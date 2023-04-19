Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Piramal Pharma Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPLPHARMA   INE0DK501011

PIRAMAL PHARMA LIMITED

(PPLPHARMA)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:52:39 2023-04-19 am EDT
77.90 INR   +8.42%
01:39aUS FDA Concludes Inspection at Piramal Pharma's Sellersville Manufacturing Unit
MT
01:16aINDIA STOCKS-IT stocks drag Indian shares lower
RE
12:09aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares subdued after weak start to Q4 earnings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA STOCKS-IT stocks drag Indian shares lower

04/19/2023 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, April 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Wednesday, dragged by information technology (IT) stocks as sentiment remained weak after a lacklustre start to the quarterly earnings season.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.16% to 17,632.50, as of 10:42 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.17% to 59,623.09.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined. High weightage financials was little changed while IT stocks fell over 1%.

HCLTech and Infosys lost nearly 2% each, topping the list of Nifty 50 losers. HCLTech will report its quarterly earnings on Thursday.

"Investors have been nervous after the dismal fourth-quarter performance of IT companies which have reported their numbers so far," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities.

The Nifty 50 has lost over 1% so far this week, logging losses in each of the previous two sessions. On Monday, the benchmark formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily charts, suggesting a bearish bias for the near term.

"The index has got an important near-term support at 17,500-17,550 zone and resistance at 17,800 levels," said Vaishali Parekh, vice president for technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Markets are likely to stay volatile and choppy, with earnings the only major trigger until the U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision on May 3, two analysts said.

Among individual stocks, Piramal Pharma Ltd climbed over 6% after the U.S. drug regulator closed an inspection of its Sellersville manufacturing facility issuing an Establishment Inspection Report.

TVS Motors rose over 2% after brokerage CLSA predicted the two-wheeler maker to see margin expansion in the near term and export recovery through the next two fiscal years. TVS Motors' growth levers are intact, CLSA said, maintaining "sell" on the stock citing stretched valuations.

($1 = 82.0780 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Varun H K)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED -1.56% 1047.15 Delayed Quote.2.36%
INFOSYS LIMITED -1.53% 1240.65 Delayed Quote.-16.50%
NIFTY 50 -0.13% 17637.6 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
PIRAMAL PHARMA LIMITED 8.42% 77.9 Delayed Quote.-37.33%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.31% 59727.01 Real-time Quote.-1.83%
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED -2.04% 1145.65 End-of-day quote.5.46%
All news about PIRAMAL PHARMA LIMITED
01:39aUS FDA Concludes Inspection at Piramal Pharma's Sellersville Manufacturing Unit
MT
01:16aINDIA STOCKS-IT stocks drag Indian shares lower
RE
12:09aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares subdued after weak start to Q4 earnings
RE
04/04Piramal Pharma Gets No Observations from US FDA's Inspection of Digwal Plant in India
MT
04/02Indian shares set to open higher amid caution on inflation concerns
RE
03/30Piramal pharma solutions supports theracosbio with integrated drug substance/drug produ..
AQ
03/25Piramal Pharma Limited Reports Restatement of Earnings Results for the Year Ended March..
CI
03/07CARE Lowers Rating on Piramal Pharma's Long-term Bank Financing to AA-; Outlook Stable
MT
02/15Piramal pharma solutions announces production of first batches at new api facility in r..
AQ
02/10Jefferies Adjusts Piramal Pharma's Price Target to INR115 From INR150, Keeps at Buy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIRAMAL PHARMA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 69 913 M 852 M 852 M
Net income 2023 -1 861 M -22,7 M -22,7 M
Net Debt 2023 37 863 M 462 M 462 M
P/E ratio 2023 -79,8x
Yield 2023 1,95%
Capitalization 85 740 M 1 045 M 1 045 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
EV / Sales 2024 1,36x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart PIRAMAL PHARMA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Piramal Pharma Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRAMAL PHARMA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 71,85 INR
Average target price 128,80 INR
Spread / Average Target 79,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter D. DeYoung Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vivek Valsaraj President, CFO & Executive Director
Vinay Agrawal Senior Vice President-Operations
Jairaj Manohar Purandare Independent Non-Executive Director
Subramanian V. Ramadorai Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRAMAL PHARMA LIMITED-37.33%1 045
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.85%432 995
NOVO NORDISK A/S24.03%383 208
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY1.78%335 821
MERCK & CO., INC.3.50%291 860
ABBVIE INC.-1.25%284 344
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer