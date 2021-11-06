2021 Mexican Grand Prix – Saturday

The fastest way to approach the 71-lap Mexican Grand Prix is definitely a one-stopper, as there's quite a high time loss in the pit lane (around 22 seconds on top of the actual stop) and it's hard to overtake on this circuit.

P Zero Yellow medium C3 followed by P Zero White hard C2 is the optimal tactic, which is why so many drivers wanted to get through Q2 on the yellow tyre. This also allows for quite a wide pit stop window.

P Zero Red soft C4 followed by the hard is also feasible (although slower) but there's not so much flexibility, as the soft tyre will need to be managed over a shorter first stint compared to the medium runners.

The best two-stopper would actually be medium-hard-medium but this is slower than a one-stopper. As always, track temperature will be a key factor, with warm conditions expected for tomorrow's race. With more rubber now laid down on the circuit, there should be less sliding than was seen on Friday.