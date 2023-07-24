PIRELLI: ADJUSTMENT TO THE CONVERSION PRICE OF THE EQUITY-LINKED BOND

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of tires for light vehicles and two-wheeled vehicles. Net sales break down by source of revenue between product sales (97.1%) and services (2.9%). At the end of 2022, the group operated 18 manufacturing sites in the world. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe and Turkey (36.9%), North America (24.1%), Asia/Pacific (16.5%), South America (13.6%), Russia/Nordic countries/Middle East/Africa/India (8.9%).