MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Pirelli said on Wednesday its new board, which is expected to be appointed on July 31, would propose a new corporate general management structure for the tyremaker and had picked Iveco finance chief Francesco Tanzi to lead it.

The new structure is also aimed at complying with requirements set by the Italian government, the Milan-based group said in a statement. Rome's right-wing administration announced measures earlier this month to limit the influence of Pirelli's main shareholder, China's Sinochem.

Tanzi was Pirelli's chief financial officer for around 12 years before taking the same job at truckmaker Iveco at the beginning of 2022.

Iveco announced his departure earlier on Wednesday, saying he would hold the role until the end of the third quarter. A search for a successor was already under way, it added.

Pirelli's corporate general manager will support the CEO with the ordinary management of the company and the implementation of its business plan and budget, it said. He will also head functions including finance and services, sustainability and future mobility and manage the chief legal and digital officers.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)