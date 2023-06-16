Italy sets restrictions to curb Chinese influence on Pirelli

ROME, June 16 (Reuters) - Italy's government said on
Friday it had taken steps to limit the influence of China's
Sinochem on tyremaker Pirelli, including a
mandatory qualified majority for strategic decisions made by the
company's board.
Rome's decision comes after Sinochem, Pirelli's largest
shareholder with a 37% stake, notified the Italian government in
March of plans to renew and update an existing shareholder pact
with fellow investor Camfin, the vehicle of Pirelli CEO Marco
Tronchetti Provera.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration scrutinised
the pact under "Golden Power" rules aimed at protecting assets
deemed strategic for the country, at a time when relations
between China and Western countries have entered a tenser phase.
Pirelli declined to comment, while Sinochem was not
immediately available for comment.
Sources had previously told Reuters that the government was
concerned about Sinochem's growing influence on Pirelli, as the
proposed agreement would have allowed it to appoint more board
members and potentially choose Pirelli's future CEOs.
On Friday, Rome said it had imposed prescriptions aimed at
shielding the autonomy of Pirelli and its management. It
mentioned specific measures to protect cyber sensor technology
that can be incorporated in Pirelli tyres.
"The relevance of such a technology can be identified in a
variety of sectors: industrial automation, machine-to-machine
communication, machine learning, advanced manufacturing,
artificial intelligence, critical sensor and actuator
technologies, Big Data and Analytics," the government said.
The government said "some" strategic decisions made by the
board of directors would require approval by at least 80% of
directors. Rome added it would monitor to ensure that all its
measures are followed.
The move to limit Sinochem's grip on Pirelli signals a
tougher stance by Italy's right-wing government towards China,
ahead of another key decision on whether to renew Rome's
partnership with Beijing on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
Italy in 2019 became the first and so far only G7 nation to
join China's hugely ambitious BRI initiative, which critics said
could enable Beijing to gain get control of sensitive
technologies and vital infrastructure.
The BRI envisions rebuilding the old Silk Road to connect
China with Europe with large infrastructure spending.
(Reporting by Alvise Armellini and Giuseppe Fonte and Giulio
Piovaccari; Editing by Sandra Maler)