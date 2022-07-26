Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Piramal Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500302   INE140A01024

PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(500302)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-24
1793.90 INR   -2.53%
09:09aPIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Grant of licenses/regulatory approvals
PU
07/17Piramal Enterprises to Raise $9 Million Via Issue of Non-Convertible Debentures
MT
07/14Piramal Enterprises to Raise Up to $62.6 Million Via Bond Offering
MT
Piramal Enterprises : Grant of licenses/regulatory approvals

07/26/2022 | 09:09am EDT
26th July, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Rotunda Building,

Plot No. C/1, G-Block,

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

BSE Scrip Code: 500302

NSE Symbol: PEL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulations 30 and 51 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') and Securities and Exchange Board of India's circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 ('SEBI Circular')

We refer to our letter dated 7th October, 2021, and subsequent communications thereon, wherein it was intimated that the Company had approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. In line with the composite scheme, the Company had made an application to the Reserve Bank of India, for an NBFC License.

In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to now inform you that the Reserve Bank of India under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has granted Certificate of Registration to the Company to commence the business of non- banking financial institution without accepting public deposits. The said license was received by the Company today i.e. 26th July, 2022.

The details as required under the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular is as under:-

Sr. No.

Particulars

Details

1.

Name of the regulatory or licensing authority

Reserve Bank of India

2.

Brief details of the approval/license obtained/

Type:

Non-banking

financial

withdrawn/ surrendered

institution not accepting public

deposits

3.

Impact/relevance of such approval/license to

The license enables the Company to

the listed entity

commence business as non-banking

finance institution

4.

Withdrawal/cancellation

or

suspension of

N.A.

licence/approval by the regulatory or licensing

authority, with reasons

for

such action,

estimated impact (monetary or otherwise) on

the listed entity and penalty, if any

5.

Period for which such approval/license is/was

Period of license validity is without

valid

limitation

6.

Subsequently, the listed entity shall inform the

N.A.

stock exchange(s), the actual impact (monetary

or otherwise) along with corrective actions

taken by the listed entity pursuant to the

withdrawal, cancellation or suspension of the

key license/ approval

We request you to take the above information on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Piramal Enterprises Limited

BIPIN

by BIPIN SINGH

Digitally signed

Date:

SINGH 2022.07.26 17:53:14 +05'30'

Bipin Singh

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Piramal Enterprises Limited published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 13:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 168 B 2 104 M 2 104 M
Net income 2023 29 518 M 370 M 370 M
Net Debt 2023 489 B 6 123 M 6 123 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 1,96%
Capitalization 428 B 5 365 M 5 365 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,46x
EV / Sales 2024 5,11x
Nbr of Employees 13 561
Free-Float 52,6%
