Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL) is an India-based company, which is engaged in providing finance. PELâs financial services offer a range of financial products and solutions, with wholesale and retail financing. The wholesale lending business provides financing to real estate developers, as well as corporate. Within retail lending, PEL is engaged in building a multi-product platform and offers home loans, loans for small businesses and loans for working capital to its customers. The Company offers India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), the distressed asset investing platform, which invests in equity and/or debt across non-real estate sectors. Its financial services also include alternative assets and investments in Shriram Group. It provides housing finance and other financing solutions, such as private equity, structured debt, senior secured debt, construction finance, and flexi lease rental discounting to real estate sector, and funding solutions to infrastructure, renewable energy.

Sector Consumer Lending