Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Piramal Enterprises Limited    500302   INE140A01024

PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(500302)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piramal Enterprises : Announces Consolidated Results for Q2 & H1 FY2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 05:35am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Piramal Enterprises Limited Announces Consolidated Results for Q2 & H1 FY2021

  • Resilient Performance despite a Challenging Business Environment Globally
  • Net profit increased by 14% YoY to INR 628 Cr for Q2 FY21 and by 12% YoY to INR 1,124 Cr for H1 FY21
  • Strengthened Balance Sheet and improved Liquidity position:
    • Raised Long-Term Borrowings of ~INR 11,500 Cr. during H1 FY2021
    • Received Growth Capital of INR 3,523.40 Cr. from The Carlyle Group in Piramal Pharma

Mumbai, India | October 28, 2020: Piramal Enterprises Limited ('PEL', NSE: PEL, BSE: 500302, 912460) today announced its consolidated results for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half Year (H1) ended September 30, 2020.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

  • Balance Sheet:
    • Shareholders' Equity increased by 28% to INR 34,739 Cr.* since Mar 19
    • 39% reduction in Net Debt by nearly INR 22,000 Cr.* since Mar 2019
    • Net Debt-to-Equity of below 1x times* at entity-level

*Post Pharma deal closed in October 2020

  • Inflows / Borrowings:
    • Total inflows of ~INR 42,800 Cr. since April 2019, through equity and borrowing transactions
      • Raised long-term borrowings of ~INR 11,500 Cr. during H1 FY2021
    • Reduction in CPs to INR 2,100 Cr. as of Sep 2020 from INR 18,017 Cr. as of Sep 2018
  • P&L:
    • Revenue for Q2 FY21 increased by 1% YoY to INR 3,302 Cr.
    • Net Profit for Q2 FY21 increased by 14% YoY to INR 628 Cr.
    • Net Profit for H1 FY21 grew by 12% YoY to INR 1,124 Cr.

Mr. Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd. said, "We have delivered a resilient performance with net profit of INR 1,124 Crore for H1 FY21, despite adverse global environment. Continuing to focus on strengthening our balance sheet, over the past year, we brought in INR 18,000 Cr of capital and reduced our net debt-to-equityratio to below 1x.

In Financial Services, we saw early signs of recovery across the key sectors that we lend to. Progressing on the stated strategy of diversifying the loan book, we will be launching our multi-product retail lending platform in November 2020.

The Pharma Business recorded a healthy improvement in both revenue growth and profitability. It also completed the 20% growth investment by The Carlyle Group - which is an affirmation of the robustness of the business model and consistency in performance. Both businesses are now at an inflection point, where we see a good runway for strong performances in the mid to long-term."

Key Business Highlights

Financial Services

Pharma

In line with our Strategy to diversify our book,

Closed fund raising deal with The Carlyle

launching the multi-product Retail Lending

Group

business in Nov-2020

- Deal values our Pharma business at an

Early trends indicate better performance of

Enterprise Value of USD 2.7 - 3.1 Bn.

- Received INR 3523.40 Cr. as proceed

developer clients than assumed under stressed

from Pharma Fund raise.

scenario for creating provisions

Revenue of INR 1,441 Cr. (+9% YoY) with

Continue to increase granularity of our

EBITDA margins of 23% for Q2FY2021

wholesale loan book.

- CDMO Revenue up 20% YoY

- Exposure to only one account at >15% of

- India Consumer Products up 25% YoY

the net worth of Financial Services

Conservative provisions of INR 3,037 Cr. as of

Other Highlights

- CDMO order book witnessing healthy

Sep 2020, equivalent to 237% of GNPAs and

growth

5.9% of overall loan book

- India Consumer Products business

Capital Adequacy Ratio at 34% (vs. 22% as of

launched 15 products and 38 SKUs

during the year

March 2019)

- Complex Hospital Generics now seeing

recovery

- Cleared 4 regulatory inspections

Business-wise Revenue Performance

(INR Crores or as stated)

Quarter II ended

Half year ended

Net Sales break-up

30/9/20

30/9/19

% Change

% Sales

30/9/20

30/9/19

% Change

% Sales

Financial Services

1,861

1,954

-5%

56%

3,760

3,968

-5%

60%

Pharma

1,441

1,317

9%

44%

2,489

-

40%

2,479

Pharma CDMO

866

724

20%

26%

1,373

8%

24%

1,480

Complex Hospital Generics

438

477

-8%

13%

891

-14%

12%

763

India Consumer Products

140

112

25%

4%

244

222

10%

4%

Total

3,302

3,271

1%

6,239

6,457

-3%

Consolidated Financial Performance

(INR Crores or as stated)

