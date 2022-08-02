Piramal Enterprises : Outcome of committee meeting

2nd August, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Exchange Plaza, 5th floor, Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers, Plot No. C/1, G-Block, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai- 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 BSE scrip code: 500302 NSE symbol: PEL Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Regulations 30 and 51 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Outcome of Committee meeting

Issuance of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Principal Protected, Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures up to Rs. 75 crores along with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs. 100 crores aggregating up to Rs. 175 crores on private placement basis

Kindly refer to our letter dated 28th July, 2022 on the subject.

Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 51 of the Listing Regulations, we write to inform you that at the Meeting of Administrative Committee ('Committee') of the Board of Directors held today, the Committee approved the issuance of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Principal Protected, Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures ('Debentures') on private placement basis as per the details mentioned in Annexure A.

The meeting commenced at 9:00 a.m. and concluded at 9:30 a.m.

For Piramal Enterprises Limited