Italy's Pirelli ups FY guidance after Q2 EBIT beats estimates

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli said on Thursday it was improving its full-year forecasts after posting higher-than-expected operating profits in the second quarter.

Better volumes, price mix and efficiencies more than offset a negative impact from external forces such as raw material price increases, inflation, and exchange rates so far this year, the company said in a statement.

Pirelli, the sole supplier of Formula One tyres, said its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 208.6 million euros ($247 million) in the April-June period, from a 74.4 million euro loss a year earlier.

The result topped a company-provided analyst consensus of 186 million euros.

An increase in raw material costs, which have been affecting manufacturers worldwide, has weighed on Pirelli's quarterly operating profit for 28 million euros, it said.

The Milan-based company, which also manufactures tyres for high-end carmakers such as BMW and Audi, now sees its 2021 revenue at between 5.0 billion-5.1 billion euros, versus a previous forecast of between 4.7 billion-4.8 billion. The margin on adjusted EBIT is now forecast at between 15.0-15.5% from a previous 14-15%.

It also improved its forecast for its full-year net cash flow to between 360 million-390 million euros from 300 million-340 million euros.

The company confirmed its forecast for 10% growth this year in the whole market for car tyres, but with a different mix.

It said a global shortage in semiconductors, which is restraining car production rates, would slow projected sales growth of high-value tyres - those of 18 inches and above and used in popular sport utility vehicles - fitted on new vehicles, while strengthening sales of replacement tyres.

