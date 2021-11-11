PIRELLI & C. S.P.A. BOARD APPROVES CONSOLIDATED RESULTS TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

corporate-investors

PIRELLI: RESULTS' GROWTH SUPPORTED BY KEY PROGRAMS OF THE 2021-2022|2025 INDUSTRIAL PLAN

9-MONTH REVENUES +28.6%, ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN AT 15.0% AND NET PROFIT AT 236.2 MILLION EURO

STRENGTHENING OF HIGH VALUE: IN CAR≥18" GROWTH MARKEDLY HIGHER THAN MARKET (PIRELLI VOLUMES +31%, MARKET +21%)

SIGNIFICANT GROWTH OF PRICE/MIX: +10.9% IN THE THIRD QUARTER AND +6.3% IN 9 MONTHS

HIGH LEVEL OF CASH GENERATION: +104.3 MILLION EURO NET CASH FLOW BEFORE DIVIDENDS IN THIRD QUARTER

First 9 months 2021

Revenues: +28.6% to 3,979.3 million euro (organic variation +31.0%). High Value revenues accounted for 71.4% of total revenues (71.2% in the first 9 months of 2020) in line with targets

Total volumes grew 24.7%: High Value volumes +27.8%, Car ≥ 18" volumes +31% (market +21%) with strengthening of market shares in all Regions. More sustained trend in Car ≥ 19''with 38% growth (market +27%)

Price/Mix: +6.3% in the first 9 months of 2021 thanks to price increases and improved product mix, particularly in High Value

Adjusted Ebit: +113.6% to 598.8 million euro (280.4 million in the first 9 months of 2020), with an Adjusted Ebit Margin of 15.0% (9.1% in the first 9 months of 2020) thanks to the contribution of internal levers

Net result: +236.2 million euro (-17.8 million euro in the first 9 months of 2020)

Net cash flow before dividends: -376.7 million euro, an improvement of 368.6 million euro compared to -745.3 million euro in first 9 months of 2020

Net financial position: -3,714.9 million euro ( -3,258.4 million euro on 31 December 2020, - 4,252.5 million euro on 30 September 2020)

Liquidity margin: 1,540 million euro on 30 September 2021, maturities on financial debts guaranteed until the end of first half 2023

Third quarter 2021

Revenues: 1,414.5 million euro, +10.7% compared with third quarter 2020 (organic variation 10.5% excluding effects of forex/Argentine hyperinflation +0.2%)

Price/Mix: +10.9% reflecting price increases and improvement of the product and channel mix

Volumes: -0.4%, High Value +1.8% (Car ≥ 18" grew +4% compared with market's -2%, Standard volumes -2.6%, in the context of a weakening market (total car tyre demand -5% because of the effect of the chip crisis on car production and new lockdown measures in Apac)

Adjusted Ebit: 221.4 million euro (213.7 million euro in third quarter 2020), Adjusted Ebit Margin 15.7%, in line with second quarter margin

Net result: +24.7% to 104.6 million euro (+83.9 million euro in third quarter 2020)

Net cash flow before dividends: +104.3 million euro, a marked improvement compared with +12.2 million in third quarter 2020

***

Approved syndicated line of 1.6 billion euro to optimize debt profile

Giorgio Luca Bruno nominated manager with responsibility for the preparation of the Company's accounting documents

2021 TARGETS

Upward revision of revenue and cash generation targets, all other 2021 targets confirmed

Revenues expected at between ~5.1 and ~5.15 billion euro, (follows upward revision in August to between ~5.0 and ~5.1 billion euro), with volumes expected at between ~+14% and ~+15% (in line with the previous indication which was revised up in August)

Marked improvement in price/mix to ~+7% (follows upward revision of target in August to between +4.5% and +5%)

Adjusted Ebit Margin confirmed at between ~ 15% and ~15.5% (follows upward revision in August)

Net cash generation before dividends improving to between ~390 and ~410 million euro (in August the targets had been revised up to between ~360 and ~390 million euro)

Investments confirmed at ~330 million euro