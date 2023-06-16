Advanced search
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
2023-06-16
4.619 EUR   -0.60%
Italy sets restrictions to curb Chinese influence on Pirelli

06/16/2023
ROME, June 16 (Reuters) - Italy's government said on Friday it had taken steps to limit the influence of China's Sinochem on tyremaker Pirelli, including a mandatory qualified majority for strategic decisions made by the company's board.

Rome's decision comes after Sinochem, Pirelli's largest shareholder with a 37% stake, notified the Italian government in March of plans to renew and update an existing shareholder pact with fellow investor Camfin, the vehicle of Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration scrutinised the pact under "Golden Power" rules aimed at protecting assets deemed strategic for the country, at a time when relations between China and Western countries have entered a tenser phase.

Pirelli declined to comment, while Sinochem was not immediately available for comment.

Sources had previously told Reuters that the government was concerned about Sinochem's growing influence on Pirelli, as the proposed agreement would have allowed it to appoint more board members and potentially choose Pirelli's future CEOs.

On Friday, Rome said it had imposed prescriptions aimed at shielding the autonomy of Pirelli and its management. It mentioned specific measures to protect cyber sensor technology that can be incorporated in Pirelli tyres.

"The relevance of such a technology can be identified in a variety of sectors: industrial automation, machine-to-machine communication, machine learning, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, critical sensor and actuator technologies, Big Data and Analytics," the government said.

The government said "some" strategic decisions made by the board of directors would require approval by at least 80% of directors. Rome added it would monitor to ensure that all its measures are followed.

The move to limit Sinochem's grip on Pirelli signals a tougher stance by Italy's right-wing government towards China, ahead of another key decision on whether to renew Rome's partnership with Beijing on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Italy in 2019 became the first and so far only G7 nation to join China's hugely ambitious BRI initiative, which critics said could enable Beijing to gain get control of sensitive technologies and vital infrastructure.

The BRI envisions rebuilding the old Silk Road to connect China with Europe with large infrastructure spending. (Reporting by Alvise Armellini and Giuseppe Fonte and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Sandra Maler)


