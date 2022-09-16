Advanced search
    500302   INE140A01024

PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(500302)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
02:50aPIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : H.E. Ms Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France confers the Légion d'Honneur on Dr Swati Piramal
PU
09/11RCap Bidders Reportedly Want Deadline Extended Further
CI
08/30PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED : Spin off
FA
Piramal Enterprises : H.E. Ms Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France confers the Légion d'Honneur on Dr Swati Piramal

09/16/2022 | 02:50am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

H.E. Ms Catherine Colonna

Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France confers the Légion d'Honneur on Dr Swati Piramal

The highest French civilian distinction was awarded to Dr Piramal

for her contribution to business, science, medicine, arts, culture, and Indo-French ties

Mumbai. September 15, 2022. H.E. Ms Catherine Colonna, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, today conferred the Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour) on Dr Swati Piramal, Vice Chairperson, Piramal Group, in Mumbai.

The highest French civilian award comes in recognition of Dr Piramal's outstanding achievements and contribution in the fields of business and industry, science, medicine, art and culture, both nationally and internationally. In 2006, she was also awarded the Chevalier de l'Ordre National du Mérite (Knight of the Order of Merit), France's second highest civilian honour.

Dr Piramal is amongst India's leading scientists and industrialists, whose contribution to innovations, new medicines, and public health has touched many lives. She has also played a pivotal role in encouraging business and industry, innovation, art and culture between India and France.

In her speech at the investiture, Minister Catherine Colonna said, "It is my great pleasure and privilege to confer on Dr Swati Piramal the highest French civilian award, the Légion d'Honneur, on behalf of President Emmanuel Macron. Dr Piramal is not only a leading and outstanding businesswoman, but also a businesswoman who gives back to society. Her strong influence on business and industry, public policy, healthcare governance and women's leadership is widely recognized in India and abroad. Through this award, France also wishes to recognise Dr Piramal at the highest level as a true friend of France, a driving force to advance Indo-Frenchties in the fields of science, arts, culture, cuisine, and business."

On the recognition, Dr Swati Piramal, Vice-Chairperson, Piramal Group, said, "I am truly humbled to be conferred the Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur. This honour is also a recognition of the efforts by my colleagues at Piramal, both in India and internationally, across trade and business, science, arts, and culture. The recognition motivates us to work towards further strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. Piramal group has a long relationship with France, both in arts and culture and in business. I am confident that the recognition will take our partnership to even greater heights in the coming time."

Dr Piramal is also the recipient of the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian honours of India. She has championed the cause of women's leadership, and developed frameworks and policies to support women in leadership roles. She has served as a member of Prime Minister of India Trade Advisory Council and the Scientific Advisory Council. She is currently on the Harvard Global Advisory Council.

As the director of Piramal Foundation, she is also involved in developing innovative long-term and scalable solutions that will provide further impetus to India's economic and social progress. She leads the Foundation's efforts towards effective public policy and governance in public health, water and education through private-public-partnership (PPP) models for solutions and contribute to India's SDG goals.

The Piramal Museum of Art in Mumbai is currently hosting the 'Science beyond Borders' exhibition till the end of September. Curated by the French Institute in India and its partners, this exhibition showcases the rich history of scientific cooperation between France and India. The exhibition is part of Bonjour India 2022, a large-scale cultural and artistic festival organised by France as a present to mark India's 75th Independence anniversary and 75 years of diplomatic relations between France and India.

Note to editors:

About the Legion of Honour: Created in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Legion of Honour is the highest civilian award given by the French Republic for outstanding service to France, regardless of the nationality of the recipients. The President of the French Republic is the Grand Master of the Order of the Legion of Honour.

For further information, please contact

Press Section, Embassy of France:

  1. 4319-6135/9899334670 press.embassy@gmail.com

Rajiv Banerjee, Piramal Group:

Group Head - Corporate Communications rajiv.banerjee@piramal.com

Disclaimer

Piramal Enterprises Limited published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 06:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
