MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's Piramal Enterprises on Monday swung to a net loss in the fiscal third quarter as it set aside more capital as provisions for its exposure to alternate investment funds.
Consolidated net loss stood at 23.78 billion rupees ($286.11 million) in the October-December period, compared to a profit of 35.45 billion rupees a year earlier.
($1 = 83.1160 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
