  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-16 am EDT
4.619 EUR   -0.60%
Italy rules Pirelli's Chinese top investor Sinochem cannot choose CEO - source

06/17/2023 | 03:57am EDT
A tyre is pictured in a tyre specialist center in Turin

ROME, June 17 (Reuters) - Italy's government has ruled that China's Sinochem cannot designate the chief executive of tyremaker Pirelli despite being its main shareholder with a 37% stake, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

The decision is part of the measures announced this week by Rome's right-wing administration to shield the autonomy of Pirelli and its management.

Sinochem and Pirelli declined to comment.

Rome's move came after Sinochem notified the Italian government in March of plans to renew and update an existing shareholder pact with fellow investor Camfin, the vehicle of Pirelli's CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration scrutinised the pact under "Golden Power" rules aimed at protecting assets deemed strategic for the country, at a time when relations between China and Western countries have become more strained.

Asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter, the source said Rome had ruled that only Camfin could indicate CEO candidates for Pirelli.

Under the revised pact between Camfim and Sinochem, which will now need to be amended to reflect the government's steps, Tronchetti Provera would lose from 2026 powers he currently enjoys to designate the group's CEO, leaving that task to Pirelli's Chinese-controlled board.

Rome also ruled Sinochem should pick no more than eight members of Pirelli's 15-strong board, leaving four to Camfin. The proposed pact would have given Sinochem an extra director and left three to Camfin.

Announcing the remedy on Friday, the government said that "some" strategic decisions by Pirelli's board would require approval from at least 80% of its directors.

Pirelli shareholders vote to pick a new board on July 31, with current deputy CEO Giorgio Bruno set to replace Tronchetti Provera, who would stay on as executive vice-chairman.

Camfin, which has options to buy a further 4.6% of Pirelli, earlier this year signed a separate shareholder agreement with Italian brakes maker Brembo, which owns a 6% stake in the tyremaker.

Analysts see the move as an initial step to build an alternative and stable group of Italian shareholders for the company. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Additional reporting by Valentina Za and Giulio Piovaccari in Milan, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BREMBO S.P.A. 0.55% 14.73 Real-time Quote.40.96%
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. -0.60% 4.619 Real-time Quote.15.36%
SINOCHEM INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 0.90% 5.6 End-of-day quote.-15.28%
TOPIX INDEX 0.28% 2300.36 Delayed Quote.21.60%
Financials
Sales 2023 6 746 M 7 370 M 7 370 M
Net income 2023 421 M 460 M 460 M
Net Debt 2023 2 391 M 2 612 M 2 612 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 3,92%
Capitalization 4 619 M 5 046 M 5 046 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 31 071
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,62 €
Average target price 5,61 €
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Romualdo Cirillo Chief Financial Officer
Fan Rong Li Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Pierangelo Misani Director-Business Unit Moto
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.15.36%5 046
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED11.14%5 496
MRF LIMITED13.04%5 178
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.6.69%4 559
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.21.39%4 282
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.11.24%3 318
