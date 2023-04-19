INDIA STOCKS-IT stocks drag Indian shares lower

BENGALURU, April 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on
Wednesday, dragged by information technology (IT) stocks as
sentiment remained weak after a lacklustre start to the
quarterly earnings season.
The Nifty 50 fell 0.16% to 17,632.50, as of
10:42 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.17% to
59,623.09.
Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined. High
weightage financials was little changed while IT
stocks fell over 1%.
HCLTech and Infosys lost nearly 2%
each, topping the list of Nifty 50 losers. HCLTech will report
its quarterly earnings on Thursday.
"Investors have been nervous after the dismal
fourth-quarter performance of IT companies which have reported
their numbers so far," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice
president (research) at Mehta Equities.
The Nifty 50 has lost over 1% so far this week, logging
losses in each of the previous two sessions. On Monday, the
benchmark formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily
charts, suggesting a bearish bias for the near term.
"The index has got an important near-term support at
17,500-17,550 zone and resistance at 17,800 levels," said
Vaishali Parekh, vice president for technical research at
Prabhudas Lilladher.
Markets are likely to stay volatile and choppy, with
earnings the only major trigger until the U.S. Federal Reserve
rate decision on May 3, two analysts said.
Among individual stocks, Piramal Pharma Ltd
climbed over 6% after the U.S. drug regulator closed an
inspection of its Sellersville manufacturing facility issuing an
Establishment Inspection Report.
TVS Motors rose over 2% after brokerage CLSA
predicted the two-wheeler maker to see margin expansion in the
near term and export recovery through the next two fiscal years.
TVS Motors' growth levers are intact, CLSA said, maintaining
"sell" on the stock citing stretched valuations.
($1 = 82.0780 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Varun H K)