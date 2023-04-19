INDIA STOCKS-IT stocks drag Indian shares lower

BENGALURU, April 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Wednesday, dragged by information technology (IT) stocks as sentiment remained weak after a lacklustre start to the quarterly earnings season.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.16% to 17,632.50, as of 10:42 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.17% to 59,623.09.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined. High weightage financials was little changed while IT stocks fell over 1%.

HCLTech and Infosys lost nearly 2% each, topping the list of Nifty 50 losers. HCLTech will report its quarterly earnings on Thursday.

"Investors have been nervous after the dismal fourth-quarter performance of IT companies which have reported their numbers so far," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities.

The Nifty 50 has lost over 1% so far this week, logging losses in each of the previous two sessions. On Monday, the benchmark formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily charts, suggesting a bearish bias for the near term.

"The index has got an important near-term support at 17,500-17,550 zone and resistance at 17,800 levels," said Vaishali Parekh, vice president for technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Markets are likely to stay volatile and choppy, with earnings the only major trigger until the U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision on May 3, two analysts said.

Among individual stocks, Piramal Pharma Ltd climbed over 6% after the U.S. drug regulator closed an inspection of its Sellersville manufacturing facility issuing an Establishment Inspection Report.

TVS Motors rose over 2% after brokerage CLSA predicted the two-wheeler maker to see margin expansion in the near term and export recovery through the next two fiscal years. TVS Motors' growth levers are intact, CLSA said, maintaining "sell" on the stock citing stretched valuations.

($1 = 82.0780 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Varun H K)