Piramal Enterprises : Grant of licenses/regulatory approvals
07/26/2022 | 09:09am EDT
26th July, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
1st Floor, New Trading Ring,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Rotunda Building,
Plot No. C/1, G-Block,
P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
BSE Scrip Code: 500302
NSE Symbol: PEL
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Intimation under Regulations 30 and 51 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations') and Securities and Exchange Board of India's circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 ('SEBI Circular')
We refer to our letter dated 7th October, 2021, and subsequent communications thereon, wherein it was intimated that the Company had approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder. In line with the composite scheme, the Company had made an application to the Reserve Bank of India, for an NBFC License.
In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to now inform you that the Reserve Bank of India under Section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has granted Certificate of Registration to the Company to commence the business of non- banking financial institution without accepting public deposits. The said license was received by the Company today i.e. 26th July, 2022.
The details as required under the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular is as under:-
Sr. No.
Particulars
Details
1.
Name of the regulatory or licensing authority
Reserve Bank of India
2.
Brief details of the approval/license obtained/
Type:
Non-banking
financial
withdrawn/ surrendered
institution not accepting public
deposits
3.
Impact/relevance of such approval/license to
The license enables the Company to
the listed entity
commence business as non-banking
finance institution
4.
Withdrawal/cancellation
or
suspension of
N.A.
licence/approval by the regulatory or licensing
authority, with reasons
for
such action,
estimated impact (monetary or otherwise) on
the listed entity and penalty, if any
5.
Period for which such approval/license is/was
Period of license validity is without
valid
limitation
6.
Subsequently, the listed entity shall inform the
N.A.
stock exchange(s), the actual impact (monetary
or otherwise) along with corrective actions
taken by the listed entity pursuant to the
withdrawal, cancellation or suspension of the
key license/ approval
We request you to take the above information on record.
Piramal Enterprises Limited published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 13:08:06 UTC.