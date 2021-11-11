Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIRC   IT0005278236

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.

(PIRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. BOARD APPROVES CONSOLIDATED RESULTS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

11/11/2021 | 11:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Milan,
11
November
2021
|
17:48
Europe/Amsterdam
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. BOARD APPROVES CONSOLIDATED RESULTS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
corporate-investors

PIRELLI: RESULTS' GROWTH SUPPORTED BY KEY PROGRAMS OF THE 2021-2022|2025 INDUSTRIAL PLAN

9-MONTH REVENUES +28.6%, ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN AT 15.0% AND NET PROFIT AT 236.2 MILLION EURO

STRENGTHENING OF HIGH VALUE: IN CAR18" GROWTH MARKEDLY HIGHER THAN MARKET (PIRELLI VOLUMES +31%, MARKET +21%)

SIGNIFICANT GROWTH OF PRICE/MIX: +10.9% IN THE THIRD QUARTER AND +6.3% IN 9 MONTHS

HIGH LEVEL OF CASH GENERATION: +104.3 MILLION EURO NET CASH FLOW BEFORE DIVIDENDS IN THIRD QUARTER

First 9 months 2021

  • Revenues: +28.6% to 3,979.3 million euro (organic variation +31.0%). High Value revenues accounted for 71.4% of total revenues (71.2% in the first 9 months of 2020) in line with targets
  • Total volumes grew 24.7%: High Value volumes +27.8%, Car18" volumes +31% (market +21%) with strengthening of market shares in all Regions. More sustained trend in Car19''with 38% growth (market +27%)
  • Price/Mix: +6.3% in the first 9 months of 2021 thanks to price increases and improved product mix, particularly in High Value
  • Adjusted Ebit: +113.6% to 598.8 million euro (280.4 million in the first 9 months of 2020), with an Adjusted Ebit Margin of 15.0% (9.1% in the first 9 months of 2020) thanks to the contribution of internal levers
  • Net result: +236.2 million euro (-17.8 million euro in the first 9 months of 2020)
  • Net cash flow before dividends: -376.7 million euro, an improvement of 368.6 million euro compared to -745.3 million euro in first 9 months of 2020
  • Net financial position: -3,714.9 million euro (-3,258.4 million euro on 31 December 2020,-4,252.5 million euro on 30 September 2020)
  • Liquidity margin: 1,540 million euro on 30 September 2021, maturities on financial debts guaranteed until the end of first half 2023

Third quarter 2021

  • Revenues: 1,414.5 million euro, +10.7% compared with third quarter 2020(organic variation 10.5% excluding effects of forex/Argentine hyperinflation +0.2%)
  • Price/Mix: +10.9% reflecting price increases and improvement of the product and channel mix
  • Volumes: -0.4%, High Value +1.8% (Car18" grew +4% compared with market's -2%, Standard volumes -2.6%, in the context of a weakening market (total car tyre demand -5% because of the effect of the chip crisis on car production and new lockdown measures in Apac)
  • Adjusted Ebit: 221.4 million euro (213.7 million euro in third quarter 2020), Adjusted Ebit Margin 15.7%, in line with second quarter margin
  • Net result: +24.7% to 104.6 million euro (+83.9 million euro in third quarter 2020)
  • Net cash flow before dividends: +104.3 million euro, a marked improvement compared with +12.2 million in third quarter 2020

***

  • Approved syndicated line of 1.6 billion euro to optimize debt profile
  • Giorgio Luca Bruno nominated manager with responsibility for the preparation of the Company's accounting documents

2021 TARGETS

  • Upward revision of revenue and cash generation targets, all other 2021 targets confirmed
  • Revenues expected at between ~5.1 and ~5.15 billion euro, (follows upward revision in August to between ~5.0 and ~5.1 billion euro), with volumes expected at between ~+14% and ~+15% (in line with the previous indication which was revised up in August)
  • Marked improvement in price/mix to~+7% (follows upward revision of target in August to between +4.5% and +5%)
  • Adjusted Ebit Margin confirmed at between ~ 15% and ~15.5% (follows upward revision in August)
  • Net cash generation before dividends improving to between ~390 and ~410 million euro (in August the targets had been revised up to between ~360 and ~390 million euro)
  • Investments confirmed at ~330 million euro
  • Net financial position confirmed at <3 billion euro (follows improved revision in August)
Published on: 11 November 2021, 17:48 CET

Disclaimer

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 16:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
11:57aPirelli & c. s.p.a. board approves consolidated results to 30 september 2021
PU
04:07aPirelli achieves seventy-six world world championship in motocross with the 2021 mxgp t..
PU
11/062021 Mexican Grand Prix – Saturday
PU
11/04PIRELLI : Safety, comfort and high performance with new cinturato p7 and p zero tyres on t..
PU
11/02Maxime renaux is the protagonist of the seventyfith motocross world title by pirelli
PU
10/28Pirelli and the bmw group together with birdlife international initiate project to cont..
PU
10/27RACING NEWS FROM DIABLO TYRES : Pirelli present the first 10 and 12 inch NHS range plus a ..
PU
10/23PIRELLI & C S P A : 2021 United States Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
10/22PIRELLI & C S P A : And trek-segafredo boost their partnership for 2022
PU
10/21PIRELLI : How to travel safely and legally in winter
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 5 044 M 5 788 M 5 788 M
Net income 2021 263 M 302 M 302 M
Net Debt 2021 3 079 M 3 533 M 3 533 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 5 542 M 6 392 M 6 359 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 30 787
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,54 €
Average target price 5,61 €
Spread / Average Target 1,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marco Tronchetti Provera Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Tanzi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gao Ning Ning Chairman
Maurizio Boiocchi EVP-Strategic Advisory Technology & Innovation
Andrea Livio Donato Casaluci General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.25.02%6 392
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.14.50%8 518
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED52.84%6 544
MRF LIMITED3.31%4 465
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.87%4 389
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-21.00%4 064