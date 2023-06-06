Advanced search
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-06 am EDT
4.545 EUR   -0.83%
No list presented for Pirelli board of directors, wait on Golden Power

06/06/2023 | 12:14pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Pirelli & C. Spa announced Tuesday that no list has been submitted for the renewal of its board of directors.

The company recalls that in order to take into account the timing of the Golden Power proceedings related to the renewal of the shareholders' agreement signed in May 2022 by, among others, CNRC, Marco Polo International Italy Srl, Camfin Spa, and Marco Tronchetti Provera & C. Spa, the shareholders' meeting is proposed to express its opinion on deferring the appointment of the board of directors to a subsequent meeting, to be held presumably by July 31, 2023, when the Golden Power proceedings will be concluded.

Pirelli & C. stock closed Tuesday down 0.8 percent at EUR4.55 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 6 746 M 7 227 M 7 227 M
Net income 2023 421 M 451 M 451 M
Net Debt 2023 2 391 M 2 561 M 2 561 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 3,95%
Capitalization 4 583 M 4 909 M 4 909 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 31 071
Free-Float 34,0%
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,58 €
Average target price 5,61 €
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Romualdo Cirillo Chief Financial Officer
Fan Rong Li Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Pierangelo Misani Director-Business Unit Moto
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.14.46%4 909
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED7.14%5 339
MRF LIMITED9.33%4 974
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.6.10%4 489
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.14.45%4 095
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.14.77%3 347
