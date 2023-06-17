Italy rules Pirelli's Chinese top investor Sinochem cannot choose CEO - source

ROME, June 17 (Reuters) - Italy's government has ruled
that China's Sinochem cannot designate the chief
executive of tyremaker Pirelli despite being its main
shareholder with a 37% stake, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Saturday.
The decision is part of the measures announced this week by
Rome's right-wing administration to shield the autonomy of
Pirelli and its management.
Sinochem and Pirelli declined to comment.
Rome's move came after Sinochem notified the Italian
government in March of plans to renew and update an existing
shareholder pact with fellow investor Camfin, the vehicle of
Pirelli's CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration scrutinised
the pact under "Golden Power" rules aimed at protecting assets
deemed strategic for the country, at a time when relations
between China and Western countries have become more strained.
Asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter,
the source said Rome had ruled that only Camfin could indicate
CEO candidates for Pirelli.
Under the revised pact between Camfim and Sinochem, which
will now need to be amended to reflect the government's steps,
Tronchetti Provera would lose from 2026 powers he currently
enjoys to designate the group's CEO, leaving that task to
Pirelli's Chinese-controlled board.
Rome also ruled Sinochem should pick no more than eight
members of Pirelli's 15-strong board, leaving four to Camfin.
The proposed pact would have given Sinochem an extra director
and left three to Camfin.
Announcing the remedy on Friday, the government said that
"some" strategic decisions by Pirelli's board would require
approval from at least 80% of its directors.
Pirelli shareholders vote to pick a new board on July 31,
with current deputy CEO Giorgio Bruno set to replace Tronchetti
Provera, who would stay on as executive vice-chairman.
Camfin, which has options to buy a further 4.6% of Pirelli,
earlier this year signed a separate shareholder agreement with
Italian brakes maker Brembo, which owns a 6% stake in
the tyremaker.
Analysts see the move as an initial step to build an
alternative and stable group of Italian shareholders for the
company.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Additional reporting by Valentina
Za and Giulio Piovaccari in Milan, Editing by Louise Heavens)