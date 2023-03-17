Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:07:21 2023-03-17 pm EDT
4.386 EUR   -1.26%
01:53pPirelli : 2023 financial calendar amended
PU
03/07Pirelli : Shareholder agreements
PU
03/03Italy's Brembo Denies Possible Merger with Pirelli
MT
PIRELLI: 2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR AMENDED

03/17/2023 | 01:53pm EDT
Milan,
17
March
2023
|
18:40
Europe/Amsterdam
PIRELLI: 2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR AMENDED
corporate-investors

Milano, 17 March 2023 - Pirelli & C. S.p.A. announces that the Board of Directors meeting to approve the results for the year ending on December 31, 2022 will take place on Wednesday 5 April 2023 and no longer on Thursday 23 March 2023 as previously announced. It should be noted that on 22 February 2023 the Board of Directors approved, and communicated to the market, the unaudited preliminary results for the year ending on 31 December 2022 and 2023 targets.

Published on: 17 March 2023, 18:40 CET

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 17:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
