Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Piramal Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500302   INE140A01024

PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(500302)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piramal Enterprises Limited Announces Consolidated Results for Q2 FY2022

11/11/2021 | 05:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Piramal Enterprises Limited Announces Consolidated Results for Q2 and H1

FY2022

  • Completed the DHFL Acquisition; Total AUM up 42% QoQ to INR 66,986 Cr. post the merger with
    PCHFL
  • Announced Demerger of Pharma and Simplification of Corporate Structure
  • Resilient performance in H1 FY22 despite COVID-19; Normalized Net Profit at INR 1,090 Cr.

Mumbai, India | November 11, 2021: Piramal Enterprises Limited ('PEL', NSE: PEL, BSE: 500302) today announced its consolidated results for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half Year (H1) FY2022 ended 30th September 2021.

Consolidated Highlights

Note: P&L Performance for Q2 and H1 FY22 does not include the DHFL acquisition

  • Completed the Acquisition of DHFL and its merger with PCHFL in Sep-2021:
    • Completed reverse merger of PCHFL with DHFL; merged entity named PCHFL
    • Creates one of the largest HFCs in India, focused on affordable housing
    • Pan-Indiaplatform with 301 branches across 24 states / UTs and ~1 million customers
    • Retail AUM up 4.3 times QoQ to INR 22,273 Cr
  • Demerger of Pharma and Corporate Structure Simplification approved by the Board in Oct-2021:
    • To create two sector-focused listed entities in Financial Services and Pharmaceuticals
    • The pharmaceuticals business will get vertically demerged from Piramal Enterprises Limited and consolidated under Piramal Pharma Limited ('PPL')
    • PHL Fininvest, the NBFC entity, will be amalgamated with PEL to create a large listed NBFC
  • P&L Performance:
    • Q2 FY22 revenues at INR 3,106 Cr.; H1 FY22 revenues at INR 6,014 Cr.
    • Q2 FY22 Normalised Net Profit at INR 541 Cr.; H1 FY22 Normalized Net Profit at INR 1,090 Cr.

Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd. said, "The second quarter of FY22 was transformational for our company and has significantly strengthened the foundation to support future growth. We successfully completed the acquisition and merger of DHFL and the total AUM has grown 42% QoQ to INR

66,986 Cr. The acquisition has enabled us to diversify our loan book and scale up our retail lending

portfolio through multi-product offerings that cater to the needs of the underserved customers of our

country. Leveraging our data, analytics and technology capabilities, we aim to be a dominant player in the growing Tier 2-3 cities and be the lender of choice for budget-conscious customers. 

Page 1 of 4

Further, during the quarter, the Board of Directors approved the demerger of our pharmaceuticals business and simplification of the corporate structure. It will result in the creation of two separate listed entities in financial services and pharmaceuticals - thereby unlocking value for our shareholders. This is in line with our stated commitment as we continue to expand organically and inorganically across both the business segments. Our balance sheet strength and uniqueness of our business models sets us apart, enabling us to create long-term value for our stakeholders."

Key Business Highlights

Financial Services

Pharma

Overall AUM increased 42% QoQ to INR

Revenue grew by 20% YoY to INR 2,983 Cr. for

66,986 Cr. post the DHFL merger

H1 FY2022:

- Retail loan book increased 4.3x QoQ to

-

India Consumer

Healthcare

Revenues

INR 22,273 Cr. as of Sep-2021

were up 54% YoY

- Share of retail loans increased from 11%

-

Complex Hospital

Generics

Revenues

in Jun-2021 to 33% in Sep-2021

were up 26% YoY

- CDMO Revenues were up 11% YoY

DHFL acquisition further improved ALM

- Acquisition partly funded by 10-year NCDs

Investing organically and inorganically across

worth INR 19,550 Cr. at 6.75% p.a.

all our Pharma businesses in H1 FY22:

-

Completed acquisition of Hemmo

Improvement in asset quality metrics post

Pharmaceuticals for INR 775 Cr.

the DHFL acquisition

-

Riverview facility expansion of US$ 35

- Gross NPA ratio declined 140 bps QoQ at

Mn commenced

2.9%

- Aurora facility expansion of $22 Mn near

- Net NPA ratio also fell 75 bps QoQ to 1.5%

completion

Page 2 of 4

Consolidated P&L:

(In INR Crores, or as stated)

Quarter II ended

Half year Ended

Particulars

30-Sept-21

30-Sept-20

% Change

30-Sept-21

30-Sept-20

% Change

Net Sales

3,106

3,302

-6%

6,014

6,239

-4%

Non-operating other income

128

38

n.m.

231

103

124%

Total income

3,234

3,339

-3%

6,245

6,342

-2%

Other Operating Expenses

1,617

1,278

26%

3,025

2,369

28%

Expected Credit loss

(65)

24

n.m.

(114)

75

n.m.