Particulars

Quarter II ended

Half year Ended

30-Sep-20

30-Sep-19

% Change

30-Sep-20

30-Sep-19

% Change

Net Sales

3,302

3,271

1%

6,239

6,457

-3%

Non-operating other income

38

46

-18%

103

110

-7%

Total income

3,339

3,316

1%

6,342

6,568

-3%

Other Operating Expenses

1,278

1,188

8%

2,369

2,363

0%

Expected Credit loss

24

-107

75

-152

OPBIDTA

2,038

2,236

-9%

3,898

4,357

-11%

Interest Expenses

1,156

1,337

-14%

2,260

2,665

-15%

Depreciation

139

128

9%

274

250

10%

Profit / (Loss) before tax & exceptional items

742

770

-4%

1,364

1,441

-5%

Exceptional items (Expenses)/Income

39

0

39

0

Income tax

Current Tax and Deferred Tax

204

258

-21%

365

474

-23%

DTA and MAT Credit written off

0

0

0

0

Profit/(Loss) after tax (before MI & Prior Period items)

578

512

13%

1,039

968

7%

Minority interest

0

0

0

0

Share of Associates

50

96

-48%

85

169

-50%

Net Profit/(Loss) after Tax from continuing operations

628

608

3%

1,124

1,137

-1%

Profit / (Loss) from Discontinued operations

0

-57

0

-137

Net Profit after Tax

628

551

14%

1,124

1,000

12%

Note: Figures in previous periods might have been regrouped or restated, wherever necessary to make them comparable to current period.

To download the results presentation and for further information on our financials, please visit our website: www.piramal.com

***

About Piramal Enterprises Ltd:

Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL), a publicly listed company in India, has diversified business interests in Financial Services and Pharmaceuticals. PEL's consolidated revenues were ~US$1.7 billion in FY2020, with ~34% of revenues generated from outside India.

In Financial Services, the Company offers a wide range of financial products and solutions, with exposure across both wholesale and retail financing. The wholesale lending business provides financing to real estate developers, as well as corporate clients in non-real estate sectors. Within retail lending, the Company offers housing loans to individual customers and is building a multi- product retail lending platform. India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), the distressed asset investing platform in partnership with Bain Capital Credit, invests in equity and/or debt across non-real estate sectors. The Company has long-standing partnerships with leading institutional investors that include - CPPIB, APG, Bain Capital Credit, CDPQ, and Ivanhoé Cambridge. PEL also has equity investments in the Shriram Group, a leading financial conglomerate in India.

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL), a subsidiary of PEL, offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 14 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes an integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) business, Complex hospital generics business, and India Consumer Products business, selling over-the-counter products in India. In addition, it has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. In October 2020, PPL received 20% strategic growth investment from the Carlyle Group.

For more information visit: www.piramal.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

For Media Queries:

For Investors

Dimple Kapur

Hitesh Dhaddha

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

Dimple.Kapur@piramal.com

investor.relations@piramal.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Piramal Enterprises Limited published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 09:34:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED
05:35aPIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Announces Consolidated Results for Q2 & H1 FY2021
PU
10/16PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Kunal Bahl and Suhail Nathani Appointed Independent Direct..
AQ
10/15PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Kunal Bahl and Suhail Nathani Appointed Independent Direct..
PU
10/06PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Pharma Announces Completion of 20% Strategic Growth Invest..
PU
08/27PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Pharma Solutions to Collaborate with Epirium Bio on Exclus..
PU
08/06PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Announces Consolidated Results for Q1 FY2021 ended June 30..
PU
07/29PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Pharma Solutions Announces Integrated Development Program ..
PU
07/22PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Critical Care Announces Strategic Partnership with US-Base..
PU
07/16PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/29PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Carlyle and Piramal Pharma Sign Agreement on a 20% Strateg..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 130 B 1 756 M 1 756 M
Net income 2021 15 169 M 206 M 206 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 293 B 3 978 M 3 971 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 6 579
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Piramal Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 541,67 INR
Last Close Price 1 298,95 INR
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter DeYoung Chief Executive Officer
Bector Vikram President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Ajay Gopikisan Piramal Chairman
Vivek Valsaraj Chief Financial Officer
Swati Ajay Piramal Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED-14.74%3 978
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%28 132
ORIX CORPORATION-28.55%15 443
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-27.16%15 313
ACOM CO., LTD.-4.02%7 156
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED64.17%6 809
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group