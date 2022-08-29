Piramal Enterprises : Loss of share certificate

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the Listing Regulations, we would like to inform you that the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company i.e. M/s. Link Intime India Private Limited has received request for issuance of duplicate share certificates from the following shareholders:
Name
Folio No.
No. of
Certificate
Distinctive Number
Shares
No.
MANOHAR
00016392
3
52253
209055241 - 209055243
BALWANT KAWALI
BIVABATI SIL
00012162
20
48023
209025235 - 209025254
Pursuant to the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/2022/8 dated 25th January, 2022, letter of confirmation will be issued to the shareholders after compliance of required formalities.
Please take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Piramal Enterprises Limited
BIPIN SINGH
Digitally signed by BIPIN SINGH Date: 2022.08.27 11:36:07 +05'30'
