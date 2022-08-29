Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Piramal Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500302   INE140A01024

PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(500302)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
1935.10 INR   -2.15%
02:33pPIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Loss of share certificate
PU
08/26Piramal Enterprises Limited Announces Change in Designation of Ms. Nandini Piramal from Whole-Time Director to Non-Executive Director
CI
08/17PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : NCLT approves Piramal Enterprises demerger
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piramal Enterprises : Loss of share certificate

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
27th August, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

1st Floor, New Trading Wing,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Rotunda Building, P.J.Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai- 400 051

Mumbai- 400 001

BSE Scrip code: 500302

NSE Symbol: PEL

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company i.e. M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited has received request for issuance of duplicate share certificates from the following shareholders:

Name

Folio No.

No. of

Certificate

Distinctive Number

Shares

No.

MANOHAR

00016392

3

52253

209055241 - 209055243

BALWANT KAWALI

BIVABATI SIL

00012162

20

48023

209025235 - 209025254

Pursuant to the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/2022/8 dated 25th January, 2022, letter of confirmation will be issued to the shareholders after compliance of required formalities.

Please take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Piramal Enterprises Limited

BIPIN SINGH

Digitally signed by BIPIN SINGH Date: 2022.08.27 11:36:07 +05'30'

Bipin Singh Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Piramal Enterprises Limited published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
