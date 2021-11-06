Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

2021 Mexican Grand Prix – Saturday

11/06/2021 | 06:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The fastest way to approach the 71-lap Mexican Grand Prix is definitely a one-stopper, as there's quite a high time loss in the pit lane (around 22 seconds on top of the actual stop) and it's hard to overtake on this circuit.
P Zero Yellow medium C3 followed by P Zero White hard C2 is the optimal tactic, which is why so many drivers wanted to get through Q2 on the yellow tyre. This also allows for quite a wide pit stop window.
P Zero Red soft C4 followed by the hard is also feasible (although slower) but there's not so much flexibility, as the soft tyre will need to be managed over a shorter first stint compared to the medium runners.
The best two-stopper would actually be medium-hard-medium but this is slower than a one-stopper. As always, track temperature will be a key factor, with warm conditions expected for tomorrow's race. With more rubber now laid down on the circuit, there should be less sliding than was seen on Friday.

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 06 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 23:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
11/062021 Mexican Grand Prix – Saturday
PU
11/04PIRELLI : Safety, comfort and high performance with new cinturato p7 and p zero tyres on t..
PU
11/02Maxime renaux is the protagonist of the seventyfith motocross world title by pirelli
PU
10/28Pirelli and the bmw group together with birdlife international initiate project to cont..
PU
10/27RACING NEWS FROM DIABLO TYRES : Pirelli present the first 10 and 12 inch NHS range plus a ..
PU
10/23PIRELLI & C S P A : 2021 United States Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
10/22PIRELLI & C S P A : And trek-segafredo boost their partnership for 2022
PU
10/21PIRELLI : How to travel safely and legally in winter
PU
10/19PIRELLI & C S P A : Concludes 18-inch formula 1 testing
PU
10/18PIRELLI & C S P A : Seventy-fifth world title in motocross arrives at the spanish grand pr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 043 M 5 834 M 5 834 M
Net income 2021 264 M 305 M 305 M
Net Debt 2021 3 103 M 3 589 M 3 589 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 2,55%
Capitalization 5 600 M 6 471 M 6 478 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 30 787
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,60 €
Average target price 5,61 €
Spread / Average Target 0,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.26.33%6 471
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.18.48%8 801
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED48.15%6 351
MRF LIMITED3.55%4 481
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.35%4 318
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-22.47%3 969