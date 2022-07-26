Piramal Enterprises : Grant of licenses/regulatory approvals

26th July, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Rotunda Building, Plot No. C/1, G-Block, P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 500302 NSE Symbol: PEL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulations 30 and 51 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') and Securities and Exchange Board of India's circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 ('SEBI Circular')

We refer to our letter dated 7th October, 2021, and subsequent communications thereon, wherein it was intimated that the Company had approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. In line with the composite scheme, the Company had made an application to the Reserve Bank of India, for an NBFC License.

In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to now inform you that the Reserve Bank of India under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has granted Certificate of Registration to the Company to commence the business of non- banking financial institution without accepting public deposits. The said license was received by the Company today i.e. 26th July, 2022.

The details as required under the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular is as under:-