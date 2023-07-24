Milan,
24
July
2023
|
18:33
Europe/Amsterdam
PIRELLI: ADJUSTMENT TO THE CONVERSION PRICE OF THE EQUITY-LINKED BOND
Cooling tower in Milan headquarters building
Click here to access the press release:https://corporate.pirelli.com/corporate/en-ww/investors/debt/equity-linked-bonds
Published on: 24 July 2023, 18:33 CET
