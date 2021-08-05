Italy's Pirelli ups FY guidance after Q2 EBIT beats estimates

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli
said on Thursday it was improving its full-year forecasts after
posting higher-than-expected operating profits in the second
quarter.
Better volumes, price mix and efficiencies more than offset
a negative impact from external forces such as raw material
price increases, inflation, and exchange rates so far this year,
the company said in a statement.
Pirelli, the sole supplier of Formula One tyres, said its
adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 208.6
million euros ($247 million) in the April-June period, from a
74.4 million euro loss a year earlier.
The result topped a company-provided analyst consensus of
186 million euros.
An increase in raw material costs, which have been affecting
manufacturers worldwide, has weighed on Pirelli's quarterly
operating profit for 28 million euros, it said.
The Milan-based company, which also manufactures tyres for
high-end carmakers such as BMW and Audi,
now sees its 2021 revenue at between 5.0 billion-5.1 billion
euros, versus a previous forecast of between 4.7 billion-4.8
billion. The margin on adjusted EBIT is now forecast at between
15.0-15.5% from a previous 14-15%.
It also improved its forecast for its full-year net cash
flow to between 360 million-390 million euros from 300
million-340 million euros.
The company confirmed its forecast for 10% growth this year
in the whole market for car tyres, but with a different mix.
It said a global shortage in semiconductors, which is
restraining car production rates, would slow projected sales
growth of high-value tyres - those of 18 inches and above and
used in popular sport utility vehicles - fitted on new vehicles,
while strengthening sales of replacement tyres.
($1 = 0.8447 euros)
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari;
Editing by Chris Reese)