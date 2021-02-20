20 February - Call to Shareholders' Meeting (abstract)Published on: February 20th 2021, 10:00 CET

PIRELLI & C.

Società per Azioni

Registered office at Milan - Viale Piero e Alberto Pirelli n. 25

Share capital 1,904,374,935.66 euros fully paid up Milan-Monza-Brianza-Lodi Companies Register, Tax Code and VAT number 00860340157

ABSTRACT OF THE NOTICE OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

The persons entitled to vote at the shareholders' meeting of Pirelli & C. Società per Azioni are called to an Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting in Milan, at the offices of Studio Notarile Marchetti in Via Agnello n. 18, at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday 24 March 2021, in a single call, to discuss and resolve on the following

AGENDA

Ordinary Session

- Appointment of a Board Member. Extraordinary Session:

- Authorisation for the convertibility of the equity-linked bond denominated "EUR 500 million

Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Equity-linked Bonds due 2025" and a divisible increase of the share capital, with the exclusion of the shareholders' option rights, to the service of the mentioned bond, by issuing ordinary shares. Amendment to Article 5 ("Share Capital") of the Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions. Conferral of powers.

In order to minimise the risks arising from the current health emergency linked to the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19), the Company has made use of the option, established by Law Decree no. 18 of 17 March 2020, converted with amendments by Law of 24 April 2020 and application of which has been extended most recently with Law Decree no. 183 of 31 December 2020 (the "Decree"), to have those entitled to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting do so exclusively through the Appointed Representative in accordance with Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 ("TUF"), without the physical participation of the entitled persons, as indicated in the notice of call of the Shareholders' Meeting.

Under the Decree, members of the corporate bodies and other persons authorised or entitled to attend the Shareholders' Meeting may do so, in compliance with the provisions of the Bylaws, by using long distance communication devices, providing an exemption for the Chairman, Secretary and/or Notary to be in the same place.

On the same date as publication of the notice of call, the Directors' Report containing the proposal for resolution relative to the item on the agenda of the ordinary session as well as the Directors' Report on the item on the agenda of the extraordinary session containing the full text of the resolution proposals are made available to the public at the Company's registered office in Milan, Viale Piero e Alberto Pirelli no. 25, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and at the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage (emarketstorage.com), as well as published on the Company's website www.pirelli.com. The opinion of the auditing firm on the appropriateness of the issue price of the shares related to the capital increase will be made available in the same manner as above by 3 March 2021.

Any further information regarding methods and terms for: (i) the exercise of the right to ask questions prior to the Shareholders' Meeting; (ii) the exercise of the right to integrate the agenda or present further proposals for resolutions on matters already present on the agenda and the exercise of the additional rights of those entitled to vote; (iii) participating and voting at the Shareholders' Meeting exclusively by proxy to the Appointed Representative Computershare S.p.A, including any indication relating to the record date (March 15, 2021) and the proxy to the Appointed Representative, is analytically reported in the notice of call, the full text of which, along with the documentation on the Shareholders' Meeting, is published, in accordance with the above-mentioned terms and procedures, also on the specific section dedicated to the Shareholders' Meeting of the Company's website www.pirelli.com, which can be referred to.

INFORMATION ON SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARES WITH VOTING RIGHTS

The share capital of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. amounts to Euro 1,904,374,935.66 and is divided into a total of no. 1,000,000,000 ordinary shares (all with voting rights at Shareholders' Meeting) with no par value. As of the date hereof, the Company does not hold treasury shares.

