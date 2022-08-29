Piramal Enterprises : Loss of share certificate

27th August, 2022 National Stock Exchange of India Ltd BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, 1st Floor, New Trading Wing, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Rotunda Building, P.J.Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai- 400 051 Mumbai- 400 001 BSE Scrip code: 500302 NSE Symbol: PEL Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company i.e. M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited has received request for issuance of duplicate share certificates from the following shareholders:

Name Folio No. No. of Certificate Distinctive Number Shares No. MANOHAR 00016392 3 52253 209055241 - 209055243 BALWANT KAWALI BIVABATI SIL 00012162 20 48023 209025235 - 209025254

Pursuant to the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/2022/8 dated 25th January, 2022, letter of confirmation will be issued to the shareholders after compliance of required formalities.

