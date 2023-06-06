No list presented for Pirelli board of directors, wait on Golden Power

(Alliance News) - Pirelli & C. Spa announced Tuesday that no list has been submitted for the renewal of its board of directors.

The company recalls that in order to take into account the timing of the Golden Power proceedings related to the renewal of the shareholders' agreement signed in May 2022 by, among others, CNRC, Marco Polo International Italy Srl, Camfin Spa, and Marco Tronchetti Provera & C. Spa, the shareholders' meeting is proposed to express its opinion on deferring the appointment of the board of directors to a subsequent meeting, to be held presumably by July 31, 2023, when the Golden Power proceedings will be concluded.

Pirelli & C. stock closed Tuesday down 0.8 percent at EUR4.55 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

