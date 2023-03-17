PIRELLI: 2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR AMENDED

corporate-investors

Milano, 17 March 2023 - Pirelli & C. S.p.A. announces that the Board of Directors meeting to approve the results for the year ending on December 31, 2022 will take place on Wednesday 5 April 2023 and no longer on Thursday 23 March 2023 as previously announced. It should be noted that on 22 February 2023 the Board of Directors approved, and communicated to the market, the unaudited preliminary results for the year ending on 31 December 2022 and 2023 targets.