(1.460.777,96)

(1.740.136,04)

(2.570.471,95)

Other income

-

554.900,52

1.021.970,19

943.357,72

1.085.692,93

Financial income

-

-

-

-

-

Financial expenses

-

-

-

(209.535,43)

(272.072,39)

Profit before income taxes

1.130.851,23

1.014.972,80

2.477.454,72

861.249,45

2.163.801,53

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

Net profit after taxes

1.130.851,23

1.014.972,80

2.477.454,72

861.249,45

2.163.801,53

Depreciation and amortisation

642.162,52

1.022.457,27

1.196.939,26

2.194.520,46

2.358.492,24

Earnings before income taxes, financial results, depreciation

1.773.013,75

2.037.430,07

3.674.393,98

3.265.305,34

4.794.366,16

and amortisation

15

Balance Sheet Overview

Amounts in €000

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Assets

Fixed Assets

255.915

259.383

281.669

274.323

271.520

Right-of-use assets

62.984

61.203

Other non-current assets

17.471

14.438

13.590

13.266

16.446

Inventories

2.196

2.313

2.629

3.195

3.703

Trade and other Receivables

25.923

25.711

16.094

11.782

15.659

Restricted Cash

15.475

213

213

213

213

Cash and Cash Equivalents

43.763

61.863

80.937

106.730

111.354

Total Assets

360.743

363.921

395.132

472.495

480.282

Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

Long-term debt

68.593

62.499

56.500

50.500

44.500

Lease liabilities

66.264

65.302

Other non-current liabilities

86.687

82.173

80.419

83.769

93.098

Trade accounts payable

2.951

3.688

7.089

7.129

7.862

Short-term of long term debt

6.000

6.000

6.000

6.000

6.000

Short-term leases

63

69

0

1.143

1.237

Income tax

2.331

3.524

8.596

0

0

Accrued and other current

16.527

20.069

27.582

23.637

16.269

liabilities

Total liabilities

183.152

178.022

186.186

239.041

234.268

Shareholders equity

177.591

185.899

208.946

233.453

246.014

16

Expenses Overview

Amounts in €000 Payroll and employee related costs Third party fees Third party services Depreciation- Amortization Taxes and duties

General expenses Cost of sales of inventory and consumables Provisions

Consession agreement fee* Total

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

49.333

57.837

55.372

58.163

58.012

1.234

811

761

1.070

952

15.536

12.689

10.411

11.207

10.019

14.035

13.455

14.182

17.261

17.988

914

821

926

834

636

4.798

3.944

4.555

4.971

4.098

914

1.682

2.005

2.350

1.953

6.063

3.634

1.089

4.897

-1.271

2.974

4.139

4.837

5.413

4.832

92.827

94.873

94.138

106.166

97.219

*From the adoption of IFRS 16, this liability refers to the variable amount excludes the minimum annual fee regarding the current period of € 3,500,000.00 with a corresponding decrease in the

expense account "Concession agreement fee". The figures on the table include the minimum fee for

comparison reasons.

17

Balance Sheet Overview: Net Debt

Amounts in €000

Long-term Borrowings

Long-term Leases*

Short-term Portion of Long- term Borrowings

Short-term Leases

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Total reported net debt

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

68.499

62.499

56.499

50.499

44.500

93

0

0

66.264

65.302

6.000

6.000

6.000

6.000

6.000

63

69

0

1.143

1.237

43.763

61.862

80.937

106.730

111.354

30.892

6.706

-18.438

17.176

5.685

*PPA leases due to the adoption of IFRS 16 recognized lease liabilities and right-of-use assets. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the leases' incremental

borrowing rate as of 1 January 2019.

18

Summary of Mandatory Investments

Concession

Accumulated

Mandatory

Reference amount of

Construction Contract

Investment

Item Name

Agreement Reference

Enhancement

Amount

contracted projects

Amount

Amount (until Dec

31 2020)

ME01

Passenger Terminal Expansion (South

136.283.800

136.283.800

102.954.367

14.332.020

Zone - Phase A)

ME02

Repair of pavements, rails and RMG

8.000.000

8.000.000

6.800.475

2.771.170

cranes of Pier I Container Terminal

ME03

Convertion of Pentagonal Warehouse

1.500.000

0

12.358

to Passengers Terminal

Underground Tunnel for the

ME04

connection of G2 Car Terminal to the

5.000.000

0

55.565

ex-ODDY area.

ME05

Upgrade and maintenance of Port

15.000.000

1.270.483

854.467

645.519

Infrastructure

ME06

Supply of Equipment

25.000.000

21.500.000

21.500.000

9.500.869

ME07

Dredging of Central Port

8.000.000

0

69.028

ME08

Studies

5.000.000

5.000.000

9.600.000

2.336.297

ME09

Construction of New Oil Terminal

15.000.000

15.000.000

19.541.587

20.846.402

ME10

Expansion of Ro-Ro (Car) Terminal -

20.000.000

0

193.355

Hrakleous Pier

ME11

Improvement of Infrastructure of Ship

55.000.000

55.000.000

50.353.403

32.237.532

Repair Zone (Including floating docks)

Total amount € without VAT (A)

293.783.800

242.054.283

211.604.300

83.000.115

19

Share Performance

25

23

21

19

17

10/8/16: € 13,8

15

13

11

10/08/2016

10/02/2017

10/08/2017

10/02/2018

10/08/2018

10/02/2019

10/08/2019

10/02/2020

10/08/2020

10/02/2021

20

Thank you for your attention!

Contact details:

Tel.:

+30 210 4550226

Nektarios Demenopoulos

Mob.:

+30 694 7931026

Deputy Manager

Email:

demenopoulosn@olp.gr

PR, IR & Company Announcements Dpt.

Url:

www.olp.gr

Disclaimer

Piraeus Port Authority SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 15:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