OPBIDTA

1,682

2,038

-17%

3,335

3,898

-14%

Interest Expenses

963

1,156

-17%

1,948

2,260

-14%

Depreciation

153

139

10%

302

274

10%

Profit / (Loss) before tax & exceptional

566

742

-24%

1,084

1,364

-21%

items

Exceptional items (Expenses)/Income1

(153)

39

n.m.

(168)

39

n.m.

Current Tax and Deferred Tax

103

204

-50%

238

365

-35%

Profit / (Loss) after tax (before MI &

310

578

-46%

678

1,039

-35%

Prior Period items)

Minority interest

Share of Associates2

117

50

132%

282

85

231%

Net Profit / (Loss) after Tax from

426

628

-32%

960

1,124

-15%

continuing operations

Profit / (Loss) from Discontinued

-

-

-

-

-

-

operations

Net Profit after Tax

426

628

-32%

960

1,124

-15%

Normalized Net Profit

541

589

-8%

1,090

1,084

1%

Notes: (1) Includes one-time expense of INR 143 Crores related to transaction cost for acquisition of DHFL in Q2 FY22

  1. Income under share of associates primarily includes our share of profits at Shriram Capital and profit under JV with Allergan, as per the accounting standards

Normalized net profit excludes exceptional profits/loss for the respective quarter

P&L Performance for Q2 and H1 FY22 does not include the DHFL acquisition

Note: Figures in previous periods might have been regrouped or restated, wherever necessary to make them comparable to current period. To

download the results presentation and for further information on our financials, please visit our website: www.piramal.com

***

Page 3 of 4

About Piramal Enterprises Ltd:

Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL) is one of the large companies in India, with a presence in Financial Services and Pharmaceuticals. PEL's consolidated revenues were US$1.7 Billion in FY 2021, with ~37% of revenues generated from outside India.

In Financial Services, the company offers a wide range of financial products and solutions, with a presence across both retail and wholesale financing. Within retail lending, through its multi-product platform, the company offers home loans, loans for small businesses and loans for working capital to customers in affordable housing and mass affluent segments across Tier I, II and III cities. Within wholesale lending, the business provides financing to real estate developers, as well as corporate clients. The company has also formed strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions such as CPPIB, APG and Ivanhoe Cambridge, etc., across various investment platforms. Piramal Alternatives, the fund management business, provides customised financing solutions to high-quality corporates through - 'Piramal Credit Fund', a performing, sector-agnostic credit fund with capital commitment from CDPQ; and 'IndiaRF', a distressed asset investing platform with Bain Capital Credit, which invests in equity and/or debt across non-real estate sectors. PEL also has equity investments in the Shriram Group, a leading financial conglomerate in India.

Piramal Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 15 global facilities and a global distribution network over 100 countries. PPL includes: Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business, and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the counter products. PPS offers end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions through a globally integrated network of facilities across the drug life cycle to innovator and generic companies. PCC's complex hospital product portfolio includes inhalation anaesthetics, intrathecal therapies for spasticity and pain management, injectable pain and anaesthetics, injectable anti-infectives, and other therapies. The Indian Consumer Healthcare business is among the leading players in India in the self-care space, with established brands in the Indian consumer healthcare market. In addition, PPL has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. In October 2020, the company received growth equity investment from the Carlyle Group.

For more information visit: www.piramal.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

For Media Queries:

For Investors:

Mihir Mukherjee

Hitesh Dhaddha

Corporate Communications

Investor Relations

Mihir.mukherjee@piramal.com

investor.relations@piramal.com

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

Piramal Enterprises Limited published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 10:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED
05:27aPiramal Enterprises Limited Announces Consolidated Results for Q2 FY2022
PU
10/08PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Announces Demerger and Simplification of Corporate Structure, To Cre..
AQ
10/07PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : to Demerge Pharma, Financial Services Business in Restructuring
MT
10/07Piramal Group to Demerge Financial, Pharma Biz into Separate Listed Entities
CI
10/07OIL AND NATURAL GAS : Indian shares end higher as auto stocks drive gains
RE
10/07India's Piramal Enterprises to demerge and list pharma business
RE
10/07PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Announces Demerger and Simplification of Corporate Structure; To Cre..
PU
10/07The Board of Directors of Piramal Enterprises Limited agreed to spin-off an unknown sta..
CI
09/29PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : pays consideration for acquisition and merger of Dewan Housing Finan..
PU
09/14PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : IndiaRF Announces INR 555 crores (USD 75million) Investment in Thris..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 142 B 1 899 M 1 899 M
Net income 2022 28 312 M 380 M 380 M
Net Debt 2022 512 B 6 871 M 6 871 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 673 B 9 056 M 9 029 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,37x
EV / Sales 2023 7,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 638
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Piramal Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2 819,15 INR
Average target price 3 122,60 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter D. DeYoung Chief Executive Officer
Bector Vikram Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Vivek Valsaraj Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Rajesh Ratanlal Laddha Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ajay Gopikisan Piramal Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED97.20%9 056
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED43.04%61 336
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL42.58%27 084
ORIX CORPORATION43.52%23 930
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED38.11%9 031
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED66.88%7 150