  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Piramal Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500302   INE140A01024

PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(500302)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
1749.45 INR   -1.31%
12:30aPIRAMAL ENTERPRISES : Outcome of committee meeting
PU
08/01Piramal Enterprises Limited Announces Consolidated Results for Q1 FY2023
AQ
07/29Piramal Enterprises Limited Announces Resignation of Mr. Khushru Jijina as Executive Director
CI
Piramal Enterprises : Outcome of committee meeting

08/02/2022 | 12:30am EDT
2nd August, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Exchange Plaza, 5th floor,

Rotunda Building, P.J. Towers,

Plot No. C/1, G-Block,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

BSE scrip code: 500302

NSE symbol: PEL

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Regulations 30 and 51 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

Outcome of Committee meeting

Issuance of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Principal Protected, Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures up to Rs. 75 crores along with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs. 100 crores aggregating up to Rs. 175 crores on private placement basis

Kindly refer to our letter dated 28th July, 2022 on the subject.

Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 51 of the Listing Regulations, we write to inform you that at the Meeting of Administrative Committee ('Committee') of the Board of Directors held today, the Committee approved the issuance of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Principal Protected, Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures ('Debentures') on private placement basis as per the details mentioned in Annexure A.

The meeting commenced at 9:00 a.m. and concluded at 9:30 a.m.

Kindly take the above on record and oblige.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Piramal Enterprises Limited

BIPIN SINGH

Digitally signed by BIPIN SINGH Date:

2022.08.02 09:34:20 +05'30'

Bipin Singh Company Secretary

Encl.: a/a

Annexure A

Details of the Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Principal Protected, Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures

Security Name

Piramal Enterprises Limited August 2021-22 - Series 01

Size of the issue

Up to Rs. 75 crores along with an option to retain over

subscription of up to Rs. 100 crores, aggregating up to

Rs. 175 crores.

Listing

Debentures are proposed to be listed on Debt Segment

and Capital Market Segment of National Stock

Exchange ('NSE') and BSE Limited, respectively. NSE

being the designated Stock Exchange.

Tenure of the instrument

21 months and 22 days

Interest/Coupon Rate

If IGB 6.54 17/01/2032 Corp price on final observation date

> = 25% of Digital level, then interest rate will be 8% (XIRR);

If IGB 6.54 17/01/2032 Corp price on final observation date

< 25% of Digital level, then interest will not be paid.

Security

Secured through a first ranking pari-passu charge by

way of hypothecation over the Hypothecated assets

(excluding Excluded Receivables both present and

future) of Security Provider.

Special right/ interest/ privileges

N.A.

Delay in payment of interest /

N.A.

principal amount for a period of

more than three months from the

due date or default in payment of

interest / principal

Details of redemption

Redemption at par on 24th May, 2024

Disclaimer

Piramal Enterprises Limited published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 04:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 165 B 2 088 M 2 088 M
Net income 2023 26 836 M 340 M 340 M
Net Debt 2023 537 B 6 798 M 6 798 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 1,87%
Capitalization 418 B 5 288 M 5 288 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,79x
EV / Sales 2024 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 13 561
Free-Float 52,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 749,45 INR
Average target price 2 352,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter D. DeYoung Chief Executive Officer
Bector Vikram Co-President & Chief Human Resources Officer
Vivek Valsaraj Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Rupen Jhaveri President
Ajay Gopikisan Piramal Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED-33.77%5 333
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.66%458 844
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY17.35%296 774
PFIZER, INC.-14.29%283 406
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.80%273 707
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.19%265 300