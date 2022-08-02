Piramal Enterprises : Outcome of committee meeting
08/02/2022 | 12:30am EDT
2nd August, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
1st Floor, New Trading Ring,
Exchange Plaza, 5th floor,
Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers,
Plot No. C/1, G-Block,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai- 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
BSE scrip code: 500302
NSE symbol: PEL
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub: Regulations 30 and 51 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')
Outcome of Committee meeting
Issuance of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Principal Protected, Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures up to Rs. 75 crores along with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs. 100 crores aggregating up to Rs. 175 crores on private placement basis
Kindly refer to our letter dated 28th July, 2022 on the subject.
Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 51 of the Listing Regulations, we write to inform you that at the Meeting of Administrative Committee ('Committee') of the Board of Directors held today, the Committee approved the issuance of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Principal Protected, Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures ('Debentures') on private placement basis as per the details mentioned in Annexure A.
The meeting commenced at 9:00 a.m. and concluded at 9:30 a.m.
Kindly take the above on record and oblige.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Piramal Enterprises Limited
BIPIN SINGH
Digitally signed by BIPIN SINGH Date:
2022.08.02 09:34:20 +05'30'
Bipin Singh Company Secretary
Encl.: a/a
Annexure A
Details of the Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Principal Protected, Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures
Security Name
Piramal Enterprises Limited August 2021-22 - Series 01
Size of the issue
Up to Rs. 75 crores along with an option to retain over
subscription of up to Rs. 100 crores, aggregating up to
Rs. 175 crores.
Listing
Debentures are proposed to be listed on Debt Segment
and Capital Market Segment of National Stock
Exchange ('NSE') and BSE Limited, respectively. NSE
being the designated Stock Exchange.
Tenure of the instrument
21 months and 22 days
Interest/Coupon Rate
If IGB 6.54 17/01/2032 Corp price on final observation date
> = 25% of Digital level, then interest rate will be 8% (XIRR);
If IGB 6.54 17/01/2032 Corp price on final observation date
< 25% of Digital level, then interest will not be paid.
Security
Secured through a first ranking pari-passu charge by
